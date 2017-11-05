Howard Wilson | Defensive Back | #35

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: Cody's Opening
May 13
Daily Dose: Walk Off Remix
May 13
The Week Ahead: Freeland Rein
May 12
Podcast: Closers & More
May 12
Dose: Keuchel In Control
May 12
Waiver Wired: Keen on Keon
May 11
Dose: For Whom the Bell Toles
May 11
Notes: Buying Byron
May 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rays demote Blake Snell to Triple-A Durham
Pederson, Puig, Grandal all sitting Saturday
Charlie Blackmon sitting out vs. Dodgers
A.J. Pollock getting the night off Saturday
Jose Bautista powers Blue Jays past Mariners
Mookie belts sixth homer in win over Tampa
Chris Sale notches 12 Ks in win over Rays
Ryan Weber leaves start with apparent injury
Nationals agree to terms with Harper for 2018
Ian Happ to make MLB debut on Saturday
Cubs could bring up Ian Happ on Saturday
Robinson Cano (quad) still not in M's lineup
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 12
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
Front Office Friction
May 4
2017 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 1
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Browns lose Howard Wilson to broken kneecap
Payton expects Unger (foot) back in preseason
Marrone: Bortles' throwing motion 'improved'
Fox says Kevin White 'looks very healthy'
Caldwell: Ebron 'just keeps getting better'
Jared Goff picking up new offense quickly
Caldwell expects Davis to 'help us quickly'
Chad Williams to be Larry Fitz's successor?
Seahawks rookie CB Griffin in mix to start
Cards using Haason Reddick at inside 'backer
Elijah Hood 'turned heads' at rookie minicamp
Giants to teach Engram traditional TE duties
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Risers & Fallers: SG Edition
May 13
Wizards Force Game 7 in Boston
May 13
Western Finals Preview
May 12
Center Comparisons
May 12
Dose: Spurs Cruise Past HOU
May 12
NBA Podcast for May 11
May 11
Dose: Celtics Crush the Wiz
May 11
Power Forward Comparisons
May 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Hero Wall: John hits game-winning 3-pointer
Bradley Beal scores 33 points in win
Isaiah Thomas scores 27 points in loss to Wiz
Avery Bradley scores 27 points in loss
Brooks says Bojan Bogdanovic will play
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) expected to play Game 1
Juiced: Jonathon Simmons thrives in start
Mainstream Dejounte: Murray shines in win
James Harden scores 10 in ugly blowout loss
Jonathon Simmons will start for Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is a game-time call
Avery Bradley scores 29 pts on 12-of-19 FGs
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Neal, Preds Take Game 1 in OT
May 13
Pod: Time to Blow up the Caps?
May 12
Dose: Conference Final Picks
May 12
Conference Final Previews
May 11
Penguins, Ducks Flock Together
May 11
Dose: Senators Going to ECF
May 10
Caps Force Game 7
May 9
Music City beats the Blues
May 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Alex Ovechkin's wife shares photo of injury
James Neal scores OT winner in GM 1 of WCF
Kevin Bieksa (LBI) won't play on Friday night
Melker Karlsson re-signs with San Jose Sharks
Dallas, Ben Bishop agree to six-year contract
Richard Panik agrees to two-year extension
Jason Botterill is the new GM for the Sabres
Nick Ritchie nets GWG as Ducks advance to WCF
Marc-Andre Fleury leads Penguins to ECF
Tyson Barrie suffers LBI at IIHF Worlds
Matt Murray set to return as backup goalie
Mika Zibanejad nets 2 pts, but NYR going home
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Kansas (Spring)
May 13
GoBowling.com 400 Stats
May 12
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 11
Chasing Kansas (Spring)
May 10
Caps After Talladega (Spring)
May 9
Wrapup: Talladega
May 8
Update: Talladega (Spring)
May 6
Geico 500 Stats
May 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cody Coughlin: DNF in Kansas City truck race
Austin Cindric: Toyota Tundra 250 results
Pardo on pole for Peak Mexico Red Cola 120
Near miss for Logano and Kansas pole
Kevin Harvick 2nd-quick in KS final practice
Daniel Suarez top-qualified rookie in KS
Oliveras tops Peak Mexico final practice
