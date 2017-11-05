Donnel Pumphrey | Running Back | #34

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Shaw returns from family emergency list
Chris Davis (oblique) expected to land on DL
Dustin Pedroia delivers walk-off win Monday
Matt Adams crushes two homers in win Monday
Jameson Taillon impressive in return Monday
Cespedes (heel) thinks he'll play Tuesday
Josh Reddick exits game with concussion
Asdrubal Cabrera homers twice to beat Cubs
Jacob deGrom dominates Cubs in complete game
Jake Arrieta dealing with cut on right thumb
Twins select Royce Lewis 1st in MLB Draft
Carlos Gomez (hamstring) could return by Sat.
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Pumphrey 'getting significant' 1st-team work
Jets 'like what they've seen' out of ASJ
Matt Jones reported to team facility Monday
Report: Le'Veon not 'spotted' at minicamp
Jordan Matthews still not on practice field
WAS names Doug Williams VP-player personnel
Report: Michael Oher shows up for minicamp
Bell, PIT 'may not' work out long-term deal
John Ross (shoulder) could miss start of camp
Gio Bernard (ACL) to miss early-season games?
Texans LT Brown likely to be minicamp holdout
Eagles not expected to pursue WR Eric Decker
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
LeBron James' 41 points not enough in loss
Kevin Durant scores 39, named Finals MVP
Warriors crowned NBA champions
Rudy Gay opts out, will be a free agent
Muscle Watch: The Thon Maker Edition
LeBron James triple-doubles in Game 4 win
Kyrie Irving scores 40 points during victory
Keepin up w/ the Thompsons: Tristan steps up
Meme Mode: The Warriors have a 3-1 lead
Report: Derrick Williams could be in rotation
GSW win Game 3 behind Kevin Durant's 31/8/4
Kyrie Irving scores 38 points in Game 3 loss
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Marc-Andre Fleury agrees to waive NMC for VGK
Report: Sens ask Dion Phaneuf to waive NMC
Panthers hire Bob Boughner as head coach
Nick Bonino played with broken leg in Game 2
Sidney Crosby wins Conn Smythe Trophy
Patric Hornqvist's goal wins PIT Stanley Cup
Report: Sabres want to interview Phil Housley
Nick Bonino (lower-body) only Pen not skating
Shayne Gostisbehere inks six-year extension
Joonas Korpisalo agrees to two-year extension
Ryan Ellis suffers an undisclosed injury
Sidney Crosby picks up 3 assists in GM 5 win
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bret Holmes: #AnywhereIsPossible200 results
Michael Self: NAPA/Toyota 150 results
Lupton battles for 22nd place Pocono finish
Zane Smith: #AnywhereIsPossible200 results
Brennan Poole: Pocono Green 250 results
Todd Souza: NAPA/Toyota 150 results
A.J. Fike: #AnywhereIsPossible200 results
Matt Tifft: Pocono Green 250 results
Matt Levin: NAPA/Toyota 150 results
Praytor: #AnywhereIsPossible200 results
Cole Custer: Pocono Green 250 results
Blaine Perkins: NAPA/Toyota 150 results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dustin Johnson preps for U.S. Open defense
Whee Kim nets career-best T2 in Memphis
Berger goes back to back at FedEx St. Jude
Schwartzel moves target to -9 w/ closing 66
Amateur Thornberry in on -8; bogey-free 65
Horschel posts 8-under w/ week-tying-low 64
Frittelli wins the Lyoness Open at Diamond CC
MDF jettisons 15 @ FESJC, including R. Palmer
Past champ Crane makes it 3-ball on 9-under
Cink joins top spot in Memphis w/ 69 on Day 3
Cabrera Bello posts 9-under after 65 in R3
Aguilar still 2 clear after 3 laps at Lyoness
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Brooks comps QB Mayfield to Tyrod Taylor
5-star WR Jason intends to sign in December
Justin Fields explains choice to decommit
Nebraska WR Johnson cited for marijuana
Navy S Alohi Gilman transfers over to Irish
Kyle Whittingham extended through 2021
Bob Stoops: Not my intention to coach again
Zaire's dad: Relationship with Kelly soured
UCLA picks up Miami grad transfer T Odogwu
DJ: S James may be a faster/more athletic Kam
OSU WR Johnson draws praise from QB, coach
Alabama nets pledge from four-star LB Walker
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Costa in limbo over summer transfer plans
Sunderland accepts Everton bid for Pickford
Manchester City to start Walker talks
Joe Hart yet to receive offers
Lucas Leiva open to Brazil return
Terry in talks with Bruce over Villa move
Morrison damages medial knee ligaments
Gabriel Jesus injury is worse than 1st feared
Cameron and USA get solid point in Mexico
Kane levels late in wild WC qualifier draw
Reds perhaps looking at yet another Saint
Sissoko looking like a 1 year flop for Spurs
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Anthony Denham
(TE)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Donnel Pumphrey
(RB)
Bryce Treggs
(WR)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Marcus Johnson
(WR)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Paul Turner
(WR)
Billy Brown
(TE)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Byron Marshall
(RB)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
Greg Ward Jr.
(WR)
Trey Burton
(TE)
Shelton Gibson
(WR)
Ryan Mathews
(RB)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
David Watford
(WR)
Brent Celek
(TE)
Dorial Green-Beckham
(WR)
Jordan Matthews
(WR)
Caleb Sturgis
(K)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Corey Clement
(RB)
Mack Hollins
(WR)
Matt McGloin
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Donnel Pumphrey | Running Back | #34
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 12/6/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 180
College:
San Diego State
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 4 (132) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/11/2017: Signed a four-year contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Philadelphia Inquirer's Zach Berman reports fourth-round RB Donnel Pumphrey "keeps getting significant work with the 1s."
"Don't want to overstate what happens in June," Berman tweeted, "but Eagles are prepping him for a role." Pumphrey's path to significant touches is blocked by Darren Sproles, but the Eagles have used the duo together at times during the offseason program, a prospect which should keep opposing defensive coordinators awake at night. Even if he is unable to return fantasy value this year, Pumphrey's future looks bright as the heir apparent to Sproles.
Jun 13 - 11:01 AM
Source:
Zach Berman on Twitter
Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com named fourth-round RB Donnel Pumphrey as a player who stood out at OTAs.
Kempski didn't have much to say about Pumphrey running the football, but said he looked comfortable catching out of the slot and was used extensively on returns. Pumphrey offers many of the same skills as Darren Sproles, who plans to retire after this season. His role may not be significant in year one, but Pumphrey should have a bright future as a passing-down back/return specialist.
Jun 11 - 11:47 AM
Source:
phillyvoice.com
Eagles fourth-round RB Donnel Pumphrey said he has seen "a lot" of snaps in the slot during OTAs.
Pumphrey has the running back label next to his name on the depth chart, but he is a versatile weapon in the mold of Darren Sproles. "I'm going to have to show that I can move around and do a lot of different things because this is going to be Sproles' last year," Pumphrey said. "I'm just trying to stay under his wing and learn from him." The diminutive back will struggle for fantasy value behind Sproles this season, but it sounds like he is being groomed to take over for the veteran next year. Pumphrey is an great stash in Dynasty formats.
Jun 5 - 9:28 AM
Source:
Philly Voice
Eagles selected San Diego State RB Donnel Pumphrey with the No. 132 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Pumphrey (5’8/176) twice earned Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year as the NCAA’s all-time leading rusher, graduating with a career 1,059-6,405-62 (6.0 YPC) stat line on the ground and 99 receptions. Pumphrey displayed plus straight-line speed (4.48) in Indy, but performed miserably in the vertical (33 ½") and broad (9’9") jumps and managed five bench-press reps of 225 pounds. An exciting college back who simply lacks NFL-level traits, Pumphrey would do well to carve out a Dexter McCluster-type career.
Apr 29 - 1:29 PM
Pumphrey 'getting significant' 1st-team work
Jun 13 - 11:01 AM
Donnel Pumphrey stood out at OTAs
Jun 11 - 11:47 AM
Donnel Pumphrey seeing 'a lot' of slot snaps
Jun 5 - 9:28 AM
Eagles take RB Donnel Pumphrey at No. 132
Apr 29 - 1:29 PM
More Donnel Pumphrey Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
2
Nick Foles
3
Matt McGloin
RB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
Darren Sproles
3
Ryan Mathews
Sidelined
The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec believes the Ravens could have some interest in Ryan Mathews.
Mathews is still under contract with the Eagles, but he is expected to be released once he is able to pass a physical -- he is recovering from neck surgery. Zrebiec reports the Ravens "like what they have in Terrance West, Kenneth Dixon, and Danny Woodhead" and are not "scouring the open market for a 16-game starter," but they could see Mathews as "insurance" while Dixon is suspended the first four games.
May 18
4
Wendell Smallwood
5
Donnel Pumphrey
GLB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
Darren Sproles
3RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Wendell Smallwood
WR1
1
Alshon Jeffery
2
Torrey Smith
3
Paul Turner
4
Bryce Treggs
5
Byron Marshall
WR2
1
Jordan Matthews
2
Dorial Green-Beckham
3
Nelson Agholor
4
Mack Hollins
5
Shelton Gibson
WR3
1
Torrey Smith
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Trey Burton
4
Anthony Denham
LT
1
Jason Peters
2
Matt Tobin
3
Dillon Gordon
LG
1
Isaac Seumalo
2
Allen Barbre
3
Josh Andrews
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Stefen Wisniewski
3
Aaron Neary
4
Tyler Orlosky
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
2
Chance Warmack
3
Darrell Greene
4
Dallas Thomas
RT
1
Lane Johnson
2
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3
Taylor Hart
K
1
Caleb Sturgis
