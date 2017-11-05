Player Page

Donnel Pumphrey | Running Back | #34

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/6/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 180
College: San Diego State
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 4 (132) / PHI
The Philadelphia Inquirer's Zach Berman reports fourth-round RB Donnel Pumphrey "keeps getting significant work with the 1s."
"Don't want to overstate what happens in June," Berman tweeted, "but Eagles are prepping him for a role." Pumphrey's path to significant touches is blocked by Darren Sproles, but the Eagles have used the duo together at times during the offseason program, a prospect which should keep opposing defensive coordinators awake at night. Even if he is unable to return fantasy value this year, Pumphrey's future looks bright as the heir apparent to Sproles. Jun 13 - 11:01 AM
Source: Zach Berman on Twitter
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Nick Foles
3Matt McGloin
RB1LeGarrette Blount
2Darren Sproles
3Ryan Mathews
4Wendell Smallwood
5Donnel Pumphrey
GLB1LeGarrette Blount
2Darren Sproles
3RB1Darren Sproles
2Wendell Smallwood
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Torrey Smith
3Paul Turner
4Bryce Treggs
5Byron Marshall
WR21Jordan Matthews
2Dorial Green-Beckham
3Nelson Agholor
4Mack Hollins
5Shelton Gibson
WR31Torrey Smith
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Trey Burton
4Anthony Denham
LT1Jason Peters
2Matt Tobin
3Dillon Gordon
LG1Isaac Seumalo
2Allen Barbre
3Josh Andrews
C1Jason Kelce
2Stefen Wisniewski
3Aaron Neary
4Tyler Orlosky
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Chance Warmack
3Darrell Greene
4Dallas Thomas
RT1Lane Johnson
2Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3Taylor Hart
K1Caleb Sturgis
 

 