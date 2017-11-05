Howard Wilson | Defensive Back | #35

A fourth round pick, Wilson was injured one day after signing his rookie deal. He'll undergo surgery and likely miss the enitre season. The patella fracture is the second major knee issue for Wilson, who missed all but three games of his sophomore year to a torn ACL.

Wilson is a middle-of-the-road athlete with playmaking traits. He'll begin his career on special teams before perhaps getting a chance in the slot.

Browns traded up to select Houston CB Howard Wilson with the No. 126 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Wilson (6’1/184) turned pro after making just 16 starts in three years at Houston, tallying nine interceptions and earning first-team American Athletic Conference as a 2016 junior. Wilson struggled in the forty (4.57) and jumps in Indy, but ripped up the three-cone drill (6.68) and short shuttle (3.94) and profiles as a quick-twitch playmaker, even if NFL teams will be hesitant to line him up outside. Wilson’s short-area quickness and ball skills make him a compelling prospect.