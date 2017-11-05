Player Page

Howard Wilson | Defensive Back | #35

Team: Cleveland Browns
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 184
College: Houston
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 4 (126) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Browns CB Howard Wilson suffered a fractured kneecap at rookie minicamp.
A fourth round pick, Wilson was injured one day after signing his rookie deal. He'll undergo surgery and likely miss the enitre season. The patella fracture is the second major knee issue for Wilson, who missed all but three games of his sophomore year to a torn ACL. May 13 - 5:06 PM
Source: Scott Petrak on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cody Kessler
2Brock Osweiler
3DeShone Kizer
4Kevin Hogan
RB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3George Atkinson III
4Darius Jackson
5Matt Dayes
GLB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3RB1Duke Johnson
2Isaiah Crowell
FB1Dan Vitale
WR11Corey Coleman
2Ricardo Louis
3Mario Alford
4Jordan Leslie
5James Wright
WR21Kenny Britt
2Rashard Higgins
3Jordan Payton
4Rannell Hall
5Josh Boyce
WR31Rashard Higgins
TE1David Njoku
2Seth DeValve
3Randall Telfer
4J.P. Holtz
LT1Joe Thomas
2Matt McCants
LG1Joel Bitonio
2Spencer Drango
3Marcus Martin
C1J.C. Tretter
2Marcus Martin
3Austin Reiter
4Anthony Fabiano
RG1Kevin Zeitler
2John Greco
3Zach Sterup
RT1Shon Coleman
2Cameron Erving
3Roderick Johnson
K1Zane Gonzalez
2Cody Parkey
 

 