Austin Wayne Self: Toyota Tundra 250 results
Justin Haley: Toyota Tundra 250 results
Tyler Young: Toyota Tundra 250 results
Hugo Oliveras leads Peak Mexico Practice 1
Busch wins truck series Kansas Speedway event
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: THE PLAYERS
May 10
THE PLAYERS: Power Rankings
May 9
Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS
May 9
Harman heists Wells Fargo
May 8
Open de Portugal Preview
May 8
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
Wells Fargo: Preview and Ranks
May 2
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo
May 2
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Si Woo Kim new leader with third-round 68
Grillo puts 6-under on the board w/ 67 in R3
Past champ Garcia tosses up 67 in Round 3
Wallace still has clear lead despite R3 stall
Wallace -17 after 36 in Portugal; five clear
Spieth among notable MCs @ PLAYERS; MDF looms
Oosthuizen shares PLAYERS lead with 66
Stanley staked out atop PLAYERS leaderboard
Wallace dominating field in Open de Portugal
Kaufman cards low AM score in R2 of PLAYERS
Willett (back) WDs during R2 of THE PLAYERS
Mackenzie Hughes co-leading in PLAYERS debut
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Illinois DC Nickerson undergoes appendectomy
Tennessee lands four-star QB Adrian Martinez
Memphis extends HC Mike Norvell through '21
Sooners OC Riley on RB Anderson: He's a freak
Allen has thrown ball 85 yards, runs 4.61s 40
USF boots DE after 2nd sexual assault charge
UNC confirms signing of ex-LSU QB Harris
Lincoln Riley's contract extended through '19
CSU S Scott arrested on burglary charges
Kirk checks in at No. 5 on Kiper's big board
Bama DB Fitzpatrick is Kiper's No. 2 prospect
WKU RB Ferby (shoulder) is projected to start
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
DFS Soccer: Week 37
May 12
Team News - Week 37
May 12
Late Fitness Check GW37
May 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW37
May 12
Sean's Super Subs - GW37
May 11
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 37
May 11
AM's Perfect XI - Week 37
May 11
The Bargain Hunter-Week 37
May 9
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Olivier Giroud brace sees Arsenal past SCFC
Alexis Sanchez limps off with a thigh injury
Crouch scores a controversial goal in loss
Bamford scores in bland Boro defeat
Mahrez PK blunder leaves Leicester short
Sane helps Man City escape with 2-1 win
Swansea City wins to put pressure on Hull
Sunderland back to relegation blues
King continues remarkable scoring run
Redmond curls Saints to 2-1 win at Boro
Palace hoping for double injury boost
Aguero to return for final run-in
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Mario Alford
(WR)
Matt Dayes
(RB)
Kevin Hogan
(QB)
Jordan Leslie
(WR)
Cody Parkey
(K)
George Atkinson III
(RB)
Seth DeValve
(TE)
J.P. Holtz
(TE)
Ricardo Louis
(WR)
Jordan Payton
(WR)
Josh Boyce
(WR)
Zane Gonzalez
(K)
Darius Jackson
(RB)
Taylor McNamara
(TE)
Randall Telfer
(TE)
Kenny Britt
(WR)
Josh Gordon
(WR)
Duke Johnson
(RB)
David Njoku
(TE)
Dan Vitale
(RB)
Corey Coleman
(WR)
Rannell Hall
(WR)
Cody Kessler
(QB)
Brock Osweiler
(QB)
James Wright
(WR)
Isaiah Crowell
(RB)
Rashard Higgins
(WR)
DeShone Kizer
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Howard Wilson | Defensive Back | #35
Team:
Cleveland Browns
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 184
College:
Houston
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 4 (126) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/11/2017: Signed a four-year contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Browns CB Howard Wilson suffered a fractured kneecap at rookie minicamp.
A fourth round pick, Wilson was injured one day after signing his rookie deal. He'll undergo surgery and likely miss the enitre season. The patella fracture is the second major knee issue for Wilson, who missed all but three games of his sophomore year to a torn ACL.
May 13 - 5:06 PM
Source:
Scott Petrak on Twitter
Browns signed fourth-round CB Howard Wilson, fifth-round OT Roderick Johnson and seventh-round RB Matt Dayes to four-year contracts.
Wilson is a middle-of-the-road athlete with playmaking traits. He'll begin his career on special teams before perhaps getting a chance in the slot.
