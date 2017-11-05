Donnel Pumphrey | Running Back | #34 Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (22) / 12/6/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 180 College: San Diego State Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 4 (132) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 5/11/2017: Signed a four-year contract. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Zach Berman reports fourth-round RB Donnel Pumphrey "keeps getting significant work with the 1s." "Don't want to overstate what happens in June," Berman tweeted, "but Eagles are prepping him for a role." Pumphrey's path to significant touches is blocked by Darren Sproles, but the Eagles have used the duo together at times during the offseason program, a prospect which should keep opposing defensive coordinators awake at night. Even if he is unable to return fantasy value this year, Pumphrey's future looks bright as the heir apparent to Sproles. Source: Zach Berman on Twitter

Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com named fourth-round RB Donnel Pumphrey as a player who stood out at OTAs. Kempski didn't have much to say about Pumphrey running the football, but said he looked comfortable catching out of the slot and was used extensively on returns. Pumphrey offers many of the same skills as Darren Sproles, who plans to retire after this season. His role may not be significant in year one, but Pumphrey should have a bright future as a passing-down back/return specialist. Source: phillyvoice.com

Eagles fourth-round RB Donnel Pumphrey said he has seen "a lot" of snaps in the slot during OTAs. Pumphrey has the running back label next to his name on the depth chart, but he is a versatile weapon in the mold of Darren Sproles. "I'm going to have to show that I can move around and do a lot of different things because this is going to be Sproles' last year," Pumphrey said. "I'm just trying to stay under his wing and learn from him." The diminutive back will struggle for fantasy value behind Sproles this season, but it sounds like he is being groomed to take over for the veteran next year. Pumphrey is an great stash in Dynasty formats. Source: Philly Voice