May 11 - 9:08 PM
Source:
Nate Ulrich on Twitter
Browns traded up to select Houston CB Howard Wilson with the No. 126 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Wilson (6’1/184) turned pro after making just 16 starts in three years at Houston, tallying nine interceptions and earning first-team American Athletic Conference as a 2016 junior. Wilson struggled in the forty (4.57) and jumps in Indy, but ripped up the three-cone drill (6.68) and short shuttle (3.94) and profiles as a quick-twitch playmaker, even if NFL teams will be hesitant to line him up outside. Wilson’s short-area quickness and ball skills make him a compelling prospect.
Apr 29 - 1:09 PM
Browns lose Howard Wilson to broken kneecap
May 13 - 5:06 PM
Browns sign three draft picks
May 11 - 9:08 PM
Browns trade up for Howard Wilson
Apr 29 - 1:09 PM
More Howard Wilson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Gordon
CLE
(2573)
2
L. Blount
FA
(2387)
3
K. Cannon
NYJ
(1810)
4
T. Austin
LAR
(1755)
5
V. Cruz
FA
(1749)
6
M. Floyd
MIN
(1679)
7
C. Kaepernick
FA
(1662)
8
R. Jennings
FA
(1543)
9
R. Griffin III
FA
(1535)
10
M. Unger
NO
(1478)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Browns Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Howard Wilson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Howard Wilson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Howard Wilson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Howard Wilson's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cody Kessler
2
Brock Osweiler
3
DeShone Kizer
4
Kevin Hogan
RB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3
George Atkinson III
4
Darius Jackson
5
Matt Dayes
GLB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3RB
1
Duke Johnson
2
Isaiah Crowell
FB
1
Dan Vitale
WR1
1
Corey Coleman
2
Ricardo Louis
3
Mario Alford
4
Jordan Leslie
5
James Wright
WR2
1
Kenny Britt
2
Rashard Higgins
3
Jordan Payton
4
Rannell Hall
5
Josh Boyce
WR3
1
Rashard Higgins
TE
1
David Njoku
2
Seth DeValve
3
Randall Telfer
4
J.P. Holtz
LT
1
Joe Thomas
2
Matt McCants
LG
1
Joel Bitonio
Sidelined
Browns signed LG Joel Bitonio to a five-year, $51 million extension through 2022.
The deal includes $23 million guaranteed. It's a whopper in the context of Bitonio's injury woes the past two seasons — he's currently recovering from Lisfranc surgery — but Bitonio has been one of the league's best young guards when on the field. The rebuilding Browns are trying to assemble a bully up front. Bitonio turns 26 in October. Sidelined since last October, Bitonio is expected to be ready for Week 1.
Mar 9
2
Spencer Drango
3
Marcus Martin
C
1
J.C. Tretter
2
Marcus Martin
3
Austin Reiter
Sidelined
Browns placed C Austin Reiter on injured reserve with a torn left ACL, ending his season.
A 2015 seventh-round pick of the Redskins, Reiter made his first career appearance Sunday, starting against the Redskins. With first-rounder Cameron Erving still week to week with a bruised lung, the Browns could be down to option three at the pivot in Week 5.
Oct 3
4
Anthony Fabiano
RG
1
Kevin Zeitler
2
John Greco
Sidelined
The Browns could move RG John Greco to center.
Moving Greco would allow Cam Erving to play right tackle after his disastrous 2016. The Browns also want to add a starter at guard with Greco and Joel Bitonio recovering from Lisfranc surgeries. Greco isn't a lock to be ready for Week 1.
Feb 24
3
Zach Sterup
RT
1
Shon Coleman
2
Cameron Erving
3
Roderick Johnson
K
1
Zane Gonzalez
2
Cody Parkey
Headlines
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 12
The Rotoworld crew and a few special guests game out a Dynasty league mock following the draft and free agency.
More NFL Columns
»
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 12
»
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
»
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
»
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
»
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
»
Front Office Friction
May 4
»
2017 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 1
»
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
NFL Headlines
»
Browns lose Howard Wilson to broken kneecap
»
Payton expects Unger (foot) back in preseason
»
Marrone: Bortles' throwing motion 'improved'
»
Fox says Kevin White 'looks very healthy'
»
Caldwell: Ebron 'just keeps getting better'
»
Jared Goff picking up new offense quickly
»
Caldwell expects Davis to 'help us quickly'
»
Chad Williams to be Larry Fitz's successor?
»
Seahawks rookie CB Griffin in mix to start
»
Cards using Haason Reddick at inside 'backer
»
Elijah Hood 'turned heads' at rookie minicamp
»
Giants to teach Engram traditional TE duties
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved