QB 1 Robert Griffin III

2 Colin Kaepernick

3 Phillip Sims Out of FB



4 Josh Freeman Out of FB

ESPN's Josina Anderson has corrected her report that the Cowboys reached out to free agent Josh Freeman, reporting instead that Freeman's agent contacted Dallas. There's a massive difference, obviously. Freeman hasn't put anything good on film since arguably 2010. The Cowboys are unlikely to view him as the answer behind Tony Romo.

5 Matt Barkley

6 Ryan Lindley Out of FB

Colts waived QB Ryan Lindley. Lindley was signed before Week 17, when the Colts found themselves in truly dire quarterback straits. Going on 27, Lindley has scattered six starts across four NFL seasons. At best, he'll compete for someone's No. 3 job next summer.

7 Brock Osweiler Out of FB

Browns released Brock Osweiler. Cleveland made a good show of pretending to consider Osweiler for the starting job, likely in an effort to drum up trade interest. The offers never came, however, and now they are paying him $16 million to stay at home, although the second-round pick they got back from the Texans will soften the blow. DeShone Kizer will open the season as the starter.

8 G.J. Kinne Out of FB

Eagles cut WR G.J. Kinne. Kinne transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver this offseason in an effort to make the final roster. Along with Kinne, Philadelphia cut CB Marc Anthony, S Brandan Bishop, C Mike Coccia, T Kevin Graf, DE Alfy Hill, WR Mike Johnson, OLB Dasman McCullum, WR Josh Reese, DE Jeremy Towns, TE Justin Tukes and OL Jared Wheeler. The Eagles have three more players to trim before Tuesday's deadline.

9 Matt McGloin Out of FB

Eagles released QB Matt McGloin. It's been a hard, fast fall for McGloin since he injured his shoulder in relief of Derek Carr last Week 17. He's gone from getting tendered at the second-round level as a 2016 restricted free agent to out on the street. McGloin should get plenty of workouts, but looked dreadful this summer. It's possible he's not the same since his injury.

10 Johnny Manziel Out of FB

Free agent QB Johnny Manziel worked out for the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week. The Ticats came away convinced Manziel isn't ready to return to football, physically or mentally. "Too many red flags," one source told TSN. Wanting to see if Manziel was ready to dedicate himself to football and become a face of the franchise, the Ticats came away with "a resounding no" to answer those questions. Manziel remains a long shot to ever play in the NFL again.

11 Dylan Thompson Out of FB

Rams signed QB Dylan Thompson, formerly of the 49ers. The second-year UDFA out of South Carolina completed 24-of-40 passes for 277 yards and a 2:2 TD:INT ratio last preseason. He's a camp body for when the Rams release or trade Nick Foles, who hasn't reported to the team.

12 Aaron Murray Out of FB

Rams waived QB Aaron Murray. It's pretty remarkable Murray is still around. The 2014 fifth-rounder has never come close to stepping on a regular season field. He turns 27 in November.

13 Brandon Doughty Out of FB

Dolphins waived QB Brandon Doughty. The seventh-round rookie out of Western Kentucky made the initial 53-man roster but last just one week. Matt Moore remains Ryan Tannehill's backup, and Doughty's spot was needed to re-sign DT Chris Jones.

14 Charlie Whitehurst Out of FB

Browns released QB Charlie Whitehurst. The Clipboard Jesus could be headed to NFL heaven. Whitehurst looked as bad as ever in spot duty on Sunday, and the Browns decided they would rather see what fifth-round rookie Kevin Hogan has to offer if Cody Kessler can't go against the Titans. Whitehurst's release, of course, is a strong indication that Kessler will be ready. Now 34, Whitehurst has been an entertaining NFL presence, but never actually been good at football.

15 Joe Callahan Out of FB

Packers signed QB Joe Callahan from the practice squad. It's insurance in case Aaron Rodgers (calf) can't make it through Sunday's game. The Packers waived LB Carl Bradford in a corresponding move.

16 Jerrod Johnson Out of FB

Ravens waived/released QB Jerrod Johnson, LB Kavell Conner, G Jarrell Broxton, DT Trevon Coley, WR Dobson Collins, C Anthony Fabiano, WR Chuck Jacobs, LB Mario Ojemudia, and WR Darius White. Baltimore also placed TE Ben Watson (Achilles') and CB Kyle Arrington (concussion) on injured reserve. The Ravens still need to make four more moves by tomorrow's deadline.

17 Bryan Bennett Out of FB



18 Joe Webb Out of FB

Panthers released QB/ST Joe Webb. There are rarely big surprises on cut-down day, but this one at least raises an eye brow. Webb was never going to contribute as a quarterback, but he has been an important asset on special teams the last two seasons. Carolina also cut Garrett Gilbert, leaving them with just two quarterbacks. That is as sure a sign as any they are comfortable with Cam Newton's health.

19 Josh Johnson Out of FB

Giants released QB Josh Johnson. The move suggests Geno Smith has won the backup quarterback job, but the Giants could always look for a better option on the wire.

20 Brandon Weeden Out of FB

Texans released Brandon Weeden. It is a bit of a surprise, but the Texans clearly feel comfortable entering the season with just Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson at quarterback. A reasonable backup, it will not be surprising if Weeden finds another team or is brought back by the Texans after Week 1.

21 Nate Sudfeld Out of FB

Redskins waived QB Nate Sudfeld. Sudfeld was a sixth-rounder out of Indiana last year and spent his rookie season on the 53-man roster as the No. 3 quarterback. The Redskins will likely try to sneak him to the practice squad. Sudfeld has good size at 6'6/227 and arm strength, but that's about all he has going for him.

22 Thad Lewis Out of FB

Ravens released QB Thad Lewis. Veteran Lewis was a camp body. He missed all of 2016 with a torn ACL. Lewis turns 30 in November.

23 Brad Sorensen Out of FB

Vikings re-signed QB Brad Sorensen. Sorensen was just cut on Monday, but the Vikings need his arm again after Teddy Bridgewater suffered a torn ACL and dislocated knee in Tuesday's practice. Minnesota will surely look for an upgrade on Sorensen in the coming days. For now, it's Shaun Hill, Sorensen, and UDFA Joel Stave.

24 Tim Tebow Out of FB

Free agent QB Tim Tebow signed a minor-league contract with the New York Mets. He is your problem now, @Rotoworld_BB.

25 Seth Lobato Out of FB



26 Ryan Williams Out of FB



27 Matt Blanchard Out of FB

ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky said QB Matt Blanchard is "so far ahead of Brett Hundley at this point." Once considered a first-round talent, Hundley failed to improve his stock in his junior year at UCLA, falling all the way to the fifth round. Now he's a distant fourth on the Packers' depth chart behind Blanchard, a former undrafted free agent who has yet to appear in an NFL game. Scott Tolzien is locked into the No. 2 spot behind last year's NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

28 Dan LeFevour Out of FB

Buccaneers signed QB Dan LeFevour. LeFevour has plenty of connections to Tampa Bay. Head coach Dirk Koetter was LeFevour's OC in Jacksonville in 2011 while QBs coach Mike Bajakian was his OC in college at Central Michigan. The 29-year-old has spent his last four seasons in the CFL, most recently playing for the Montreal Alouettes. He's merely a depth signing and probably won't make it out of camp.

29 Austin Trainor Out of FB

Bills signed QB Austin Trainor. That gives the Bills a fourth quarterback behind Tyrod Taylor, E.J. Manuel and Cardale Jones. Trainor went undrafted out of West Georgia in 2015. He tried out for the Bills and Raiders last offseason but never earned a roster spot. With Jones battling a sore shoulder, Trainor will probably get some run in Thursday's preseason finale against Detroit.

30 Pat Devlin Out of FB

Browns signed QB Pat Devlin. With Johnny Manziel (elbow) shut down for the remainder of the preseason, Devlin will serve as a camp arm. Devlin will not make it through final cuts.

31 McLeod Bethel-Thompson Out of FB

Eagles re-signed QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson. Bethel-Thompson didn't generate any interest after his release earlier this offseason. He'll provide a camp arm behind Sam Bradford, Chase Daniel, and Carson Wentz.

32 Alek Torgersen Out of FB



33 Keith Wenning Out of FB

Bills waived QB Keith Wenning. The camp arm could be back if the Bills suffer an injury at quarterback.

34 Trevor Knight Out of FB



35 Jerry Lovelocke Out of FB

Ravens signed Prairie View A&M QB Jerry Lovelocke. Lovelocke (6'5/248) was a four-year starter for the PVAMU Panthers, completing 57.6 percent of his senior-year passes with a 16:9 TD-to-INT ratio and ten additional rushing scores. A massive quarterback with 10 1/2-inch hands and 34 1/4-inch arms, Lovelocke has ideal tight end dimensions and could get a look there after running 4.81/4.84 at his Pro Day with a 31-inch vertical and 9-foot-5 broad jump. Lovelocke isn't going to make it as a quarterback.

36 Chandler Harnish Out of FB

Cardinals signed QB Chandler Harnish to a one-year contract. A fourth-year journeyman, Harnish played for Bruce Arians in Indianapolis. He could fight for No. 3 duties in the desert, but is likely just a camp arm.

37 Chase Rettig Out of FB



38 Joe Licata Out of FB



39 Dane Evans Out of FB

Jets signed Tulsa QB Dane Evans. Evans (6’0/210) made 43 starts for the Golden Hurricane, managing a career 57.3% completion rate, 7.4 YPA, and 84:47 TD-to-INT ratio. A streaky and often erratic passer with a strong arm, Evans played in a simplistic one-read college offense that manufactured big plays off play action, and is significantly dissimilar from a pro-style attack. Evans is also short by NFL quarterback standards and ran a 5.03 forty before the draft. Still, the tools are there for Evans to make a run at a backup job, possibly after spending a year or two on a practice squad.

40 Sefo Liufau Out of FB



41 Phillip Walker Out of FB



42 Tyler Ferguson Out of FB



43 David Olson Out of FB

Ravens signed QB David Olson. You're forgiven if you've never heard of Olson, a "Champions Indoor Football" product. This could be a prank and we would be none the wiser. Now 25, "Olson" rode the pine behind Andrew Luck at Stanford before transferring to Clemson, where he attempted three passes as a senior in 2014. Per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Olson's college coach Jim Harbaugh vouched for him to brother John Harbaugh. Another Jim Harbaugh player, Colin Kaepernick, remains a free agent. Olson is a camp arm who will be cut once Joe Flacco (back) gets healthy.

44 R.J. Archer Out of FB

Seahawks signed QB R.J. Archer, DL Will Pericak, WR Kevin Smith, C Jared Wheeler, LB Brendan Kelly, LS Luke Ingram, and OG C.J. Davis to reserve/future contracts. These are roster-filler signings for the offseason. Archer will turn 28 before the 2015 season and isn't much of a prospect. He played his college ball at William & Mary before going undrafted in 2010.

45 Marquise Williams Out of FB

Vikings signed North Carolina QB Marquise Williams. Williams (6'2/218) made 33 starts for the Tar Heels, succeeding Bryn Renner under center and completing 61.3% of his career throws with a 7.82 YPA, 61:25 TD-to-INT ratio, and 35 rushing scores. He earned second-team All-ACC as a senior. A dual threat in college, Williams turned in a disappointing Pro Day, running 4.81 with a 32 1/2-inch vertical. Williams offers toughness and plus arm strength, but his ball location was consistently poor in the ACC and Williams isn't athletic enough for a position switch. Williams likely lacks an NFL future, but we could envision him lighting up the Arena League.

46 Max Wittek Out of FB



47 Garrett Gilbert Out of FB

Panthers signed QB Garrett Gilbert to a one-year contract. Gilbert spent a week on the Raiders' practice squad last season. He'll give the Panthers a camp arm with Cam Newton sidelined from shoulder surgery.

48 Cody Fajardo Out of FB

Raiders signed Nevada QB Cody Fajardo. Fajardo (6'1/223) succeeded Colin Kaepernick as a four-year starter for the Wolf Pack, completing 65.5 percent of his passes with a 57:29 TD-to-INT ratio in Nevada's Pistol Spread. He averaged 5.5 yards per rushing attempt and tacked on 44 rushing scores. Fajardo is smart (31 Wonderlic) and a legitimate scrambling threat with 4.63 speed, but offers sub-par arm strength and accuracy, and doesn't react well under duress. Fajardo would be a better Arena League prospect.

49 Shane Carden Out of FB

Bears signed ECU QB Shane Carden. Carden (6'2/218) was named the American Conference's Offensive POY by the league's coaches as a senior after completing 66.6 percent of his collegiate passes with an 86:30 TD-to-INT ratio. A scrambling threat at ECU, Carden added 24 rushing TDs, but has 4.94 speed and isn't a true dual threat. A weak-armed but tough prospect who will likely spend his NFL career holding a clipboard, Carden has been compared to Bruce Gradkowski by CBS Sports' Dane Brugler.

50 Griffin Neal Out of FB

Saints signed QB Griffin Neal to a three-year contract. Neal set school records in passing yards (5,614) and touchdown passes (47) as a three-year starter at Concordia from 2012-14. He spent last season in the German Football League, before catching the Saints' eye at Tulane's Pro Day last month. New Orleans scheduled Neal for a workout on Friday, and he was signed shortly after. Neal should fill the role of camp arm and practice-squad body as he develops.

51 David Fales Out of FB

Dolphins waived QB David Fales. The former Bears project couldn't convince the Dolphins to keep three quarterbacks. There will be Twitter buzz that Fales could get a look elsewhere, but he's most likely practice squad bound.

52 Zach Mettenberger

53 Sean Renfree Out of FB

Rams worked out free agent QBs Sean Renfree and Thad Lewis. With just Jared Goff and Sean Mannion on the depth chart, the Rams could use a camp arm. Neither player would be a real threat for the final roster.

54 Eli Jenkins Out of FB



55 Dalyn Williams Out of FB



56 Wes Lunt Out of FB



57 Jake Waters Out of FB

Seahawks signed QB Jake Waters. The rookie from Kansas State signed on with Jaguars after going undrafted, but he was cut before training camp. With Tarvaris Jackson (ankle) sidelined, Waters will serve as a camp arm. Seattle cut LS Nate Boyer to make room on the roster.

RB 1 Rashad Jennings

2 James Starks

3 Joseph Randle Out of FB

Joseph Randle was found guilty of aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, criminal threat and possession of marijuana in connection with a 2016 arrest in Wichita, Kansas. He got off on three charges including two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal damage to property. The aggravated burglary charge could carry up to a 30-month prison sentence. We lost count of how many times Randle has been arrested since getting dropped by the Cowboys in 2015. Friends and family members have implied that Randle's erratic behavior may be the result of football-related injuries. His sentencing is scheduled for June 7 in Wichita.

4 Chris Johnson Out of FB

Cardinals released RB Chris Johnson. Johnson re-signed just before training camp and didn't look the same in preseason, losing out for the Cardinals' No. 2 running back job to Kerwynn Williams. Andre Ellington appears safe for now as Arizona's No. 3 back.

5 Toby Gerhart Out of FB

Free agent RB Toby Gerhart worked out for the Broncos on Thursday. It's the first we've heard of Gerhart since he was released by the Jaguars nine months ago. Gerhart was extremely ineffective as a Jag, averaging 3.05 yards on 121 carries. The Broncos have serious issues at running back, but it seems unlikely they'd deem Gerhart worth a roster spot.

6 Khiry Robinson Out of FB

Free agent RB Khiry Robinson is participating in Jets minicamp on a tryout basis. Robinson was released by the Jets back in March after suffering a third broken leg in two years. Now 27, Robinson's career is on life support after showing a ton of promise as an early-down runner early in his career with the Saints.

7 Fitzgerald Toussaint Out of FB

Steelers waived RB Fitzgerald Toussaint. Toussaint received 17 touches last season. The Steelers are going with rookie James Conner behind Le'Veon Bell, and could be keeping Terrell Watson. Toussaint is 27.

8 Aaron Green Out of FB

Rams signed TCU RB Aaron Green. Green (5'11/203) spent three years with the Horned Frogs after transferring from Nebraska, parlaying 445 career carries into 2,426 yards (5.5 YPC) and 20 touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes. Green showed passable athleticism at TCU's Pro Day, running 4.57 with a 10-foot broad jump and 6.89 three-cone time. Although Green has exciting foot quickness and some playmaking ability, he "runs small" inside the tackles and struggles badly in pass protection. He's a lower-end scatback prospect.

9 Karlos Williams Out of FB

Free agent RB Karlos Williams has been suspended indefinitely. Williams had just one game remaining on his 2016 ban. His latest suspension will keep him sidelined for at least a year. Williams was already in danger of falling out of the league after getting waived from the Steelers in March. This effectively ends his career.

10 LaMichael James Out of FB

The Cowboys will work out free agent RB LaMichael James during the bye week. The Dolphins waived him after he fumbled in the season opener. If James signs, he'll mostly be used on special teams.

11 Alonzo Harris Out of FB

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Packers won't sign Alonzo Harris to the practice squad because of his influence on Eddie Lacy. Both players missed curfew the night before Green Bay's game against the Lions. Cleary the Packers have some concerns about Lacy's off-field behavior. Harris is a big body and should be able to catch on elsewhere but the door to Green Bay is closed for him.

12 Dominique Williams Out of FB

Jets RB Dominique Williams suffered a concussion in Thursday night's preseason opener. He's done for the night. Williams was noticeably woozy following a ten-yard run, immediately heading to the sideline and later the locker room. A popular preseason DFS play, Williams was replaced by UDFA Romar Morris.

13 Joique Bell Out of FB

Free agent Joique Bell wants to play this season. "There are a ton of guys in the league that know what I can do, coaches and GMs. Just waiting on that call," said Bell in a radio interview. Bell didn't sign until Week 4 last year and looked washed up on his limited snaps. There’s been no interest in him from teams this offseason.

14 Tim Hightower Out of FB

49ers released RB Tim Hightower. The 49ers have also released DL Leger Douzable, OL Andrew Gardner and WR Louis Murphy. Initially in the running for No. 2 duties behind Carlos Hyde, 31-year-old Hightower had a brutal summer, generating 20 yards on 11 preseason carries. Hightower was workmanlike the past two years in New Orleans, but the rebuilding 49ers are understandably seeking more upside. Hightower will get calls after the way he acquitted himself for Sean Payton.

15 Josh Ferguson Out of FB

Colts UDFA RB Josh Ferguson rushed 15 times for 20 yards as a rookie. Ferguson added 20 receptions for 136 yards, but was supremely disappointing as a runner. The Colts had one of the league's least-effective backfields, so Ferguson could have easily gotten more run if his play earned it. It didn't, and now the soon-to-be 24 year old will have to re-earn his 53-man roster spot in 2017. Ferguson can be safely left on the waiver wire in Dynasty leagues.

16 Jordan Johnson Out of FB



17 Bobby Rainey Out of FB

Ravens released RB Bobby Rainey and waived WR C.J. Board. A pass-catcher out of the backfield, Rainey was on the team for a little over a month. The Ravens are moving forward with Terrance West, Danny Woodhead, and Buck Allen atop the depth chart but could add a player there.

18 Ronnie Hillman Out of FB

Cowboys released Ronnie Hillman. It is a surprise after Hillman worked as the No. 3 back in the third preseason game. A veteran whose contract will guarantee if he is on the roster Week 1, it is possible the Cowboys bring him back later in the season. Releasing him suggests Dallas both believes Ezekiel Elliott will be available Week 1 and plan to keep Alfred Morris.

19 Brandon Burks Out of FB

Jets signed RB Brandon Burks off their practice squad. Khiry Robinson (leg) was sent to I.R. to make room. With Matt Forte and Bilal Powell not 100 percent, Burks could see Week 17 carries along with Brandon Wilds. Burks, a first-year UDFA out of Troy, is 5'9/208 with 4.56 wheels.

20 Terrell Newby Out of FB



21 Jahad Thomas Out of FB



22 Brandon Ross Out of FB

Vikings signed Maryland RB Brandon Ross. Ross (5'10/201) was a three-plus-year starter for the Terrapins, parlaying 487 career carries into 2,541 yards (5.22 YPC) and 19 TDs, adding 40 receptions. He graduated as Maryland's fourth all-time leading rusher and was an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick as a senior. Snubbed for a Combine invite, Ross showed well at the Terps' Pro Day with a 4.44 forty and 37 1/2-inch vertical. Ross is undersized with a limited passing-game track record, but his speed and outstanding senior-year rushing efficiency (6.39 YPC) make him a long-shot prospect worth monitoring.

23 Cedric O'Neal Out of FB



24 Josh Harris Out of FB

Steelers waived RB Josh Harris. With Le'Veon Bell on suspension, the Steelers appear poised to enter the season with only DeAngelo Williams and Dri Archer on the roster at tailback. For now, they're carrying two fullbacks in Will Johnson and Roosevelt Nix.

25 Matt Jones Out of FB

Redskins waived RB Matt Jones. This has been coming for months, but Washington held onto the 2015 third-round pick in hopes of finding a trade partner. The offers never developed, and Jones will head to the waiver wire, where it would not be surprising in the least if he is claimed. Washington will move forward with Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine on early downs. Chris Thompson will keep dominating passing-down work.

26 Darrin Reaves Out of FB

Free agent RB Darrin Reaves was arrested on two felony counts of unlawful restraint and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass following an incident with two women over the weekend in Aledo, Illinois. Mercer County State Attorney Meeghan Lee told WRMJ Reaves had a prior relationship with one of the women. Both of the alleged victims have filed for orders of protection against him. A camp body and practice-squad type, Reaves' career is almost certainly over.

27 Bronson Hill Out of FB

Jaguars promoted RB Bronson Hill from the practice squad. It's a sign Chris Ivory (questionable, hamstring) could miss another week. Jacksonville also activated OL Luke Bowanko from the PUP list.

28 Zac Stacy Out of FB

Ex-Rams and Jets RB Zac Stacy has announced his retirement. The No. 160 overall pick of the 2013 draft, Stacy was the Rams' starting running back as a rookie, but averaged just 3.89 yards per carry. His career faded quickly thereafter. Going on 26, Stacy hangs up his cleats with 10 NFL touchdowns.

29 Anthony Dixon Out of FB

Bills released RB Anthony Dixon. The no-brainer moves creates $1.15 million in cap space, and $1.15 million in real savings. Bothered by a lingering calf injury, Dixon turned 21 carries into just 44 yards (2.09 YPC) last season. A supposed short-yardage hammer, Dixon has never been effective in his six-year career. He turns 29 in September.

30 Jeremy McNichols

31 Devine Redding Out of FB



32 DuJuan Harris Out of FB

Jaguars released RB DuJuan Harris and waived CB Charles James and G/C Demetrius Rhaney. Harris was on the team for 11 days as merely a warm body while Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon nursed injuries. He rushed seven times for 26 yards in the preseason finale Thursday night. Harris turns 29 on Sunday.

33 Matt Asiata Out of FB

Lions released RB Matt Asiata and waived WR Michael Rector. Asiata rushed 27 times for 66 yards (2.4 YPC) this preseason, failing to put much pressure on sophomore Dwayne Washington for the No. 4 running back job. Asiata turned 30 in July and is on his last legs in the NFL.

34 Isaiah Pead Out of FB

Cincinnati coach Tommy Tuberville said Isaiah Pead "lost part of his left leg" in a car accident last weekend. It is devastating news for a guy who was still fighting for his NFL career. "I spoke with his mom yesterday," Rams coach Jeff Fisher said. "He's struggling, and he's going to have a tough road. We're hoping that he'll come through this, but his career is over and he was an outstanding young man while we had him. I want to make sure their family knows we care about them." We wish Pead the best in his recovery.

35 Dan Herron Out of FB

Bills signed RB Dan Herron. Herron appeared in four games for Buffalo last season, racking up 57 total yards on 14 touches. He faces a tough road to a roster spot this season, however. With LeSean McCoy, Karlos Williams and rookie Jonathan Williams locked in, he will likely have to beat out Mike Gillislee to stick with the team.

36 B.J. Daniels Out of FB

ESPN Falcons reporter Vaughn McClure has B.J. Daniels penciled in as the No. 3 running back. In his initial 53-man roster projection, McClure leaves Terron Ward and rookie Brian Hill off the team in favor of Daniels. That would be a stunning turn of events to rely solely on Daniels, a converted quarterback, as the lone backup to the two-headed duo of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, especially considering Coleman's injury history. Atlanta would certainly keep one back on the taxi squad.

37 George Atkinson III Out of FB

Raiders claimed RB George Atkinson off waivers from the Browns. He replaces Taiwan Jones, who was cut this week. Atkinson played the first two years of his career in Oakland. He'll compete for a role on special teams.

38 Zac Brooks Out of FB

Broncos RB Zac Brooks has announced his retirement. The No. 247 overall pick of last year's draft, Brooks was waived by the Seahawks in August. He ended up spending most of the year on the Broncos' practice squad. He was signed to a reserve/future contract in January. 23, Brooks had previously retired from football to pursue a career in interior design, but ultimately decided to declare for last year's draft. His retirement will likely be final this time around.

39 Jerome Smith Out of FB

Falcons waived RB Jerome Smith. A plodder out of Syracuse, Smith was proven to be a sub-average fit for new OC Kyle Shanahan's zone scheme. With Antone Smith also on the outs in Atlanta, the Falcons' current tailback depth chart looks like Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman, and Terron Ward, although that is subject to change before Monday.

40 Jahwan Edwards Out of FB

Browns waived RB Jahwan Edwards, DL Kenton Adeyemi, DL Chigbo Anunoby, DB Mikell Everette, OL Dan France, DB Charles Gaines, OL Garth Gerhart, TE J.P. Holtz, WR Darius Jennings, OL Kaleb Johnson, OL Mike Matthews, LB Jason Neill, DB Eric Patterson, P Kasey Redfern and LB Justin Tuggle. The Browns released a few notable names earlier in the day, but their final list is full of anonymous UDFA-types. It's a rebuilding year in Cleveland.

41 Ross Scheuerman Out of FB

Eagles waived RB Ross Scheuerman. An UDFA out of Lafayette last year, Scheuerman bounced around the league before landing on the Packers' practice squad in December. He should get another shot before training camp. The Eagles also cut ties with FB Ryan Mueller and LB Brandon Hepburn. The moves create enough space for Philadelphia to sign their undrafted free agent group.

42 Kenneth Harper Out of FB



43 Jawon Chisholm Out of FB



44 Brandon Brown-Dukes Out of FB



45 Jeremy Stewart Out of FB

Broncos signed RB Jeremy Stewart off their practice squad. Rookie RB Kapri Bibbs was waived in a corresponding move. Stewart will slot in as the No. 3 back behind C.J. Anderson and Juwan Thompson. Bibbs will likely return to the Broncos practice squad if he clears waivers.

46 Michael Dyer Out of FB

Raiders waived RB Michael Dyer. The undrafted rookie out of Louisville care of Auburn appeared to have a roster spot locked up when Oakland cut Trent Richardson, but he now looks destined to spend his rookie year on the practice squad. Dyer gained 70 yards on 31 carries (2.3 YPC) this preseason.

47 Stevan Ridley Out of FB

Broncos released RB Stevan Ridley. All out of gas at age 28, Ridley has been bouncing around the league since the Patriots gave up on him. He was unable to get past sixth-round rookie De'Angelo Henderson in Broncos camp.

48 Brandon Wilds Out of FB

Browns signed RB Brandon Wilds. The Browns cleared a roster spot for him by dumping George Atkinson III. Wilds totaled 27 yards on 10 carries for the Jets as an undrafted rookie last year. The 24-year-old is just a camp body.

49 Glenn Winston Out of FB

Browns coach Mike Pettine said RB Glenn Winston (knee) has "shown a lot on the practice field." "I think it's time to get a peek and see what's there," Pettine said. "He's shown a lot on the practice field -- a lot -- but we have to see if he can carry over to the game." Pettine's comments suggest Winston will play more than just a cursory role after being activated off the PUP list Tuesday. His usage will be something to watch this weekend.

50 Keshawn Hill Out of FB



51 LaVance Taylor Out of FB



GLB 1 Rashad Jennings

2 Tim Hightower

3 Chris Johnson

4 Toby Gerhart

3RB 1 Joseph Randle

2 Fitzgerald Toussaint

3 Rashad Jennings

4 James Starks

FB 1 Andrew Bonnet Out of FB



2 Joe Don Duncan Out of FB

According to the Denver Post, the Broncos' fullback depth chart "begins and ends" with Joe Don Duncan. The Broncos abandoned the fullback position in recent years, but coach Gary Kubiak is hoping that will change this season. Duncan is a 6'3", 268-pound behemoth who played tight end in college. Injuries sidelined him for his entire rookie campaign. Kubiak says the team will also look to add a fullback in the draft.

3 Ryan Mueller Out of FB

Eagles signed FB Ryan Mueller, formerly of the Chargers, to a two-year contract. He entered the league as a linebacker last season but the Eagles plan to use him at fullback. Mueller went undrafted out of Kansas State and spent last year on the Chargers' practice squad.

4 Austin Johnson Out of FB

Saints re-signed FB Austin Johnson to a one-year contract. He was an exclusive rights free agent. The Saints cut Johnson in November but re-signed him a month later. He'll be competing with Toben Opurum for a roster spot this summer.

5 Henry Hynoski Out of FB

Giants released FB Henry Hynoski. Hynoski was re-signed to a two-year deal in March, but he was beaten out by Nikita Whitlock, who offers more on special teams. Giants also waived K Chirs Boswell.

6 James Casey Out of FB

Free agent H-back James Casey worked out for the Giants on Tuesday. As did ex-Giants TE Adrien Robinson. Down to one healthy tight end behind a questionable Larry Donnell (neck), the G-Men need to add somebody for Week 9.

7 Darrel Young Out of FB

Darrel Young could replace Mike Tolbert as the Panthers' fullback. Young wasn't in the league last season after getting cut by the Bears, but he resurfaced on a futures deal with Carolina. Young had success as a lead blocker and short-yardage option during a seven-year stint in Washington. Young is younger and cheaper than Tolbert, whom the Panthers released last week.

8 Erik Lorig Out of FB

Saints signed FB Erik Lorig, formerly of the Bucs, to a four-year contract. Lorig, 27, is replacing Jed Collins as the Saints lead blocker. Neither is particularly strong as an actual blocker, per PFF. Lorig has never carried the ball in four seasons but has 30 career catches for 193 yards and a score.

9 Will Johnson Out of FB

Free agent FB Will Johnson recently visited the Jets and Falcons. Johnson missed all of last season with nerve trouble in his shoulder. He's a competent blocker when healthy and also has some experience as a ball carrier.

10 Emil Igwenagu Out of FB

Eagles signed FB/TE Emil Igwenagu off their practice squad. Igwenagu is an H-back type that got a lot of reps during training camp when Brent Celek was sidelined by a sprained knee. Now he'll back up starter Clay Harbor with Celek (concussion) ruled out of Thursday's game against the Bengals.

11 Jorvorskie Lane Out of FB

The Buccaneers are expected to move on from restricted free agent FB Jorvorskie Lane. Lane broke his leg against the Bears in the season finale. He earned PFF's eighth-lowest fullback grade out of 22 qualifiers in 2015. The four-year veteran turned 29 this month.

12 Lorenzo Taliaferro Out of FB

Ravens waived RB Lorenzo Taliaferro. A 2014 fourth-round pick, Taliaferro averaged 4.3 YPC as a rookie with four touchdowns. It was all downhill from there as he battled foot and knee injuries. A hard-charging big back, Taliaferro had been getting tried at fullback.

13 Brandon Cottom Out of FB



14 Paul Lasike Out of FB



15 Blake Renaud Out of FB



16 Devon Johnson Out of FB

Panthers signed Marshall FB Devon Johnson. Johnson (6'1/238) spent time at tight end, linebacker, and fullback before switching to tailback as a junior and senior, finishing his career with a 305-2,373-25 (7.8 YPC) rushing line but only 27 receptions. Johnson's final year was derailed by a back injury that cost him six games. He excelled at the Thundering Herd's Pro Day, running 4.59 with a 33-inch vertical. Nicknamed "Rockhead" for his bruising, no-frills playing style, Johnson has a future in the league on special teams and perhaps as a short-yardage runner. Mike Tolbert will be a good guy for Johnson to learn from in Carolina.

17 Quayvon Hicks Out of FB

Titans signed Georgia FB Quayvon Hicks. Hicks (6'1/259) played special teams as a freshman before serving as the Bulldogs' fullback in his final three seasons, completing his career with a 23-166-3 (7.2 YPC) rushing line and 12 receptions. A defensive tackle in high school, Hicks packs thump in the running game and is the premier lead-blocking fullback in this year's draft. Hicks' special teams background will increase his chances of holding onto a roster spot.

18 Alstevis Squirewell Out of FB



19 Sam Rogers Out of FB

Rams selected Virginia Tech FB Sam Rogers with the No. 206 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Rogers (5'10/231) was one of the most versatile fullbacks in the nation with the Hokies, amassing 72 career receptions and also playing extensively on special teams. He'll give the Rams a West Coast-style fullback, albeit without pile-driving lead-blocking chips.

20 Freddie Stevenson Out of FB

Bears signed Florida State LB Freddie Stevenson. Stevenson (6’0/234) was a three-year lead blocker and four-year special teamer for the Seminoles, paving the way for Dalvin Cook to break Warrick Dunn’s school rushing record as a three-year starter. Stevenson lent a hand in college, but neither his size nor his physicality is indicative of a lead-blocking NFL success. Stevenson also tested poorly in Indy, managing a 4.75 forty with a lineman-like 28-inch vertical. Stevenson caught only 19 passes in his four-year college career and projects more as special teams than lead-blocking help.

21 Tyler McCloskey Out of FB



22 Anthony Firkser Out of FB



23 Kiero Small Out of FB

Browns waived FB Kiero Small. Small started the last two games and will likely be added to practice squad if he clears waivers. The Browns re-signed FB Ray Agnew in a corresponding move.

24 J.C. Copeland Out of FB

Cowboys signed LSU FB J.C. Copeland. Copeland (5-foot-11 1/8, 271) went to LSU as a four-star defensive tackle, but converted to fullback as a true freshman and became a 22-game starter. What Copeland lacks in versatility -- he's no more than a short-yardage runner and caught seven career passes at LSU -- he makes up for with aggressive, relentless lead blocking. An extremely physical player, Copeland consistently removed linebackers from plays to clear alleys for Jeremy Hill. Dallas isn't a great landing spot for Copeland, however, due to OC Scott Linehan's pass-happy leanings.

25 Joey Iosefa Out of FB

Patriots waived RB Joey Iosefa. Iosefa is a coaching staff favorite, but simply isn't talented enough. He literally has 5.00 speed. If Iosefa is going to hang around in the NFL, it's as a special teamer.

26 Zach Boren Out of FB

Titans waived FB Zach Boren, CB Ri'Shard Anderson, DB Khalid Wooten, DB Jemea Thomas, DL Isaako Aaitui, WR Josh Stewart and LB Kaelin Burnett. There's nary a notable name on the list. The back end of the Titans' roster boasts very little upside.

27 John Conner Out of FB

Bills waived FB John Conner. Conner needed to show extremely well on special teams to make the Bills' 53 behind Jerome Felton. Felton will serve as Shady McCoy's 2015 lead blocker.

28 Brad Smelley Out of FB

Texans waived FB Brad Smelley. Smelley has just four NFL appearances to his name, but had been atop the Texans' depth chart late last season. It's possible he wasn't 100 percent healthy after tearing his calf in Week 16. Sixth-round rookie Jay Prosch is now the Texans' lead blocker.

29 Chris Swain Out of FB

Chargers FB and Navy graduate Chris Swain will be eligible to play football in 2016. Swain is graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy as a commissioned officer this week, but he has filed paperwork to begin his service as a reserve. A Navy official said that paperwork is in the final stages of authorization. Once authorized, Swain will be cleared to play football this season. The Chargers also drafted FB Derek Watt, suggesting they plan to employ more two-back looks moving forward.

30 Nikita Whitlock Out of FB

NFL suspended Giants FB Nikita Whitlock 10 games for violating the league's PED policy. It's irrelevant, as Whitlock is on I.R. with a foot injury. It does put him one failed test away from a two-year ban, however. Whitlock is merely a decent lead blocker who can't afford these kinds of slip ups.

31 Trey Millard Out of FB

49ers signed No. 245 overall pick FB Trey Millard to a four-year contract. Recovering from a torn ACL, Millard (6-foot-2, 247 pounds) was not a pure blocker for Oklahoma, turning 98 college carries into 538 yards (5.5 YPC). He also caught 70 passes and scored 13 all-purpose touchdowns. He's a potential "redshirt" candidate for a 49ers team that likes to stockpile talent.

32 Sam Bergen Out of FB



33 Tyler Renew Out of FB



34 Patrick Skov Out of FB

Browns signed Georgia Tech FB Patrick Skov. Skov (6'1, 235) has some versatility, having been a traditional NFL-type fullback at Stanford and then a do-it-all B-back in Georgia Tech's triple-option offense. With the Yellow Jackets last year, Skov rushed 93 times for 377 yards with six rushing touchdowns while being limited to eight starts due to injury. A pulled hamstring suffered at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl kept him from running the forty at his Pro Day, though Skov did throw up a superb 31 reps on the bench. Cleveland wants its fullback Marcel Reese-versatile and 2015 sixth-round Malcolm Johnson is the only other FB on the roster, so Skov has at least a puncher's chance here.

35 Jordan Campbell Out of FB



36 Soma Vainuku Out of FB

Texans signed USC FB Soma Vainuku. Vainuku (6'0/246) played fullback and special teams for the Trojans, managing 272 yards and four TDs on 41 career touches. A good athlete for his size, Vainuku ran 4.68 with a 32-inch vertical at the Combine. Just an average lead blocker with limited passing-game or rushing experience, Vainuku will have to show value in kickoff and punt coverage to make it in the NFL.

37 Will Ratelle Out of FB



38 Juwan Thompson Out of FB

Broncos waived RB Juwan Thompson. A sort of fullback-tailback hybrid who stuck around for longer than expected in Denver, Thompson was made expendable by De'Angelo Henderson's emergence.

39 Glenn Gronkowski

40 Zach Laskey Out of FB



41 John Robinson-Woodgett Out of FB



42 Malcolm Johnson Out of FB

Browns placed FB Malcolm Johnson on season-ending injured reserve with a groin injury. A sixth-round rookie out of Mississippi State, Johnson recorded four catches in 12 games as primarily a lead blocker. OL Darrian Miller was re-signed in a corresponding move.

43 Sione Houma Out of FB



44 Algernon Brown Out of FB



WR1 1 Anquan Boldin Out of FB

Anquan Boldin told SiriusXM NFL Radio's Ross Tucker he is "done with the sport of football." Boldin decided to retire after spending 13 days with the Bills. There was speculation he would be willing to sign on with a contender, but he says his "passion is elsewhere." If this is the end, Boldin finishes his career with 1,076 catches for 13,779 yards and 82 touchdowns. Those numbers rank ninth, 14th, and 23rd all-time respectively.

2 Greg Jennings Out of FB

Greg Jennings announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons. Jennings made the announcement via a YouTube video linked below. Even though he played the final three years of his career in Minnesota and Miami, Jennings will forever be remembered as a Packer. He caught 425 passes for 6,537 yards and 53 touchdowns in his seven seasons with Green Bay, playing a key role in the Packers' Super-Bowl run in 2010. He is not Hall-Of-Fame bound, but he should earn some recognition from Green Bay down the road.

3 Marques Colston Out of FB

Free agent WR Marques Colston said he is still mulling his NFL future. With a shoulder injury still at least a month away from being ready, Colston is taking his time. "Once I'm done with rehab," Colston said. "I'll see what's out there." The 33-year-old has not received any known interested since being released in February and has taken an advisor job with an athletic testing company. It is likely his playing days are over.

4 Keith Mumphery Out of FB

Texans waived WR Keith Mumphery and ILB Max Bullough. Mumphery was recently accused of sexual assault stemming from a 2015 incident, while Bullough was slapped with a four-game PEDs ban. Both were special teams types who would have entered camp with minimal job security.

5 Jerome Simpson Out of FB

49ers waived/released WR Jerome Simpson, WR DiAndre Campbell, RB Kendall Gaskins, DL Darren Lake, K John Lunsford, LB Wynton McManis, OL Blake Muir, OL Ian Silberman and CB Cleveland Wallace. Simpson was due $885,000 after catching five balls in six games last season. The appearances were the oft-suspended wideout's first since 2013. Now on the wrong side of 30, Simpson is at the end of the line of what's been a career full of missed opportunities.

6 Marcus Easley Out of FB

Bills released WR Marcus Easley. The move creates $1.025 million in cap space. Easley has been a core special teamer in Buffalo, but has only three career receptions.

7 Douglas McNeil Out of FB



8 Stevie Johnson

9 Eddie Royal Out of FB

Bears released WR Eddie Royal. This will be one of the easiest cuts made by any team all offseason. Royal's entire $5 million salary comes off the books with no dead money left behind. Signed to a three-year, $15 million contract in 2015, Royal was ludicrously bad, averaging 8.7 yards per catch across 70 grabs. He missed 14-of-32 games with injury. Turning 31 later this month, Royal has little-to-nothing left in the tank.

10 Jacoby Ford Out of FB

Titans released WR Jacoby Ford. The 28-year-old return specialist is running out of NFL chances.

11 Tanner Gentry Out of FB

Bears waived WR Tanner Gentry. An undrafted rookie out of Wyoming, Gentry was making noise at Bears camp and was believed to be on the right side of the bubble by some beat writers. He caught four passes for 77 yards and one touchdown in the preseason. Gentry has good size at 6'2/210 and is a practice squad candidate.

12 Josh Morgan Out of FB

Free agent WR Josh Morgan was charged with reckless use of a firearm after accidentally shooting himself in Virginia on January 31. That's a misdemeanor offense. Morgan claims he was cleaning the gun when he shot himself. He was hospitalized but none of his injuries were life-threatening. Morgan will appear in court next month. He went to training camp with the Saints last summer but was among the team's final cuts.

13 Tyler Davis Out of FB

Dolphins signed CB/WR Tyler Davis. A former UDFA out of Missouri Valley College, Davis is being signed out of the little-known German Football League. Davis has been a two-way star in Europe, playing corner and receiver. He's the first player to make the leap from the GFL to the NFL. His odds of cracking the Dolphins' 53-man roster are exceedingly slim.

14 Hakeem Nicks Out of FB

Saints released WR Hakeem Nicks. Nicks lasted less than two weeks on the roster. Once one of the most promising receivers in the game, the 2009 first-rounder just does not have it anymore. Nicks is only 28, but his NFL career is likely over.

15 Mario Alford Out of FB

Browns signed WR Mario Alford from their practice squad. A seventh-round pick of the Bengals in 2015, Alford appeared in one game as a rookie before being waived at final cuts this year. He brings 4.25 wheels to the roster, but not much else. Perhaps he will help on special teams.

16 Keenan Reynolds Out of FB

Ravens released/waived WR Keenan Reynolds, K Kenny Allen, LB Randy Allen, WR C.J. Board, OG Jarell Broxton, S Otha Foster, OT Roubbens Joseph, C Derrick Nelson, C Taybor Pepper, OG Jarrod Pughsley, OT D'Ondre Wesley, CB Trevin Wade, and WR Griff Whalen. Reynolds is the most notable name here after entering the league as the Ravens' sixth-round pick in the 2016 draft. He failed to successfully transition from college running quarterback to slot receiver and also struggled on returns.

17 Preston Parker Out of FB

Free agent WR Preston Parker has received three years' probation in his drug case. Parker pled guilty to possession of cocaine and paraphernalia. Still only 29, Parker has said he hopes to continue his football career. He caught five passes in two games for the Giants last season, and is two years removed from a 36-grab campaign.

18 Greg Little Out of FB

Bills waived/released WR Greg Little, LS Reid Ferguson, LB David Hawthorne, OL Robert Kugler, TE Jimmay Mundine, LB Eric Striker, DT Alameda Ta’Amu, QB Austin Trainor, and DT Justin Zimmer. Little was outlasted by Greg Salas, Marquise Goodwin, and Dezmin Lewis. Striker got some first-team reps early in camp, but fell down the depth chart recently.

19 Kris Durham Out of FB

Raiders released/waived WR Kris Durham, RB George Atkinson III, OG Mitch Bell, LB Spencer Hadley, DE Shelby Harris, OT Dan Kistler, DE Max Valles, DT Leon Orr, DE C.J. Wilson, TE Brian Leonhardt, DT Ricky Lumpkin, CB Tevin McDonald, LB Josh Shirley, K Giorgio Tavecchio, DE Gary Wilkins, and WR Devon Wylie. Durham was buried on Oakland's depth chart behind Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree, Andre Holmes, and Brice Butler. He's running out of NFL chances. A sixth-round pick, Valles is a practice squad candidate.

20 Corey Fuller Out of FB

Saints declared WR Corey Fuller, C Jack Allen, LB Travis Feeney, WR Jake Lampman, RB Daniel Lasco, RB Marcus Murphy, and S Robenson Therezie inactive for Week 17 against the Falcons. New Orleans heads into the finale pretty healthy.

21 Kyle Prater Out of FB



22 Dwayne Bowe Out of FB

Browns released WR Dwayne Bowe. Ex-GM Ray Farmer laughably gave Bowe $9 million guaranteed just last year, and all the Browns got from the washed-up veteran was five catches for 53 scoreless yards. He was paid over $169,000 per yard. The move clears $3.4 million off the cap for Cleveland (not that they need it). Bowe, entering his age-32 season, may be done in the NFL. He effectively stole the Browns' money last season.

23 James Jones Out of FB

Free agent James Jones indicates he'd like to play for the 49ers. "It's just a waiting game for me right now," Jones said Wednesday after being released by the Chargers. "I just want to play football and stay home in the Bay Area." Two teams are located in the Bay -- the Raiders and 49ers. The Raiders aren't an option, but the 49ers might be a fit. The 49ers' wideout depth chart is laughably bad. Jones would probably be their best possession receiver.

24 Miles Austin Out of FB

Eagles waived WR Miles Austin. 31-year-old Austin was wholly ineffective as a rotational receiver in Philadelphia, managing 224 yards and one touchdown on 31 targets. Long out of gas, Austin may struggle to find another team willing to sign him.

25 Kain Colter Out of FB

Vikings waived WR Kain Colter. Colter played quarterback and wide receiver for Northwestern. The Vikings will try to develop Colter on their practice squad.

26 DeAndre Reaves Out of FB



27 Greg Salas Out of FB

Bills waived WR Greg Salas (groin) from injured reserve. Salas has been out since Week 5. He wasn't an IR/return candidate but his injury isn't a season ender. Salas could re-sign with Buffalo when eligible in three weeks.

28 Josh Huff Out of FB

Bucs waived WR Josh Huff. Huff is an asset on special teams, so he should get another look elsewhere. He was jockeying for a position behind Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Adam Humphries, and Chris Godwin down in Tampa Bay.

29 Maurice Harris Out of FB

CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler reports Redskins coaches are "very, very high" on second-year WR Maurice Harris. Harris (6'3/200) spent the first six weeks of last season on the practice squad before earning a promotion to the 53-man roster. He played 129 snaps, catching 8-of-11 targets for 66 yards. Harris will likely compete with Brian Quick, Ryan Grant, and sixth-round rookie Robert Davis for the Redskins' final 2-3 roster spots among receivers.

30 Dres Anderson Out of FB

Texans waived WR Dres Anderson. It's a mild surprise after Anderson had a productive preseason, catching eight balls for 112 yards and flashing some big-play ability with Deshaun Watson. The Texans will probably try to sign Anderson to their practice squad.

31 Ben Edwards Out of FB

Updating a previous item, Giants second-year WR Ben Edwards suffered a torn ACL two weeks ago at voluntary workouts. Edwards was waived-injured on Tuesday and will spend the season on I.R. He's a second-year UDFA and spent Weeks 11-15 on the Giants' practice squad.

32 Nick Harwell Out of FB



33 Carlton Mitchell Out of FB

Falcons signed WR Carlton Mitchell. It's been over two years since we'd last heard from Mitchell. He hasn't appeared in a game since catching three balls for 31 yards across 11 games for the Browns back in 2011. Now 27, the former sixth-round pick has good size (6'3/215) and speed (4.41 forty) but faces an uphill battle to make it to final cuts.

34 Armon Binns Out of FB

Dolphins waived WR Armon Binns. Binns was beaten out by the likes of Rishard Matthews, Marcus Thigpen, and Damian Williams at the first round of cuts. He's coming off a 2013 torn ACL.

35 Reggie Dunn Out of FB



36 Nate Washington Out of FB

Free agent WR Nate Washington worked out for the Bucs on Tuesday. The Bucs are absurdly low on receivers behind Mike Evans. Now 33, Washington caught 47 passes in 14 games for the Texans last season, averaging 14 yards per grab. He couldn't make the Patriots this summer, but might have a little something left in the tank.

37 Joshua Stangby Out of FB



38 Isaac Fruechte Out of FB



39 Zach D'Orazio Out of FB



40 Kenzel Doe Out of FB



41 Malcolm Lewis Out of FB



42 Marquess Wilson Out of FB

Jets released WR Marquess Wilson. TE Brandon Barnes was signed to take his roster spot. Wilson was the most veteran receiver on the Jets' roster but always faced long odds to make the team.

43 Josh Lenz Out of FB

Texans waived WR Josh Lenz, DT Ra'Zahn Howard, LB Carlos Thompson and OT Arturo Uzdavinis. Lenz is a fourth-year UDFA who has never appeared in a regular season game.

44 Eric Rogers Out of FB

49ers waived or released WR Eric Rogers, OL Alex Balducci, S Marcus Ball, LB Carl Bradford, LB Jayson DiManche, TE Je'Ronn Hamm, WR Chris Harper, LB Wynton McManis, P Brock Miller, DL Zach Moore, NT Mike Purcell, CB JaCorey Shepherd and LB Shayne Skov. The 49ers are pruning their roster following the draft. Rogers was a ballyhooed signing out of the CFL, but ended up missing all of 2016 with a torn ACL. Now 26, Rogers will have trouble getting another NFL opportunity.

45 Damaris Johnson Out of FB

Patriots signed WR Damaris Johnson. The ex-Eagle and Texan spent the first three months of the season on the street. He could provide help in the slot, and should immediately slide in on special teams. Even with the Pats majorly banged up at wideout, Johnson won't come into fantasy value.

46 Damian Williams Out of FB

Rams signed WR Damian Williams, FB/TE Brad Smelley, and P Michael Palardy to reserve/future contracts. Williams lasted about four weeks on the Rams' 53-man roster earlier in the season but was cut when St. Louis needed to promote TE Justice Cunningham. He was a third-round pick by coach Jeff Fisher with the Titans in 2010.

47 Robert Herron Out of FB

Dolphins waived WR Robert Herron, WR Tyler Davis, LB Terrell Manning, DB Damarr Aultman, and DT Robert Thomas. They were all reserve/future players. A Bucs sixth-round pick in 2014, Herron has now been cut by two teams in as many years. The Dolphins tried moving SPARQ freak Aultman from wideout to defensive back, but he couldn't hack it.

48 Shaq Evans Out of FB

Cowboys waived WR Shaq Evans. Evans is facing a four-game ban for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. The 2014 fourth-rounder, who has never appeared in a regular season game, is near the end of the NFL line.

49 Kevin Norwood Out of FB

Giants signed WR Kevin Norwood, QB Keith Wenning, WR Darius Powe, OT Michael Bowie, CB Donte Deayon, OL Adam Gettis, OG Jon Halapio, RB Jacob Huesman, CB Michael Hunter, DE Stansly Maponga, DB Ryan Murphy, and DE Jordan Williams to reserve/future contracts. A fourth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2014, Norwood was traded to the Panthers at the beginning of the 2015 season and spent all of this season on various practice squads. Older than most when he entered the league, Norwood could be nearing the end. Wenning was a sixth-round pick by the Ravens in 2014. Powe was a hot name early in training camp last August.

50 Solomon Patton Out of FB

Broncos claimed WR/KR Solomon Patton off waivers from the Bucs. A 2014 undrafted free agent, Patton couldn't lock down return duties in Tampa last season. He's unlikely to crack the Broncos' 53-man roster.

51 Mitch Mathews Out of FB

Chiefs waived WR Mitch Mathews. A priority undrafted free agent following the draft, Mathews is a great athlete for his size, but he never made much noise in camp. Being cut this early is not a great sign, but he should latch on with a practice squad.

52 Jared Dangerfield Out of FB

Saints signed Western Kentucky WR Jared Dangerfield. Dangerfield (6'2/214) spent two seasons with the Hilltoppers after transferring from community college, parlaying 151 receptions into 1,669 yards (11.1 YPR) and 19 TDs. Dangerfield's Pro Day numbers weren't made available to the media, but he's known as a sub-par athlete with concerns regarding his separation skills and ability to win versus man coverage. Lacking NFL-level movement skills, Dangerfield is a pretty extreme long shot.

53 Tevaun Smith Out of FB

Colts promoted WR Tevaun Smith from the practice squad. WR Quan Bray was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding roster move. The Colts have gotten extremely little production behind T.Y. Hilton since Donte Moncrief went down with a shoulder injury. An UDFA out of Iowa, Smith had a productive summer, catching 10 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason.

54 Dezmin Lewis Out of FB

Bills waived WR Dezmin Lewis and OG Greg Pyke. Lewis was a preseason standout last year and made a cameo last regular season. He posted a 4-22-1 line this preseason but could't crack the final 53.

55 Ricky Collins Out of FB

Packers signed Texas A&M-Commerce WR Ricky Collins. Collins (6'0/198) earned first-team D-2 All-American honors as a senior at TAMU-Commerce after catching 71 balls for 1,187 yards (16.7 YPR) and 14 touchdowns. He previously spent time at Midwestern State and Kilgore JUCO. Flying well under the radar, we could find no pre-draft measurables for Collins.

56 Jaxon Shipley Out of FB

Cardinals waived WR Jaxon Shipley. Undrafted out of Texas two years ago, Shipley ripped up August as one of the top plays of preseason DFS. A possession receiver at 6-foot, 192 with 4.52 speed, Shipley should be a candidate for the Cardinals' practice squad.

57 Tevin Reese Out of FB

Bengals signed WR Tevin Reese to the practice squad. Reese was the 240th pick in May's draft by the Chargers. He drew the nickname "Sweet Feet" in the spring thanks to his 4.46 wheels. Unfortunately, Street is extremely undersized at 5'10/163. He'd have to make an impact as a returner.

58 Jaydon Mickens Out of FB

Raiders signed Washington WR Jaydon Mickens. Mickens (5’11, 170) got his chance because he boasts NFL-level athleticism. At his Pro Day, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds while turning in leaps of 35.5 inches vertically and 10-foot-1 horizontally. His best showing came in the agility-proving three-cone drill, which he aced in 6.58 seconds (would have been No. 2 among WRs at the NFL Scouting Combine). All of this is well and good, but Mickens' routes have been criticized and he gets pushed around by stronger corners.

59 Michael Rector Out of FB

Lions signed Stanford WR Michael Rector. Rector (6’0/193) earn playing time on offense in each of his four seasons at Stanford, graduating with a career 104-1,681-15 (16.2 YPR) receiving line but never reaching 35 catches in an individual year. Rector blazed 4.42 with an explosive 10-foot-9 broad jump at the Combine. While certainly athletic, Rector was not a dominant college player, seeming to plateau after a fast start to his career. He also flashed poor ball skills, frequently struggling with drops and double catches. Still, Rector’s vertical speed makes him a worthy flier as a possible No. 3 or 4 sub-package receiver.

60 Cobi Hamilton Out of FB

Steelers waived WR Cobi Hamilton. Sadly enough, Hamilton spent big portions of the 2016 season as the Steelers' No. 2 receiver, particularly down the stretch and during the playoffs. Pittsburgh will replace him in that role with Martavis Bryant this year.

61 Issac Blakeney Out of FB



62 Kenny Cook Out of FB



63 Ryan Spadola Out of FB

Lions placed WR Ryan Spadola (chest) on injured reserve. It's a procedural move after Spadola was waived/injured. Detroit activated S Don Carey from NFI in a corresponding move.

64 Corey Washington Out of FB

Chiefs signed WRs Corey Washington and Robert Wheelwright. Washington is 6'4/214 and made some noise in Giants camp a couple years back but has bounced around ever since. He's a long shot at this point of his career. To make room, the Chiefs cut WR Antwan Goodley and TE Emanuel Byrd.

65 Duke Williams Out of FB

Rams waived WR Duke Williams, DE Morgan Fox, TE Justice Cunningham, and DB Rohan Gaines. A priority UDFA, Williams caught just two passes in limited preseason snaps. He's been in heavy decline since getting kicked off Auburn his senior year. Cunningham could resurface on the practice squad.

66 David Porter Out of FB



67 L'Damian Washington Out of FB

Chiefs waived WR L'Damian Washington. A undrafted free agent in 2014, Washington spent his rookie year on various practice squads. He will likely have a similar sophomore campaign. Chiefs also waived/released LS Andrew East, TE Adam Schiltz, G Marcus Reed, OT Anthony Dima, CB Kenneth Penny, CB Aaron Hester, OL Charles Tuaau, DE Vaughn Martin, WR Kenny Cook and WR Jeret Smith.

68 Tyler Murphy Out of FB

Steelers promoted QB Tyler Murphy from the practice squad. It's another sign Ben Roethlisberger won't return this week. With Michael Vick sidelined, Murphy will back up Landry Jones.

69 Marquez Clark Out of FB



70 Josh Harper Out of FB

Raiders signed Fresno State WR Josh Harper. Harper (6'1/191) was a two-year starter and four-year contributor in Fresno State's pro-ish-style offense, piling up 228 career catches for 2,938 yards (12.9 YPR) and 29 TDs. Showing concerning athleticism at the Combine, Harper managed a 4.64 forty, 32-inch vertical, and 9-foot broad jump. Harper did flash playmaking ability after the catch in college, and displays an impressive enough combination of foot quicks and body control that NFL Films' Greg Cosell has suggested Harper boasts similarities to Steelers star Antonio Brown. That is an extremely aggressive assessment, but makes Harper someone to monitor.

71 Rasheed Bailey Out of FB

Browns signed WR Rasheed Bailey. Bailey was out of the league after getting waived from the Eagles in May. He'll give the Browns training camp depth.

72 Donatella Luckett Out of FB

Chiefs signed Harding WR Donatella Luckett. Luckett (6'0/211) was a prolific wideout and return specialist in Division 2, scoring 22 all-purpose TDs in four years at Harding -- 15 at receiver, 5 as a ball carrier, and 2 on kick returns. He was a first-team All-Great American Conference pick as both a junior and senior. Luckett was exposed as a sub-par athlete at the Combine, where he ran 4.65 with a 34-inch vertical and 9-foot-10 broad jump. He did clock 4.40 at the Harding Pro Day. Already 24 years old, Luckett faces an uphill climb as an overaged prospect with pedestrian physical attributes.

73 Dennis Parks Out of FB



74 Quinshad Davis Out of FB

Lions signed UNC WR Quinshad Davis. The Lions did not draft a wide receiver in Chicago, but they have added a few warm receiving bodies through street free agency. Among them, Davis (6'3, 218). He has the desired frame to compete against larger corners, but his lack of speed (4.69 forty at his Pro Day) will likely kill off his NFL dreams prematurely. A quintessential Quadruple-A-type receiving prospect, Davis will compete with the more gifted UDFA signee Jay Lee (Baylor) and the likes of Austin Willis and Ryan Spadola for a final spot on the 53-man roster.

75 Rashaun Simonise Out of FB



76 Reece Horn Out of FB



77 Travis Rudolph Out of FB

Giants signed Florida State WR Travis Rudolph. Rudolph (6’0/189) arrived at FSU as a ballyhooed five-star recruit and started all three years, tallying a career 153-2,311-18 (15.1 YPR) receiving line and earning second-team All-ACC as a 2016 junior before turning pro. Rudolph proceeded to turn in a putrid Combine workout, running 4.65 and testing as a third-percentile athlete. Rudolph is a plus route runner and catches the ball cleanly with his hands, but he lacks standout traits and looked like just another guy in the ACC. He’s a small, low-ceiling possession-receiver prospect.

78 Travis Labhart Out of FB



79 Devin Street Out of FB

Texans claimed WR Devin Street off waivers from the Jets. The ex-Cowboy will be a camp body for Dallas' Texas rival.

80 Marlon Moore Out of FB

Browns re-signed WR Marlon Moore. Moore returned 13 kicks last season while contributing nine tackles on special teams. He hasn't caught a pass since 2013.

81 Jarrett Boykin Out of FB

Bills signed WR Jarrett Boykin to a reserve/future contract. Boykin was out of the league for the entire 2015 season after spending the preseason with the Panthers. He caught nine balls for 93 yards in exhibition play. Boykin was Tyrod Taylor's top target at Virginia Tech.

82 Lance Lewis Out of FB

49ers signed WR Lance Lewis. A 2012 UDFA out of East Carolina, Lewis spent time with the Redskins and Cowboys last season. He has zero catches in three career games. The 49ers waive/injured WR Chuck Jacobs to make room for Lewis. Jacobs tore his ACL in the 49ers' preseason opener.

83 Joseph Anderson Out of FB

Eagles waived WR Joe Anderson. Anderson was signed by the Eagles a month ago. Despite receiving a relatively lofty $20,000 offseason signing bonus, the 2012 undrafted free agent and potential special teamer doesn't even make it to the offseason program.

84 Josh Stewart Out of FB

Oklahoma State junior WR Josh Stewart will forego his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL draft. A wiry 5-foot-10, 180(ish) pounds, Stewart led the Cowboys with 60 catches this season, but managed just 703 yards. Rotoworld's Josh Norris likes Stewart's ability to find creases in the defense, but believes he's a day-three prospect. Stewart is an excellent punt returner, however, which should help his stock. Stewart could do himself a world of good with a strong Combine.

85 Shaq Hill Out of FB



86 Chandler Worthy Out of FB

Texans waived WR/KR Chandler Worthy. Worthy was actually active for three of Houston's first five games, catching three passes for 14 yards. An UDFA out of Troy, Worthy will be stashed back to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

87 Louis Murphy Out of FB

49ers signed WR Louis Murphy. Murphy, 30, tore his ACL in 2015 and played in just six games for the Bucs last season after opening the year on reserve/PUP. He posted a 10-198-0 line and used to be a burner in his early days with the Raiders. Murphy will compete for a spot in a jumbled receiver corps behind locked-in No. 1 WR Pierre Garcon.

88 Tyler McDonald Out of FB



89 Ezell Ruffin Out of FB

Colts signed San Diego State WR Ezell Ruffin. Ruffin (6'0/218) caught 111 career passes for 1,877 yards (16.9 YPR) and five TDs as an Aztec. A good college receiver who's unlikely to translate to the pros, Ruffin has small hands (8 3/4") and is painfully short on athleticism, running 4.68 at the Combine with a lineman-like 27 1/2-inch vertical. His upside is a low-end slot receiver.

90 DaVaris Daniels Out of FB

Patriots waived WRs DaVaris Daniels and Zach D'Orazio, RB Tony Creecy, OG Ryan Groy, TE Jake Bequette, OL Caylin Hauptmann, OT Chris Martin, LB James Morris, and DLs Casey Walker and A.J. Pataiali'i. Bequette was released with an injury settlement, making him a free agent. Daniels was recently claimed by the Patriots off waivers from the Vikings, but ostensibly only to serve as a short-term practice body at the end of camp.

91 Jeff Beathard Out of FB



92 Javontee Herndon Out of FB

Chargers WR Javontee Herndon is recovering from a knee scope, and expected to miss the entire season. The return man was battling to be the No. 5 receiver. He'll likely be back to compete for one of San Diego's final roster spots in 2017.

93 Zach Pascal Out of FB



94 Aaron Dobson Out of FB

Cardinals released WR Aaron Dobson. Arizona is the third team to cut Dobson in the past year. The No. 59 overall pick of the 2013 draft could simply never put it together. He is still only 26, but is unlikely to be one of the first calls when teams are looking to work out receivers this season.

WR2 1 Roddy White Out of FB

Free agent WR Roddy White retired from the NFL after 11 seasons. White was out of the league last season after getting cut by the Falcons in 2016. White faded late in his career, but he'll still go down as one of the better receivers of the last 15 years. In his prime, White recorded six straight 1,000-yard seasons, earning four Pro Bowl nods in that span. He'll retire as Atlanta's all-time leader in catches (808), receiving yards (10,863) and receiving touchdowns (63). All of those records should eventually be broken by Julio Jones.

2 Brian Hartline Out of FB

Colts coach Chuck Pagano said the team is considering signing a veteran free agent receiver. The Colts waived Josh Boyce on Tuesday. Boyce had been getting reps as the No. 4 wideout behind T.Y. Hilton, Donte Moncrief and Phillip Dorsett. Someone like Brian Hartline would provide a steady veteran presence as a No. 4. Roddy White is also available.

3 Riley Cooper Out of FB

The Bucs are not expected to sign free agent Riley Cooper following his tryout at their three-day rookie minicamp. It's probably not a good sign for what's left of Cooper's career that he didn't impress enough against rookies and reserve/future types to land a minimum contract. Cooper turns 30 in September. He's been out of the league since 2015.

4 Ace Sanders Out of FB

NFL suspended free agent WR Ace Sanders ten games for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Small, slow, and suspended is no way to last in the NFL.

5 Denarius Moore Out of FB

Saints worked out free agent WRs Denarius Moore, Vincent Brown, and Nathan Palmer on Wednesday. This trio is in addition to Hakeem Nicks, who also tried out. With no receiver older than 23 on the roster, it would make sense for the Saints to add a veteran before offseason workouts begin in earnest. Brandin Cooks (22), Willie Snead (23), and rookie Michael Thomas (21) are currently the projected starters.

6 Chris Givens Out of FB

Free agent WRs Chris Givens and Griff Whalen worked out for the Chargers. The Chargers need to add a veteran with Keenan Allen lost for the season. The Bolts' receiver depth chart is extremely low on proven talent behind Travis Benjamin. Givens is a vertical threat with Whalen a slot man.

7 Marcus Thigpen Out of FB

Bills signed KR Marcus Thigpen. Thigpen will likely take over return duties after PR Leodis McKelvin fumbled a punt away to the Patriots on Monday night and muffed another. The Bills also signed OL Ryan Groy, releasing WR Denarius Moore and RB Dan Herron.

8 A.J. Jenkins Out of FB

Cowboys waived/released WR A.J. Jenkins, FB Ray Agnew, LB Donnie Baggs, DE Ben Gardner, WR Clyde Gates, OT Laurence Gibson, WR Nick Harwell, WR A.J. Jenkins, LB Dakorey Johnson, C Shane McDermott, DE Efe Obada, C Ronald Patrick, CB Joel Ross, S Tim Scott and OT John Wetzel. Jenkins made a roster push late in training camp, but it is not a great sign he could crack the Cowboys' shallow receiver corps. He may be out of chances. Dallas also waived/injured LB Ka'Lial Glaud and CB Rod Sweeting.

9 Kevin Smith Out of FB

Seahawks.com reporter John Boyle expects Kevin Smith, Kasen Williams and Douglas McNeil to compete for the final wide receiver spot at training camp. Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Jermaine Kearse and Paul Richardson (assuming he's healthy) will all be on the roster, leaving Smith, Williams and McNeil to battle for one or two spots. Smith should enter camp as the favorite. He outsnapped Williams 215 to 39 last season while earning five targets compared to just one for Williams. McNeil never saw the field in 2015 after joining Seattle's practice squad late in the year.

11 R.J. Harris Out of FB

Saints signed New Hampshire WR R.J. Harris. Harris (6'0/191) was a prolific pass catcher in the Colonial Athletic Association, securing 310 balls for 4,328 yards (14.0 YPR) and 36 TDs as a four-year starter. He graduated as the CAA's all-time leader in receptions. Harris ran 4.51/4.53 at the New Hampshire Pro Day, adding a 37 1/2-inch vertical and explosive 10-foot-7 broad jump. Harris needs work, but his combination of athleticism and collegiate production is impressive, even coming from the FCS.

12 Ryan Whalen Out of FB

Vikings signed WR Ryan Whalen. Whalen has ties to coach Mike Zimmer from their time with the Bengals. He'll compete for a role on special teams. 26-year-old Whalen is a roster longshot.

13 Joe Morgan Out of FB

Ravens signed WR Joe Morgan, formerly of the Saints. Baltimore picked Morgan over washed-up Hakeem Nicks. Morgan had been doing the roster dance in New Orleans all season, getting signed and cut three times each. He gives the Ravens another deep threat behind Chris Givens.

14 Austin Pettis Out of FB

Free agent WR Austin Pettis will work out for the Chargers Tuesday. As will Vincent Brown. With San Diego suffering another round of receiver injuries Sunday, they need the depth. Pettis spent part of last season and the offseason with the Chargers. Dontrelle Inman's (neck) and Stevie Johnson's (groin) availabilities for Week 14 are still up in the air.

15 Ryan Broyles Out of FB

Lions waived WR Ryan Broyles. Broyles reportedly asked for his release after not getting many looks this preseason. A 2012 second-round pick out of Oklahoma, Broyles' career has been derailed by two ACL surgeries and a torn Achilles'. Those injuries have taken their toll on Broyles, who reportedly lacked explosiveness this offseason. He may get a look from someone, but it appears his career is nearing the end.

16 Jacoby Jones Out of FB

Steelers released WR Jacoby Jones. They replaced him with practice squad S Ross Ventrone. Jones flopped in the Steelers' return specialist role just as he had with San Diego earlier in the season. At age 31, Jones may be on his last NFL legs.

17 Onterio McCalebb Out of FB

The Bengals have moved Onterio McCalebb from cornerback to wide receiver. An all-purpose running back at Auburn, McCalebb has spent the last two seasons struggling on the Bengals' practice squad as a corner. Now he's shifting back to the offensive side in an effort to find a role. At 5'10/175, McCalebb's ceiling is a seldom-used gadget guy and return man despite 4.34 speed.

18 Nathan Palmer Out of FB

Broncos signed WR Nathan Palmer to their active roster. Palmer, a practice squadder, takes the place of suspended Wes Welker on the active roster. A 5'11/198 former UDFA out of Northern Illinois, Palmer will compete to dress Sunday as a sixth receiver.

19 Donteea Dye Out of FB

Bucs signed WR Donteea Dye from their practice squad. Dye is needed with Cecil Shorts (knee) out for the season and Adam Humphries sidelined this week by a concussion. Dye is unlikely to have a big role, but he did post four catches in Week 17 last season.

20 Chris Harper Out of FB

According to NJ Advance Media's Darryl Slater, third-year undrafted WR Chris Harper has "impressed" at Jets camp. A small-ish 5'11/185 Harper signed with the Patriots out of Cal in 2015 and had a really big preseason before being relegated to the practice squad. He spent all of last year in San Francisco playing for Chip Kelly before getting waived by the new regime in May. Even more so following the loss of Quincy Enunwa (neck, I.R.), the Jets' receiver corps is wide open. Harper is one to monitor.

21 Victor Cruz Out of FB

Bears released WR Victor Cruz. It speaks volumes that Cruz couldn't even make the Bears' roster after Cameron Meredith went down with a season-ending ACL tear. The 30-year-old salsa enthusiast finally stayed healthy last season, but managed just 586 receiving yards and went his last 14 games without scoring a touchdown. Cruz's career is hanging by a thread.

22 Bobo Wilson Out of FB



23 Emory Blake Out of FB



24 K.J. Brent Out of FB



25 Shakim Phillips Out of FB



26 Andre Debose Out of FB

Raiders waived/injured WR Andre Debose. His injury is undisclosed. A seventh-round pick in 2015, Debose tore his Achilles' last offseason. When healthy, he could catch on as a return specialist.

27 DeVier Posey Out of FB

Broncos waived/released WR DeVier Posey, WR Durron Neal, TE Manasseh Garner, S Antonio Glover, DL Calvin Heurtelou, DT David Moala and LB Danrell Sankey. Posey has made one appearance over the past two seasons. Both Posey and Neal were apparently having solid camps, but couldn't crack the Broncos' front-loaded receiver corps. Posey is only 26, but he's running out of NFL rope.

28 Mike Brown Out of FB

Panthers signed WR Mike Brown to a futures contract. Brown spent three years with the Jags from 2012-14, making 39 catches in 18 games and bouncing around the practice squad. At age 26 (in February) and a bit undersized with a limited skill set, he's not an exciting prospect.

29 Tandon Doss Out of FB

Jaguars placed WR Tandon Doss on injured reserve, ending his season. Frequently injured, Doss was tentatively expected to open the year as the Jags' punt returner. They'll have to mix and match until Ace Sanders gets back.

30 Devon Wylie Out of FB

Rams signed WR Devon Wylie, OT Steven Baker, WR Emory Blake, G/T Travis Bond, S Christian Bryant, LB Marshall McFadden and DT Doug Worthington to reserve/future contracts. Wylie has made eight career appearances, six of which came with the Chiefs in 2012. All seven players will be long-shots to crack next season's 53-man roster.

31 Jimmie Hunt Out of FB



32 Devante Davis Out of FB

Eagles waived WR Devante Davis. Davis was a "name" undrafted free agent out of UNLV, but couldn't make it one week in Chip Kelly's camp. An imposing 6-foot-3, 220 pounds with 4.57 speed and mouthwatering athleticism, Davis should get a second chance, but his NFL career is not off to a good start.

33 Jay Lee Out of FB

Lions signed Baylor WR Jay Lee. Lee (6'2/215) made 26 starts for the Bears, compiling 101 career catches for 1,700 yards (16.8 YPR) and 15 TDs as Corey Coleman's bookend out wide. Snubbed for a Combine invite, Lee turned in a mediocre Pro Day with a 4.53 forty, 33 1/2-inch vertical and 9-foot-11 broad jump. Lee has plus size, long arms (32 7/8") and adequate speed, but he dropped too many passes at Baylor and will have to learn an NFL route tree.

34 Mike Williams Out of FB

Chiefs released WR Mike Williams. Williams was trying to rejuvenate his career in Kansas City, but looked sluggish in the preseason and had a drop in the Chiefs' second exhibition game. At age 29, the former second-round pick's career looks to be nearing an end.

35 Marcus Leak Out of FB



36 Keshawn Martin Out of FB

Lions signed WR/PR Keshawn Martin. Martin appeared in one game for the 49ers last season, returning two kicks for 37 yards. The receiver-needy Lions have also kicked the tires on Corey Brown and Andre Holmes. Martin isn't a lock for the 53-man roster.

37 Rashad Ross Out of FB



38 Keon Hatcher Out of FB

Raiders signed Arkansas WR Keon Hatcher. Hatcher (6’1/212) made 28 starts in five seasons as a Razorback, graduating with a career 130-1,866-19 (14.4 YPR) receiving line and going his entire senior year without a single drop. Hatcher’s sub-par athleticism was exposed at the Combine, running 4.64 and declining to participate in agility drills. A poor man’s Kamar Aiken, Hatcher will have to show special teams value to make any NFL noise. On offense, his game is best suited for a situational slot role.

39 Frankie Hammond Out of FB

Jets signed WR Frankie Hammond to a reserve/future contract. Hammond was out of the league last season after being part of the Chiefs' final cuts. He appeared in 25 games for Kansas City from 2014-15, catching four passes for 45 yards while mainly pitching in on special teams.

40 James Butler Out of FB



41 Anthony Dable Out of FB

Giants waived WR Anthony Dable. A 27-year-old French national, Dable lit up the German Football League to the tune of 145 catches for nearly 2,500 yards and 32 scores over the last two seasons. He was never likely to make a roster in his first taste of NFL action, but he is an interesting even if old project for the practice squad. New York also waived WR Darius Powe.

42 Myles White Out of FB

Jets signed WR Myles White, FB Julian Howsare, and WR Deshon Foxx to reserve/future contracts. These are all nondescript signings. Howsare made the Jets out of preseason last year, but was cut after two games.

43 Kadron Boone Out of FB

An "AFC personnel man" told CSNPhilly's Geoff Mosher Eagles UDFA rookie WR Kadron Boone was "gonna make that team." Boone did not make much of a mark at LSU playing behind Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. and Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry, but Mosher's unnamed personnel man said Boone has the skill set to fill the vacant Jason Avant role in the Eagles offense. Mosher echoed the scout's claims, saying Boone has a "good chance" to make the Eagles' roster if he can quickly pick up Chip Kelly's offense. It may be a long-shot, but Boone will be a player to keep an eye on during training camp.

44 Ryan Lankford Out of FB



45 Isiah Ferguson Out of FB

Rams undrafted rookie WR Isiah Ferguson has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and meniscus. He'll likely be waived-injured by the Rams and head to I.R. Ferguson has the looks at 6'5/218 and tore up Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Pro Day with a 4.57 forty, 40-inch vertical, and 10-foot-7 broad jump. He opened some eyes at camp.

46 Daniel Rodriguez Out of FB



47 A.J. Cruz Out of FB



48 Noel Thomas Out of FB



49 Darius Powe Out of FB



50 Jerome Lane Out of FB

Colts signed Akron WR Jerome Lane. Lane (6’3/226) turned pro as a redshirt junior after converting from linebacker to wideout for his final two college seasons, tallying a career 101-1,800-14 (17.8 YPR) receiving line and topping 100 yards in 4-of-12 games last year. Lane turned more heads with 76th-percentile SPARQ results at the Combine. The son of a former first-round NBA pick, Lane is a freaky athlete for his size and has natural hands, committing only four drops in 2016. Lane will likely focus on special teams initially, but he offers longer-range upside as an H-back/slot/red-zone presence.

51 Brandon Reilly Out of FB



52 Paul Turner Out of FB

Eagles waived WR Paul Turner with an injury settlement. He's still recovering from a fractured scapula but should be ready in a few weeks. A standout at camp last year in one of the league's worst receiving corps, Turner proved to be extremely pedestrian this summer.

53 Drew Morgan Out of FB

UDFA WR Drew Morgan has been standing out in Dolphins OTAs. It's always best to be highly skeptical of unknowns lighting things up in pad-less practices, but Morgan has apparently been vacuuming up everything thrown his way, and doing damage after the catch. An Arkansas product, Morgan was invited to the Combine, but tested poorly, running a dad-like 4.74 in the 40-yard dash. It was the slowest time amongst receivers. Morgan did shine in the 60-yard shuttle. Morgan is a slot prospect who will have to lean on the typical cliches of shiftiness and toughness to crack the 53-man roster.

54 Reggie Bell Out of FB



55 Amir Carlisle Out of FB



56 Milton Williams III Out of FB



57 Jake Kumerow Out of FB

Bengals waived WR Jake Kumerow. Kumerow drew some summer puff, but it quickly faded. He posted a 4-67 receiving line this preseason and could be ticketed for the practice squad.

58 Michael Preston Out of FB

Dolphins waived WR Michael Preston. The 26-year-old shined in early training camp practices, but didn't carry over his momentum into preseason games. Preston stands 6-foot-5, 220.

59 Phil Bates Out of FB

Cowboys waived WR Phil Bates, CB Robert Steeples, DT Carlif Taylor, P Tom Hornsey and LS Casey Kreiter. Bates made one appearance for the Seahawks last season. Going on 26, the former undrafted free agent is running out of NFL chances.

60 Clyde Gates Out of FB

Jets waived/released WR Clyde Gates, OG William Campbell, LB Troy Davis, CB Brandon Dixon, LB A.J. Edds, DT Tevita Finau, DL Kerry Hyder, LB Garrett McIntyre, S Rontez Miles, TE Chris Pantale, OT Brent Qvale, CB Jeremy Reeves, OG Caleb Schlauderaff and DE Zach Thompson. A former Dolphins fourth-rounder, Gates, 28, appeared in six games for the Jets last season, catching 12 passes. Gates annually shines in pad-less practices, but is just about out of regular-season chances.

61 Jeremy Ross Out of FB

Cardinals re-signed WR Jeremy Ross to a one-year contract. Ross joined the Cardinals late last season, logging 39 snaps and parlaying four targets into 37 yards and a touchdown. The 28-year-old gives Arizona some wide receiver depth and should be a core player on special teams.

62 Marcus Harris Out of FB

The Giants will not retain exclusive rights free agent WR Marcus Harris. Harris often drew raves from beat writers during his three offseasons with the G-Men, but he could never stay healthy. He had microfracture surgery on his right knee last July. Now going on age 27, Harris' NFL prospects are bleak.

63 T.J. Graham Out of FB

Panthers signed WR T.J. "Trevor" Graham. A Bills third-round pick in 2012, Graham has spent his career bouncing around the league as a low-skill speedster with limited special teams appeal. He's a likely camp body in Carolina.

64 Saalim Hakim Out of FB

Coach Rex Ryan named Saalim Hakim the Jets' kickoff primary returner. Rookie Jalen Saunders will presumably return punts. A Tarleton State alum, Hakim clocked forty times in the 4.2s at his 2012 Pro Day. 24 years old, Saalim is the younger brother of former Rams star Az-Zahir Hakim.

65 Griff Whalen Out of FB

Ravens released WR Griff Whalen and waived OLB Brennen Beyer. Whalen was completely buried on the Ravens' depth chart, catching four passes for 32 scoreless yards this preseason. At 27, Whalen is just about done.

66 Kashif Moore Out of FB

Steelers signed WR Kashif Moore to a reserve/future contract. An undrafted free agent out of Connecticut last season, Moore was waived by the Bengals after making just one catch during the preseason. He bounced around practice squads during the regular season. He'll compete for a practice-squad spot in Pittsburgh.

67 Josh Boyce Out of FB

Browns released/waived WR Josh Boyce, DL Brandon Thompson, WR Mario Alford, WR Rasheed Bailey, LB B.J. Bello, DB Christian Bryant, DB Trey Caldwell, LB Ladell Fleming, DB J.D. Harmon, DB Alvin Hill, TE Nate Iese, TE Taylor McNamara, WR Richard Mullaney, OL Kitt O’Brien, DL Karter Schult, DB Channing Stribling and RB Brandon Wilds. Boyce hasn't appeared in a regular season game of 2014. The winds of winter blow for his NFL career.

68 Juron Criner Out of FB

Giants waived WR Juron Criner, OL Michael Bamiro, DB Justin Halley, OL Eric Herman, OL Derrick Johnson, P Robert Malone, DE Jordan Stanton, DT Jimmy Staten, TE Will Tye, OL Brandon Mosley and RB Akeem Hunt. Mosley and Hunt were waived/injured. A 2012 fifth-rounder, Criner hasn't caught a regular season pass since 2013.

Free agent WR Stephen Hill has been suspended two games. The reason is unclear. We haven't heard a peep on Hill since he couldn't survive the first round of cuts in Panthers camp.

Bills waived WR Andre Davis. Davis was signed as a priority UDFA out of South Florida and recently drew praise from coach Rex Ryan as a player who stood out at camp. He caught nine passes for 68 yards this preseason and is likely headed to the practice squad.

75 Tom Nelson Out of FB

Ravens released WR Tom Nelson and waived WR Daniel Brown, OT Blaine Clausell, CB Quinton Pointer, and ILB Andrew Bose. Nelson was trying to make the switch to receiver from safety after being out of the league for four years. He caught five passes for 57 yards this preseason.

76 Leonard Hankerson Out of FB

Bills released WR Leonard Hankerson. Hankerson was getting reps with the first-team offense in the spring, and reportedly "looked strong" as a dark horse for No. 3 receiver duties. But once the pads came on in training camp, and particularly the Bills' preseason opener, "HankTime" was a colossal mess. He caught 1-of-5 targets for seven yards on Saturday, and committed three drops. His career is on life support.

77 Trindon Holliday Out of FB

Raiders released/waived KR Trindon Holliday, CB Ras-I Dowling, CB James Dockery, OG Lamar Mady, P Steven Clark, WR Josh Harper, CB Rob Daniel, QB Cody Fajardo, WR Josh Jarper and S Jimmy Hall. Hall was waived/injured. Holliday is one of the better return men in the NFL, but undersized and mistake prone. Now 29, he's running out of chances to stick in the league.

85 DeMarcus Ayers Out of FB

Steelers WR DeMarcus Ayers underwent core-muscle surgery on Tuesday. It's also known as sports-hernia surgery. Ayers was a seventh-round pick out of Houston last year and was promoted from the practice squad in December. He's looking at a recovery of about two months.

86 Paul McRoberts Out of FB

Rams signed Southeast Missouri State WR Paul McRoberts. McRoberts (6'2/202) was a three-year starter for the Redhawks, earning first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference as both a junior and senior and finishing his career with a 175-2,435-29 (13.9 YPR) receiving line. He shined on punt returns in 2015, averaging 12.6 yards per return with one score. McRoberts' 4.69 forty disappointed at SE Missouri's Pro Day, though he did fare well in the vertical (35 1/2") and broad (10'5") jumps. McRoberts dominated in contested situations in the FCS and isn't a bad athlete, but his shortage of straight-line speed is a major concern for his NFL separation potential. He's making a huge jump in competition.

92 Tim Patrick Out of FB

Ravens waived WR Tim Patrick. That clears a roster spot for tight end Larry Donnell. Patrick joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent following a standout (albeit injury-plagued) college career at Utah. He should catch on as a camp body elsewhere.

93 Marcus Kemp Out of FB



94 Moritz Bohringer Out of FB

Vikings waived WR Moritz Bohringer. A sixth-round pick last year, Bohringer spent his rookie season on the practice squad, but the Vikings are not expected to stash him again this year. A great athlete at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, it is likely someone lets him occupy a practice squad slot.

95 Reggie Diggs Out of FB

Redskins undrafted WR Reggie Diggs underwent a knee scope and will be sidelined until training camp. Diggs (6'4/200) is an UDFA out of Richmond. He's an extreme roster long shot.

97 Ed Williams Out of FB

Packers signed WR Ed Williams to the practice squad. Williams is a second-year UDFA out of small-school Fort Hays State. Aside from the fact that he's already 24, we know nothing about him, though any wideout on the Packers' practice squad is worth keeping an eye on.

98 Danny Anthrop Out of FB

Colts signed Purdue WR Danny Anthrop. Anthrop (6'0/187) rebounded from a November 2014 ACL tear to catch 57 passes for 430 yards (7.54 YPR) and two touchdowns as a senior at Purdue. After a relatively nondescript college career playing for bad teams, Anthrop put himself on the draft radar by running 4.49 at the Boilermakers' Pro Day. Anthrop is still a limited athlete (30 1/2" vertical, 9'11" broad jump) and short on length (29 1/2-inch arms). He'll have to carve out a role on punt returns and/or in the slot to forge an NFL career.

99 Marken Michel Out of FB



100 Christion Jones Out of FB

Dolphins re-signed WR Christion Jones. Jones went to training camp with the Dolphins last summer but was waived/injured prior to the regular season. With Rishard Matthews headed for free agency, wide receiver depth could be a need for Miami. Jones will have a chance to make the team as a return specialist.

WR3 1 Marques Colston

2 Chris Givens

3 Riley Cooper

TE 1 Gary Barnidge

2 Owen Daniels Out of FB

Broncos released TE Owen Daniels. The move saves the Broncos $2.5 million against the cap. This was a no-brainer move. Daniels just wrapped up his age-33 season and has looked close to the end of the line much of the past couple seasons. It's an especially bad sign for Daniels' NFL future that the only head coach he's ever known -- Gary Kubiak -- has now released him. After winning the Super Bowl, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Daniels hang 'em up and call it a career.

3 Scott Chandler Out of FB

Free agent TE Scott Chandler announced he underwent knee surgery which will sideline him for all of 2016 and may end his career. "This surgery will take me out of next season," Chandler wrote on Facebook, "and probably keep me from playing again." Chandler was released with a failed physical designation by the Patriots. He took a visit with the Colts shortly after his release, but he has not made any waves in free agency since then. This explains why. If this is it for Chandler, he will finish his career with 205 catches for 2,379 yards and 21 touchdowns across seven seasons with four teams. The vast majority of that production came during his four seasons with the Bills from 2011-2014.

4 Craig Stevens Out of FB

Titans TE Craig Stevens is retiring after eight years in the league. The No. 85 overall pick of the 2008 draft, Stevens is forfeiting $2 million by hanging it up. Of course, it's quite possible the decision comes after the Titans told him he wasn't going to make the team. A blocking specialist, Stevens spent his entire eight-year career in Tennessee, catching 60 passes and scoring six touchdowns.

5 Ladarius Green

6 Tony Moeaki Out of FB

Bears released TE Tony Moeaki. The 29-year-old simply hasn't been the same since wrecking his knee. For what it is worth, The Observer-Reporter's Dale Lolley believes the Steelers will "take a hard look."

7 Zach Sudfeld Out of FB

Jets waived TE Zach Sudfeld. Sudfeld re-signed with the Jets after missing all of 2015 with a torn ACL. Failing to crack the Jets' weak tight end group is not a great sign for his career. Sudfeld being cut is a good sign for Jace Amaro's roster chances.

8 Brandon Bostick Out of FB

NFL suspended free agent TE Brandon Bostick the first four games of 2017. The reason for the suspension isn't yet clear. The Jets non-tendered Bostick after he appeared in 16 games (seven starts) last year. Bostick hasn't been linked to any teams this offseason.

9 Dante Rosario Out of FB

Bears released TE Dante Rosario. The nine-year veteran spent the past two years in the Windy City, catching 16 passes last season. He'll get calls whenever someone needs a blocker.

10 Kyle Miller Out of FB

Chargers waived TE Kyle Miller. The Chargers signed Miller last week as insurance for Ladarius Green, who was dealing with concussion symptoms at the time. Antonio Gates is slated to return from his PED suspension in Week 5 and the Chargers don't have the roster space to keep five tight ends. Miller played just three snaps last week.

11 Matt Spaeth Out of FB

Steelers released TE Matt Spaeth with a failed physical designation. According to GM Kevin Colbert, Spaeth never recovered from his January "knee scope." A 2007 third-rounder, Spaeth has been the Steelers' blocking tight end for seven of the past nine seasons. He was due just $1 million, so his release probably isn't related to salary cap reasons. Spaeth turns 33 in November. It could be a while before his phone rings.

12 Andrew Quarless Out of FB

Lions released TE Andrew Quarless. Quarless spent the first two weeks on Detroit's reserve/suspended list, and when his suspension ended the Lions didn't deem enough valuable enough to keep.

13 Blake Annen Out of FB

Bills waived TE Blake Annen. Annen generated some hype around minicamp last year, then missed the season with an injury. Annen is a former undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati.

14 Will Tye Out of FB

Giants waived TE Will Tye. Tye appeared in all 16 games last season, starting 10, and registered a combined 90 catches for 859 yards and four touchdowns over the past two seasons. The Giants made it a point to overhaul their tight end spot this year. Tye couldn't block and provided very little playmaking ability. He was running with the backups all summer and fumbled multiple times in the preseason finale.

16 Bruce Miller Out of FB

Ex-49ers FB Bruce Miller has been charged with seven felonies stemming from his Monday arrest for assault. Miller is alleged to have beaten a 70-year-old man with a cane, amongst other disturbing charges. The 29-year-old clearly needs help. His NFL career is likely over.

17 Mickey Shuler Out of FB

Falcons released TE Mickey Shuler. With Jacob Tamme (concussion) sidelined, Shuler saw 21 snaps against the Texans in Week 4. Tony Moeaki will take Shuler's spot on the active roster.

20 Cole Wick Out of FB

Lions waived TE Cole Wick. A 2016 UDFA, Wick caught two passes in six games last season. Perhaps he will be shuttled back to the practice squad. Wick suffered a chest injury in the Lions' third preseason game.

21 Nic Jacobs Out of FB

The Florida Times Union considers TE Nic Jacobs a lock for the 53-man roster. Jacobs has been shut down since OTAs with a wrist injury. He’s fully expected to be ready for training camp. Jacobs is Jacksonville’s top inline blocker behind Marcedes Lewis.

22 Chase Ford Out of FB

Browns waived TE Chase Ford. Ford lasted just a week with the Browns. E.J. Bibbs, Randall Telfer, and 2015 UDFA Connor Hamlett are Cleveland's only tight ends behind Gary Barnidge.

23 Gavin Escobar Out of FB

Chiefs signed TE Gavin Escobar to a one-year contract. A 2013 second round pick, Escobar never developed into more than a No. 3 tight end in Dallas. He has just 30 career receptions. Escobar adds depth behind Travis Kelce and Demetrius Harris.

24 Dominique Jones Out of FB

Dolphins will not tender an offer sheet to restricted free agent TE Dominique Jones. Miami does not believe Jones is worth the $1.797 million the lowest tender would cost, but it is possible they bring him back on a cheaper deal. Jones has 10 career catches for 103 yards and a touchdown since entering the league in 2012.

25 Marcus Lucas Out of FB

Panthers waived or released TE Marcus Lucas, TE Scott Simonson, DT Terry Redden, LB Adarius Glanton, T David Foucault, LB Brian Blechen and S Marcus Ball. A converted wide receiver, Lucas could use a year on the practice squad to develop. He, Simonson, Blechen and Glanton should end up there if they pass through waivers. These moves are a good sign for TE Brandon Williams.

26 John Phillips Out of FB

Saints re-signed TE John Phillips to a one-year, $980,000 contract. The deal comes with an $80,000 signing bonus. Phillips is purely a blocking tight end for New Orleans.

28 Richard Gordon Out of FB

Free agent TE Richard Gordon was arrested on charges of battery and battery on a law enforcement officer in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Tuesday. A passerby called the cops after seeing Gordon punching and pushing his girlfriend. The girlfriend said Gordon punched her arm several times and slapped her across the face as she was driving Gordon to pick up his car near a local strip club. When police discovered his car, there was an AR-15 rifle in the vehicle in plain sight. They arrested Gordon and impounded the gun and car.

29 Nick Kasa Out of FB

Raiders waived/failed physical TE Nick Kasa. LB Bojay Filimoeatu, CB Jansen Watson and LB Justin Jackson were also cut loose. A 2013 sixth-rounder, Kasa is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last August. A former defensive end, Kasa was converted to tight end late in his college career. He has (had) 4.71 wheels to go along with his 6-foot-6, 265-pound frame, but caught only one pass in 16 games as a rookie. He'll have to prove he's healthy before getting a second chance elsewhere.

31 Beau Sandland Out of FB

Panthers selected Montana State TE Beau Sandland with the No. 252 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Sandland (6'5/253) spent one season with the Bobcats after transferring from Miami (FL), catching 37 passes for 632 yards (17.1 YPR) and a team-high nine TDs. He showed big-time athleticism at the Combine, running 4.74 with a 35-inch vertical and 10-foot-4 broad jump. Sandland is long armed (34 1/4") and can block, but he has very limited experience against formidable competition after bouncing around JUCO and FCS and playing sparingly at The U. Sandland is an unlikely rookie-year contributor, but in the long term he has NFL-starter traits.

32 Matt Lengel Out of FB

Patriots TE Matt Lengel had offseason hand surgery. Lengel was moved slowly at OTAs, but should be fine for training camp. He’s competing for a backup role behind Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen.

33 D.J. Williams Out of FB

Redskins signed TE D.J. Williams, formerly of the Buccaneers. Williams was billed as an athletic, catch-first tight end coming out of Arkansas in 2011, but he isn't particularly athletic and really struggles to block. In Washington, Williams will have a realistic chance at making the 53-man roster after Niles Paul and Logan Paulsen were placed on I.R. The Redskins should be continuing to look at tight ends at final NFL cuts.

34 Chase Coffman Out of FB

Colts signed TE Chase Coffman. Coffman spent some time with the Colts in the preseason. This signing confirms Dwayne Allen is going to miss a couple games.

35 Rob Blanchflower Out of FB

Seventh-round TE Rob Blanchflower suffered a high ankle sprain at Steelers camp. The UMass alum will miss "at least a week," according to coach Mike Tomlin, but could be sidelined even further than that. Blanchflower was slated to compete for a roster spot behind starter Heath Miller and blocker Matt Spaeth.

37 Asante Cleveland Out of FB

Chargers signed TE Asante Cleveland to a one-year contract. An exclusive rights free agent, Cleveland was retained on a minimum offer. Cleveland played four games for the Chargers after being signed in September. He will compete for a roster spot in camp.

38 Anthony Denham Out of FB

Texans second-year TE Anthony Denham reportedly "had a great offseason." Denham was called up from the practice squad last December but never appeared in a game. Denham's strong offseason could land him on the 53-man roster, but he won't be an impact player. The Texans could use a difference maker at tight end. Houston tight ends combined for just 32 catches last year.

43 Cameron Clear Out of FB

Colts signed TE/OT Cameron Clear to a reserve/future contract. The Colts announced Clear as a tight end, but he has the size (6'5/277) to play tackle. In all likelihood, he'll work in jumbo packages as a blocking specialist if he makes the team. Clear was a "name" UDFA out of Texas A&M after last May's draft. He spent last summer with the Steelers.

44 Cooper Helfet Out of FB

Raiders signed TE Cooper Helfet, CB Kenneth Durden, DE Jimmy Bean, WR K.J. Brent, DE Demetrius Cherry, WR Jaydon Mickens, TE Ryan O'Malley, and OGs Ian Silberman and Oni Omoile to reserve/future contracts. Helfet is a former Seahawks player. Bean went undrafted out of Oklahoma State last year despite prolific college pass-rush stats.

45 Mason Schreck Out of FB

Bengals selected Buffalo TE Mason Schreck with the No. 251 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Schreck (6'4/253) broke out as a senior for a 59-651-4 (11.0 YPR) receiving line to earn second-team All-MAC recognition from the conference's coaches. Schreck tested as a moderate athlete at his Pro Day, running 4.76 with a 9-foot-10 broad jump and 7.36 three-cone time. Schreck is a big underdog to beat out C.J. Uzomah or Tyler Kroft for a roster spot behind Tyler Eifert.

46 Mo Alie-Cox Out of FB

Colts signed TE Mo Alie-Cox. Alie-Cox is a former basketball player for VCU. These sorts of signings always generate a lot of hype, but rarely pan out. That being said, the Colts pulled off the experiment with Erik Swoope. The practice squad is probably a best-case scenario for Alie-Cox in 2017.

47 Larry Donnell Out of FB

Ravens released TE Larry Donnell. Donnell lasted one month with the team after signing in the wake of Dennis Pitta's career-ending hip injury. Donnell caught three passes for four yards and one touchdown this preseason. His once-interesting career has taken a turn for the worst in the past year. Donnell can't block a lick at 6'6/265.

48 Rashaun Allen Out of FB

Seahawks signed TE Rashaun Allen, WR Douglas McNeil, S Dion Bailey, RB Demitrius Bronson, OG Drew Nowak, OT Justin Renfrow, OG Nate Isle, DE Ryan Robinson, DT Jimmy Staten, DE Julius Warmsley, and LB Mike Zimmer to reserve/future contracts. Seattle is signing their entire practice squad. Allen, 24, appeared in one game this past season. McNeil is a former undrafted free agent out of Bowie State.

49 Justice Cunningham Out of FB

Rams signed TE Justice Cunningham, WR Emory Blake, DE Mason Brodine, OT Sean Hooey and CB Darren Woodard to reserve/future contracts. Cunningham was "Mr. Irrelevant" in this year's draft, going with the No. 254 overall — and final — pick to the Colts. He's yet to appear in an NFL game. Brodine appeared in two games for the 2011 Raiders. All five players will spend the offseason on the Rams' roster before likely getting cut in camp.

50 Steve Maneri Out of FB

Jets signed TE Steve Maneri. Maneri (6-foot-7, 280) is purely a blocker. He played 22 snaps for the Patriots last season and takes the roster spot of Zach Sudfeld, who tore his ACL last week.

51 David Paulson Out of FB

Chargers waived TE David Paulson, QB Chase Rettig, LB Brock Hekking, TE Logan Stokes, OT Forrestal Hickman, CB Manny Asprilla, DL Cam Botticelli, WR Titus Davis, RB Jahwan Edwards, LB Curtis Grant, and DL Luther Robinson. This is the Chargers' first round of cuts.

52 Brandon Barden Out of FB

Cowboys waived TE Brandon Barden, WR David Porter, WR Antwan Goodley, LB Jonathan Brown, DE Kenneth Boatright, OT R.J Dill and RB Michael Hill. Boatright, Dill and Hill were waived/injured, and will revert to injured reserve once they clear waivers. Barden's lone three regular season appearances came in 2012.

53 Gerell Robinson Out of FB

Browns signed TE Gerell Robinson. Robinson was plucked off the Broncos' practice squad. His addition is a sign the Browns are worried about Jordan Cameron's (shoulder) Week 2 status. A third-year undrafted free agent, Robinson has never appeared in a regular-season game.

55 Jake Stoneburner Out of FB

Saints waived TE Jake Stoneburner. They also cut DE Royce LaFrance. The Saints will likely enter camp with Coby Fleener, Josh Hill, and Michael Hoomanawanui as their top-three tight ends.

56 Robert Tonyan Jr. Out of FB

Lions undrafted TE Robert Tonyan has begun to see "occasional" first-team reps at practice. Eric Ebron's hamstring injury has opened up reps for Tonyan, who is making the transition to tight end after mostly playing wide receiver at Indiana State. Tonyan offers a similar skill set to Ebron as an F tight end while Darren Fells and Michael Roberts are mostly blockers. Even if Ebron's injury lingers, the 6'5, 240-pound Tonyan should remain well off the fantasy radar.

57 Chris Gragg Out of FB

Jets signed TE Chris Gragg. Gragg spent the first four years of his career in Buffalo. He missed all of 2016 to knee surgery. A move tight end with 4.5 speed, Gragg gives the Jets a solid flyer with Austin Seferian-Jenkins suspended the first two weeks.

59 Tevin Westbrook Out of FB

Bucs signed TE Tevin Westbrook, OL Josh Allen, S Isaiah Johnson, OL Mike Liedtke, CB Cody Riggs and RB Blake Sims to reserve/future contracts. The Bucs are simply promoting their practice squad to the offseason roster.

60 Jake Murphy Out of FB



61 Rory Anderson Out of FB

49ers selected South Carolina TE Rory Anderson with the No. 254 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. Affectionately known as "Busta," Anderson (6'5/244) finished his college career with just 61 receptions for 954 yards (15.6 YPR) and nine touchdowns, never catching more than 22 passes in a season. He tore both of his triceps tendons a senior. Anderson flashed seam-stretching ability for the Gamecocks, but has abnormally small hands (8 3/4") and dropped far too many balls in college. He's essentially a poor man's Ladarius Green.

62 Adrien Robinson Out of FB

Free agent TE Adrien Robinson worked out for the Dolphins on Tuesday. It could be an indication the Dolphins are concerned about Jordan Cameron's (groin) status. Robinson is an athletic freak, but never translated it to game days in three years on the Giants' roster.

63 Ryan Taylor Out of FB

Chiefs signed TE Ryan Taylor to a one-year contract. A special teams standout, Taylor will compete for a roster spot behind Travis Kelce, Demetrius Harris, and fifth-rounder James O’Shaughnessy.

64 Konrad Reuland Out of FB

Former Jets and Ravens TE Konrad Reuland died Monday at the age of 29. Reuland reportedly died from complications stemming from a brain aneurysm he suffered November 28. "We lost a Raven today," Ravens coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday. "I just want to offer condolences to his family. We love Konrad Reuland. Every single guy in the locker room loves him." An undrafted free agent out of Stanford, Reuland appeared in 30 games across three seasons for the Jets and Ravens. Our condolences go out to his loved ones.

65 Brett Brackett Out of FB

Titans waived/injured TE Brett Brackett. Buried on the depth chart in Tennessee, Brackett apparently isn't fully recovered from a knee ailment that sent him to injured reserve last December.

66 Michael Egnew Out of FB

Saints signed TE Michael Egnew, LB Justin Anderson, LB Chris Young, and DT Austin Brown. All four will be camp bodies for the Saints over the next couple weeks.

68 Jake McGee Out of FB

Chargers waived TE Jake McGee. McGee was a priority undrafted free agent out of Florida this time last year before spending his rookie season on the Chargers' practice squad. McGee has good hands, but he is not athletic enough to be a real threat in the passing game. He may struggle to find a new home.

70 Kivon Cartwright Out of FB

Bucs signed Colorado State TE Kivon Cartwright. Cartwright (6'4/243) made 34 starts for the Rams, parlaying 75 catches into 1,136 yards (15.1 YPR) and 11 TDs. He made honorable mention All-Mountain West as a senior. Snubbed for a Combine invite, Cartwright displayed adequate athletic ability at Colorado State's Pro Day, running 4.77 with a 34 1/2-inch vertical and 9-foot-8 broad jump. Cartwright is built big with long arms (33 3/4") and huge hands (10 7/8"), but lacks fluidity in his movements and blocked poorly in college.

78 Jordan Thompson Out of FB

Lions waived TE Jordan Thompson (knee) with a failed physical designation. Thompson made two appearances for Detroit in 2014, but he missed all of 2015 after suffering a "significant" knee injury in the preseason. He is likely still recovering from that injury.

79 Rob Housler Out of FB

Patriots released TE Rob Housler with a failed physical designation. Housler was signed to a reserve/future deal in January. He pulled a hamstring in voluntary workouts, but was never a strong candidate for a spot behind Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen. Housler is in danger of falling out of the league.

80 Arthur Lynch Out of FB

Falcons signed TE Arthur Lynch. Atlanta had an open roster spot with S Charles Godfrey retiring. A 2014 fifth-round pick, Lynch will add depth as an inline blocker. 26-year-old Lynch has never appeared in an NFL game.

81 Orson Charles Out of FB

Saints released TE Orson Charles. The move leaves the Saints with just two active tight ends. Suspended for Week 1, Charles will struggle to find free-agent interest.

82 Adam Zaruba Out of FB

Eagles signed TE Adam Zaruba. Listed at 6-foot-4, 277, Zaruba is transitioning from Canadian rugby to big-league football as an obvious project. The 26-year-old from Vancouver worked out for the Eagles on Sunday and was signed to a non-guaranteed three-year deal the next day. Zaruba is entering a deep Philly tight end depth chart, where the Eagles have Brent Celek and Trey Burton backing up Zach Ertz.

LT 1 King Dunlap Out of FB

Free agent OT King Dunlap announced his retirement after nine seasons. Released by the Chargers on March 13, Dunlap hadn't drawn a whiff of interest in free agency. Dunlap struggled with injury and ineffectiveness the past two years, including concussion issues. He appeared in all 16 games just once in his career. Dunlap turns 32 in September.

2 Eugene Monroe Out of FB

Retired OT Eugene Monroe continues to advocate for the medicinal use of marijuana in the NFL. "This pain is never going away. My body is damaged," said Monroe, 30, who was released by the Ravens last year after becoming the first active player to publicly call on the league to permit medical marijuana. "I have to manage it somehow. Managing it with pills was slowly killing me. Now I'm able to function and be extremely efficient by figuring out how to use different formulations of cannabis." The current CBA expires in 2020, and Monroe believes there's enough info out there for the two sides to come to an agreement to allow marijuana for pain relief. Commissioner Roger Goodell seems skeptical, saying, "Listen, you’re ingesting smoke, so that’s not usually a very positive thing that people would say. It does have [an] addictive nature. There are a lot of compounds in marijuana that may not be healthy for the players long term." Goodell remains as clueless as anyone. The entire story is at the link below and is worth the read.

3 Charles Brown Out of FB

Cowboys OT Charles Brown has retired. A 2010 second-rounder, Brown was a journeyman who served as the Cowboys' No. 3 tackle last season. The 29 year old retires with 54 career appearances to his name, including 23 starts.

4 Cameron Bradfield Out of FB

Cowboys signed OT Cameron Bradfield. Bradfield, 29 in September, has been out of the league since making two starts for the Jaguars back in 2014. He has 41 career games and 27 starts under his belt and will compete with Charles Brown, Chaz Green, and others for a backup job.

5 Reid Fragel Out of FB

Bucs signed OT Reid Fragel off their practice squad. Fragel, the 2014 seventh-rounder of the Bengals, will fill a depth role in Tampa Bay.

6 Michael Bowie Out of FB

Giants waived OT Michael Bowie. Bowie was charged with domestic violence this past weekend and has predictably been cut. GM Jerry Reese wouldn't rule out a return down the line.

7 Carter Bykowski Out of FB

49ers waived OT Carter Bykowski, TE Asante Cleveland and LB Shayne Skov. A seventh-round pick in 2013, Bykowski spend his rookie year on the 49ers practice squad. An undrafted rookie out of Stanford, Skov was pushed out of the draft by his shaky medical history. All three are candidates for the practice squad.

11 Avery Young Out of FB

Dolphins claimed T/G Avery Young off waivers from the Saints. An undrafted free agent, Young missed all last year on NFI with a knee injury. He'll compete for one of Miami's final roster spots.

12 Justin Senior Out of FB

Seahawks signed sixth-round OT Justin Senior to a four-year contract. Senior tested as a fourth-percentile SPARQ athlete at the Combine and faces a steep learning curve in transitioning to the NFL. He figures to be a liability in pass protection and may end up moving to guard at some point.

13 Takoby Cofield Out of FB

Redskins waived G/T Takoby Cofield. Cofield received one of this year's highest signing bonuses for an undrafted free agent, $25,000. The Washington Post reports the Redskins will stash him on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

14 Jason Fox Out of FB

Dolphins waived RT Jason Fox. Pressed into duty after Ja'Wuan James injured his toe, Fox was extraordinarily bad on Ryan Tannehill's right side. It's unusual for a team to release an 11-game starter at this stage of the (off)season, but Fox wasn't in the Dolphins' 2016 plans. His release creates $1.4 million in cap space. Fox turns 28 in May. He'll search for swing work on the open market.

16 Khalif Barnes Out of FB

Saints re-signed OL Khalif Barnes. Barnes has been cut multiple times dating back to last year. He'll continue to hold one of the final 90-man roster spots. Barnes is entering his age-35 season.

18 Michael Oher Out of FB

Panthers released/failed physical OT Michael Oher. The Panthers' former left tackle, Oher entered the concussion protocol last Week 4 and has remained there since. "The brain is a scary thing," Oher posted on social media following the announcement. "You have to be careful with it." The Panthers spent the offseason preparing for life after Oher, lavishing money on LT Matt Kalil and using a second-round pick on Taylor Moton. Oher, whose career was stalling before he surprisingly emerged as the Panthers' blindside protector, turned 31 in April. His NFL future is looking bleak.

19 Tyson Chandler Out of FB

Bills released OT Tyson Chandler with a non-football injury. Chandler joined the Bills last year as an undrafted free agent out of NC State. He still hasn't played an NFL snap.

21 Terry Poole Out of FB

Texans claimed OT Terry Poole off waivers from the Dolphins. A former fourth-round pick of Seattle, Poole will be joining his third NFL organization. He was seen as a tweener guard/tackle before the 2015 draft.

22 Cyrus Kouandjio Out of FB

Lions waived OT Cyrus Kouandjio. Signed in the wake of Taylor Decker's shoulder injury, Kouandjio was supposed to compete with Greg Robinson at left tackle, but Robinson won the job easily. With Kouandjio gone, Cornelius Lucas should stick as the swing tackle.

23 Robert Myers Out of FB

Seahawks signed OL Robert Myers to a reserve/future contract. A fifth-round pick of the Ravens in 2015, Myers spent all of 2016 on Seattle's practice squad after bouncing around the league as a rookie. Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports the Seahawks plan to give Myers a shot at right tackle this offseason, which is the position he played in college. Still, he is unlikely to crack the final roster.

26 Garry Williams Out of FB

Ex-Panthers G/T Garry Williams has signed with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders. A 2009 undrafted free agent, Williams made 41 appearances between 2009-14, though just one of those came last season. He turns 29 in August.

29 Victor Salako Out of FB

Eagles signed Oklahoma State OT Victor Salako. Undrafted QB Jerod Evans was waived/injured to make room for him. Salako (6’6/316) spent his first two college seasons at now-defunct UAB and his final two with the Cowboys, starting all four and earning second-team All-Big 12 from the conference’s coaches as a senior. Salako offers plus arm length (34 ¼") but sub-first-percentile athleticism and wasn’t invited to February’s Combine, a bad sign for a four-year starter. Salako’s lack of functional movement skills show up in pass protection on tape. He’s a major NFL long shot.

30 Jake Rodgers Out of FB

Steelers signed OT Jake Rodgers to a one-year contract. A seventh-round pick of the Falcons in 2015, Rodgers has also spent time with the Giants and Panthers during his two-year career, but he has yet to make a regular-season appearance. He is a roster long shot.

32 Taylor Fallin Out of FB

Bucs signed Memphis OT Taylor Fallin. Fallin (6'7/340) made 33 starts on the blind side of Paxton Lynch, earning first-team All-Conference USA as a senior. Fallin has a massive frame, long arms (34 5/8"), and big hands (10 1/8"), but guard-level feet and athleticism and plays with poor technique as a heavy-legged waist bender. Fallin's ceiling is probably a swing guard-right tackle. He may not even have what it takes to win a stable backup job.

34 Collin Buchanan Out of FB

Saints signed Miami (OH) OT Collin Buchanan. Buchanan (6’5/316) made 32 starts as the RedHawks’ right tackle, earning second-team All-MAC honors as a senior. A poor athlete with short arms (32 5/8"), Buchanan’s on-field play was inconsistent throughout college. He’ll have to show position versatility to earn a swing-reserve role in the pros.

40 Andrew McDonald Out of FB

Browns claimed OT Andrew McDonald off waivers from the Colts. McDonald appeared in two games for the Seahawks earlier this season. He'll sit at the end of the Browns' bench for the final two games.

LG 1 Ben Grubbs Out of FB

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports free agent OG Ben Grubbs' neck injury is likely career ending. Grubbs suffered the injury in Week 7. He was released with a "failed physical" designation in the opening days of free agency. Now 32, Grubbs was the No. 29 overall pick of the 2007 draft. He was one of the best guards in the league for the Ravens and Saints. Grubbs hasn't made any official announcements about his football future.

2 Mackenzy Bernadeau Out of FB

Jaguars OG Mackenzy Bernadeau is the favorite to start at left guard in 2016. The Jaguars were hoping Alabama center Ryan Kelly would fall to them in the second round but the Colts grabbed him with the 18th overall pick. Now Brandon Linder will shift to center with Bernadeau sliding in at left guard. Bernadeau has made 40 career starts at left guard, though his only start for Dallas last season came at right guard. Bernadeau may have to hold off Luke Joeckel in camp.

4 Cyril Richardson Out of FB

Bills waived OG Cyril Richardson, RB Bronson Hill, RB Cierre Wood, OL William Campbell, DT Andre Fluellen, OL Alex Kupper, DE B.J. Larsen, CB Merrill Noel and WR Tobais Palmer. The No. 153 overall pick of last year's draft, Richardson struggled when pressed into duty as a rookie, and didn't take a step forward this summer. His draft pedigree will likely land him on the practice squad, but his NFL career is trending in the wrong direction.

6 Sam Brenner Out of FB

Broncos will not tender an offer to restricted free agent G/C Sam Brenner, making him a free agent. Brenner sat out the entire 2016 season after suffering a concussion early in training camp. Even if he were healthy, Brenner would have been a backup. Brenner claims to have cleared the concussion protocol, so at least he'll enter free agency with a clean bill of health.

10 Ben Heenan Out of FB

Colts waived/injured OG Ben Heenan. Heenan underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee on Friday. The 25-year-old was signed out of the CFL in February.

12 Sebastian Tretola

13 Orlando Franklin Out of FB

Saints released OG Orlando Franklin. Franklin made it five days as a Saint. He had been practicing as the second-team left guard. The short stint bodes poorly for his NFL future after he struggled to even land workouts following his release from the Chargers.

14 David Arkin Out of FB

Rams released OL David Arkin. Arkin has been bouncing around the league since being taken by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2011 draft, but he has played just 13 career snaps in the regular season. Set to turn 30 in October, he is likely nearing the end of the line.

16 Ryan Seymour Out of FB

Giants signed G/C Ryan Seymour. The interior lineman hasn't appeared in a game since 2014 when he started three games for the lowly Browns. He was a 2013 seventh-rounder by Seattle.

21 Matthew Masifilo Out of FB

The Bucs converted DT Matthew Masifilo to guard this year. Masifilo, a 2012 undrafted free agent out of Stanford, has spent the better part of the past two seasons on Tampa Bay's practice squad. He's appeared in one regular-season game. Two weeks into the preseason, Masifilo has graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 2 overall guard, receiving strong marks in the run game.

22 Lene Maiava Out of FB

Seahawks signed Arizona G Lene Maiava. Maiava (6'5/314) spent 2013-2014 as a rotational guard-tackle at U of A before taking over as the Wildcats' starting right tackle as a senior. He has plus arm length (33 5/8") and big (10 1/2"), heavy hands. A powerful drive blocker with impressive weight-room strength (34 reps of 225), Maiava struggled in pass protection when placed at tackle, but looked better on junior tape at guard. Maiava has some potential to develop into a useful swing reserve, or perhaps a short-term starter.

27 Tanner Hawkinson Out of FB

Jaguars OL Tanner Hawkinson has retired from the NFL after three seasons. Jacksonville claimed Hawkinson off waivers from Philadelphia less than two weeks ago. He only appeared in four games over three seasons. The 25-year-old entered the league as a fifth-round pick in 2013.

28 Jeff Adams Out of FB

Jets signed OT Jeff Adams. Adams missed most of the last two years recovering from a torn patellar tendon. It's a solid flyer if Adams can regain his pre-injury form. Adams started at guard for Houston before going down, but should get a look at tackle with the Jets.

29 Darren Keyton Out of FB

Lions C/G Darren Keyton suffered a "significant" knee injury in Thursday night's preseason opener and may miss the entire season. Keyton spent the bulk of last season on the Lions' practice squad and was competing for an interior reserve job this summer. He's likely headed for I.R.

39 Pearce Slater Out of FB

Jaguars signed SDSU OL Pearce Slater. Slater (6’7, 333) has the size and strength to handle power rushers, but a debilitating lack of athleticism renders him a grope-and-hug extraordinaire against speed and nuance. Last season, in San Diego's run-heavy system, Slater allowed 4.5 sacks and eight knockdowns and was also clipped with a Greg Robinson-esque five holding penalties. Slater's lack of lateral quickness -- 8.36 seconds in the three-cone drill at the NFL Scouting Combine -- and flexibility means a move to guard is forthcoming. He has enough size and power to potentially hang if he can handle the move, but Slater arrives in the NFL not NFL-ready for either guard or tackle.

C 1 Nick Mangold

2 Jeremy Zuttah Out of FB

Ravens released C Jeremy Zuttah. Zuttah has done the roster dance in Baltimore over the past few months, first getting traded to the 49ers in March before being released by San Francisco on August 14 and signing back with Baltimore four days later. He lasted two weeks on his second stint. Zuttah made the Pro Bowl last year but is 31. The Ravens appear to be going with Ryan Jensen or Tony Bergstrom at center.

3 Jack Allen Out of FB

Saints signed Michigan State C Jack Allen. Allen was one of the draft's most surprising free agents. Allen (6'1/294) was a 2015 first-team All American, finishing his Michigan State career with 47 starts — 42 at center and five at left guard. Likened to longtime Bears C Olin Kreutz by O-Line guru Lance Zierlein, Allen overcomes size and athletic deficiencies with big hands (10 1/8"), an ability to anchor and sometimes even overpower bigger nose tackles and a tenacious playing demeanor. Rotoworld college prospects guru Josh Norris rated Allen as a top-50 player in this year's class.

4 Khaled Holmes Out of FB

Giants signed C Khaled Holmes to a reserve/future contract. Holmes spent this year out of the league after signing with Chicago in the preseason. He made seven starts with the Colts in 2015. Holmes will compete for a depth role on the interior line.

5 Manuel Ramirez Out of FB

Bears OL Manuel Ramirez has retired from the NFL. Ramirez has been in decline the past two seasons, but his retirement comes as a surprise. He was expected to push for the starting center job despite getting reduced to a backup role with the Lions last year. Chicago will move forward with Cornelius Edison behind Hroniss Grasu.

6 Julian Vandervelde Out of FB

Eagles re-signed G/C Julian Vandervelde. G/T Wade Smith was released in a corresponding roster move. Vandervelde was among the Eagles' final cuts, but it was partly because he was dealing with a back injury. Vandervelde appeared in 14 games last season, and will provide some much needed depth along the Eagles' battered interior line.

7 Gino Gradkowski Out of FB

Panthers placed C Gino Gradkowski on injured reserve with a knee issue, ending his season. Gradkowski had been filling in for Ryan Kalil. He went down in Sunday's loss to the Raiders. With Kalil also headed to I.R., the Panthers will mix and match for the final five games. Now 28, Gradkowski is signed cheaply through 2018. Health permitting, he should be back in Carolina next season.

9 Marcus Henry Out of FB

Saints signed Boise State C Marcus Henry. Henry (6'3/300) made 39 starts for the Broncos, earning first-team All-WAC honors as both a junior and senior. With short arms (32") and small hands (8 7/8"), Henry is a center-only prospect, albeit a decent one with adequate athleticism and a competitive, gritty playing demeanor. Snubbed for a Combine invite and a career overachiever, Henry has a chance to overcome his physical limitations on sheer will.

11 Fernando Velasco Out of FB

Bills signed G/C Fernando Velasco. A jack-of-all-trades-type on the interior, Velasco appeared in 23 games for the Panthers over the past two seasons, making eight starts. Now 31, he arrives in Buffalo as a pure reserve.

12 Jacques McClendon Out of FB

Jaguars released/waived G/C Jacques McClendon, DL Richard Ash, DL T.J. Barnes, CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun, TE Braedon Bowman, OL Kadeem Edwards, WR Shaq Evans, OL Rashod Hill, WR Rashad Lawrence, LB Sean Porter, OL Pearce Slater, LB Jordan Tripp and WR Shane Wynn. A journeyman, McClendon made only three 2015 appearances. The Jags released most of their notable names earlier on Saturday.

13 Tim Barnes Out of FB

49ers released C Tim Barnes. Barnes started 32 games for the Rams over the last two seasons, but he could not beat out Daniel Kilgore for the starting job. He is good enough to land a backup job somewhere.

14 Drew Nowak Out of FB

Seahawks waived C Drew Nowak, RB Cameron Marshall, TE Ronnie Shields, DE Josh Shirley and WR Tyler Slavin. The moves make room for Seattle's undrafted free agent class. Nowak started the first eight games last season at center, but he ended up losing his job to Patrick Lewis. He will be a roster long shot wherever he lands.

17 Barrett Jones Out of FB

Eagles signed C Barrett Jones off the Bears' practice squad. Once a folk hero of #RamsTwitter -- yes, such a thing exists -- Jones was a low-level prospect coming out of Alabama despite many college accolades, and has earned 23 career snaps as a third-year pro. He takes the roster spot of G/C Julian Vandervelde, who was waived in a corresponding move.

19 Patrick Lewis Out of FB

Bills signed C Patrick Lewis to a one-year extension through 2017. Lewis was claimed off waivers from the Seahawks at final cuts. He'll be Eric Wood's direct backup in Buffalo, and probably can play some guard as well.

20 Demetrius Rhaney Out of FB

Jaguars claimed OL Demetrius Rhaney off waivers from the Rams. Rhaney can back up at multiple spots on the offensive line, but was limited to special teams last year. He'll give Jacksonville some end-of-the roster depth going into training camp.

23 Gabe Ikard Out of FB

Bills claimed C Gabe Ikard off waivers from the Titans. Ikard is a second-year UDFA out of Oklahoma. He can play both guard and center.

25 Brian De La Puente Out of FB

Bears placed OL Brian De La Puente (ankle) on injured reserve, ending his season. De La Puente was Chicago's starting left guard the last two weeks, and made five appearances at center earlier in the season. Michael Ola is expected to move back inside, with Jordan Mills (ribs) returning at right tackle. The Bears promoted DT Brandon Dunn from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

26 J.J. Dielman Out of FB

Bengals waived OG J.J. Dielman. The No. 176 overall pick, Dielman made most of his college starts at tackle but was trying to make the team as a "swing" interior lineman. Short-armed, he'll try to hang on the practice squad, but it's always an ominous sign when a fifth-rounder can't make the 53-man roster.

27 Braxston Cave Out of FB

Patriots claimed C Braxston Cave off waivers from the Browns. An undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame, Cave will serve as Ryan Wendell's backup in Foxboro. Cave was a 35-game, three-year starter for the Irish.

28 Robert Kugler Out of FB

Bills signed Purdue C Robert Kugler. Kugler (6'3/297) converted from tight end to center as a freshman and went on make 43 straight starts, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten as a senior. Kugler's arms (30 1/2") limit him to center only and his Pro Day workout was horrific, running 5.47 with a 26 1/2-inch vertical.

31 Taylor Boggs Out of FB

Bears signed C Taylor Boggs. Boggs made five appearances for the Cardinals last season, including two starts. He'd do well to make it to final cuts in Chicago.

32 James Stone Out of FB

Falcons waived C James Stone with an injury settlement. Stone made one start at the pivot for the Falcons last season and played 137 total snaps. He tore his ACL in mid-December and obviously isn't yet recovered.

34 Reese Dismukes Out of FB

Steelers signed Auburn C Reese Dismukes. Dismukes (6'3/296) won the 2014 Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center, finishing his time at Auburn with two first-team All-SEC selections and 50 starts. He showed passable athleticism in Indianapolis, running 5.31 with a 27 1/2-inch vertical and 8-foot-11 broad jump. An undersized, high-effort scrapper, Dismukes can only play center. He'll compete for a roster spot in training camp.

36 Ben Gottschalk Out of FB

Bucs placed G/C Ben Gottschalk on injured reserve, ending his season. Making his first NFL start, Gottschalk played left guard in Week 11. He'll be back to fight for one of the Bucs' final roster spots in 2017.

37 Erik Austell Out of FB

Texans signed OT Erik Austell. Austell only lasted about a month in Denver after signing with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent. He'll be a camp body for the Texans, who waived G Jake Simonich in the corresponding move.

38 Tyler Orlosky Out of FB

Eagles C Tyler Orlosky missed all of OTAs and minicamp with a sprained MCL. He's 100 percent now. A priority UDFA out of West Virginia, Orlosky is looking to earn a backup spot on one of the deepest offensive lines in the league. Orlosky was only charged with allowing one sack in his college career.

RG 1 Louis Vasquez Out of FB

The Titans are still in talks with free agent RG Louis Vasquez. Vasquez visited Tennessee last week, but left without a deal. The Titans could bring him in as a pass-blocking upgrade over Jeremiah Poutasi and Chance Warmack. Vasquez is coming off a down season in Gary Kubiak's zone scheme, grading as PFF’s No. 50 guard out of 81 qualifiers.

2 Todd Herremans Out of FB

Free agent OG Todd Herremans is participating in Ravens minicamp on a tryout basis. The Colts signed Herremans last offseason to start at right guard. After two games, the Colts ended that experiment and ended up cutting the 33-year-old in December. This is Herremans' first known visit since his release.

3 Garrett Gilkey Out of FB

Bucs place OL Garrett Gilkey (knee) on injured reserve. Gilkey suffered a "significant" left knee injury in the preseason finale. He appeared in all 16 games for the Bucs last season including one start at center.

5 Geoff Schwartz Out of FB

Former Panthers and Giants OG Geoff Schwartz announced his retirement after nine seasons in the NFL. Released by the Lions last August, Schwartz wrote he has known he was retired "for months." A quality player, Schwartz's career likely would have gone much differently if he had been able to stay on the field, but he missed all of 2011 with a hip injury and played just 13 games in two seasons with the Giants. Schwartz should have a future as a broadcaster and analyst.

6 Andrew Tiller Out of FB

Chiefs released OG Andrew Tiller. Tiller made seven starts for the Chiefs last season and received strong marks from Pro Football Focus for his run blocking. He should resurface.

7 Robert Myers

10 Darrion Weems Out of FB

Broncos waived G/T Darrion Weems. The Broncos needed to clear a roster spot for Billy Turner, who was claimed off waivers from the Ravens on Monday. Weems logged 114 snaps for Denver this year while mostly playing at right guard. He struggled mightily, grading out as one of the worst guards in football, according to ProFootballFocus.

11 John Greco Out of FB

Browns released OG John Greco. This move was always likely after Cleveland invested over $110 million in Kevin Zeitler and Joel Bitonio. Cutting Greco saves the Browns $3.1 million this season. Healthy after a Lisfranc injury late last year, Greco should latch on somewhere.

12 Kraig Urbik Out of FB

Dolphins released OG Kraig Urbik (knee) with an injury settlement. Urbik was expected to miss the start of the season after a knee scope this week. The Dolphins couldn't afford to wait on him given their shortage of offensive line depth. Urbik should resurface when healthy.

13 Paul Fanaika Out of FB

Chiefs released OL Paul Fanaika. Fanaika signed a three-year, $6.5 million contract last March, but quickly lost his starting guard job in camp. He was placed on injured reserve with a back injury before the season. Now 30, Fanaika struggled mightily for the Cardinals in 2014.

14 Chris Scott Out of FB

Panthers released OL Chris Scott. A versatile backup with starting experience, Scott likely would have cracked the initial roster, but he has been sidelined for over two weeks with a concussion. Perhaps he is brought back once healthy.

16 Hugh Thornton Out of FB

Falcons OG Hugh Thornton is retiring after four NFL seasons. The No. 86 overall pick of the 2013 draft, Thornton made 32 starts for the Colts between 2013-15, but struggled mightily with injury. He missed all of 2016 with a foot issue. He turns 26 in June.

17 Jared Smith Out of FB

Falcons signed OG Jared Smith, formerly of the Seahawks. A seventh-round pick out of New Hampshire in 2013, Smith was converted from defensive tackle to guard in Seattle. He has familiarity with new coach Dan Quinn and will battle for one of the Falcons' final roster spots.

19 Tre' Jackson Out of FB

Rams released OG Tre' Jackson with a failed physical. Jackson has been cut from the Rams and New England this offseason. He's still recovering from a knee injury after missing all of 2016. Jackson should resurface when healthy.

21 Mike Matthews Out of FB

Browns signed Texas A&M C Mike Matthews. Matthews (6'2/290) is the son of Hall of Famer Bruce Matthews, brother of 2014 Falcons first-round pick Jake Matthews and cousin of Pro Bowl linebacker Clay Matthews. He's flattered by the conflation, but that doesn't mean Mike's NFL dreams are DOA. He can't fix the poor athleticism (5.45 forty, 8.09 3-cone, 24.5-inch vertical), but he's as smart, technically sound and tough (has played through a broken foot) as you'd expect from an apple shaken off the Matthews tree. For those reasons, NFL Media's Gil Brandt believes he'll develop into a long-time NFL starter. Matthews received a signing bonus of $7,500 from the Browns. He'll head to summer camp No. 3 on the center depth chart behind Cam Erving and Garth Gerhart. Party on.

22 Chase Farris Out of FB

Free agent OG Chase Farris will miss all of 2017 after suffering a torn Achilles. The injury occurred while training for the upcoming season. This also explains why New England waived him with a non-football-injury designation on Thursday. Farris spent last year on the Patriots' practice squad after going undrafted out of Ohio State. Expect the Pats to fill his vacant roster spot by adding an interior lineman.

27 Jessamen Dunker Out of FB

Giants signed Tennessee State OG Jessamen Dunker. Dunker (6’4/318) made 43 starts for the TSU Tigers, shuttling between guard and tackle before settling in on the blind side as a senior. He earned first-team FCS All-America in 2016. Originally a Florida commit, Dunker transferred after a series of 2013 arrests, the most serious involving grand theft of a motor vehicle. Dunker stayed out of trouble in the small-school ranks. A plus athlete who will move inside in the pros, Dunker’s biggest drawback is his shortage of core strength, which limits his run-blocking prowess. He best profiles as a zone-scheme guard.

28 Alvin Bailey

29 Adam Replogle Out of FB

The Falcons have moved DT Adam Replogle to offensive guard. Replogle reportedly "didn't look lost" on offense during post-draft rookie camp, but he's undersized for a guard at 6-foot-2, 299, and is shaping up as a long shot for a roster spot. Replogle went undrafted out of Indiana in 2013.

32 Tony Hills Out of FB

Lions OT Tony Hills has retired. A 2008 fourth-rounder, Hills made just one start in nine NFL seasons. He appeared in 11 games for the Saints in 2016. He turns 33 in November.

33 Antoine McClain Out of FB

Raiders claimed OG Antoine McClain off waivers from the Ravens. Players cut by Ozzie Newsome typically don't go on to help other teams, but the Raiders will take what they can get. He's a second-year UDFA from Clemson.

35 Tyler Johnstone Out of FB

Chargers signed Oregon OT Tyler Johnstone. Johnstone (6'6/301) made 39 starts in his Oregon career -- all at left tackle -- and rebounded from an injury-ruined junior season to earn first-team All-Pac 12 as a senior. Johnstone has long arms (34") and big hands (10 3/8") and is an above-average athlete with 5.21 speed and an impressive 7.31 three-cone time. Two left ACL tears in college have robbed Johnstone of some of his movement skills, however, and his shortage of lower-body strength shows up in both Johnstone's pass and run blocking. He would do well to become a reliable NFL swing tackle.

38 Kyle Kalis Out of FB

Redskins signed Michigan OG Kyle Kalis. Kalis (6’4/306) made 43 career starts on the Wolverines’ line, earning second-team All-Big Ten as a senior. Not invited to the Combine despite being a fairly well-known college player, Kalis hinted why with a poor Pro Day workout, testing as a fifth-percentile athlete with severely below-par movement numbers. Kalis is considered a tough, heady prospect with advanced technique, but he will have to overcome some pretty fundamental talent limitations to become more than a camp body.

41 Matt Rotheram Out of FB

Packers waived G/T Matt Rotheram, DB Ryan White, OL Andy Phillips, TE Justin Perillo, TE Mitchell Henry and S Jean Fanor. A undrafted rookie out of Pitt, Rotheram earned praise for his work this offseason. He is likely headed to the practice squad.

43 Chris Barker Out of FB

Browns claimed OL Chris Barker off waivers from the Patriots. The Browns cleared a roster spot for him by cutting DT Gabe Wright. Barker has appeared in six career games but none since 2015. Given the strength of Cleveland's offensive line, Barker will be hard-pressed to crack the 53-man roster.

44 Cameron Hunt

2 Ian Silberman Out of FB

The 49ers shuffled their offensive line at Tuesday's practice, giving sixth-round OG Ian Silberman first-team reps at right guard. Marcus Martin started the first two preseason games at right guard, but was moved to center on Tuesday, booting Joe Looney from the top unit. Coach Jim Tomsula says the line is "unsettled" after Looney and Martin had some issues over the weekend against the Cowboys. Silberman played right tackle in college.

3 J'Marcus Webb Out of FB

NFL suspended free agent OL J'Marcus Webb the first four games of 2017. It's likely a violation of the NFL's drug policy. Webb has been out of the league since getting cut from Seattle in November. The suspension puts his chances of a return in doubt.

4 Jah Reid Out of FB

Chiefs released G/T Jah Reid. Scooped up before Week 1 2015, Reid surprisingly landed a three-year extension after a sub-par year at right tackle. He couldn't win a starting job last season, and evidently didn't show enough in camp to stick around as a swing lineman. The move clears $2.012 million in cap space for a team whose cap problems led to the spring release of Jeremy Maclin.

5 Erik Pears Out of FB

49ers released RT Erik Pears. They also cut tight end Rory "Busta" Anderson. Pears started all 16 games for the Niners last season but couldn't hold off Trent Brown in camp. The 34-year-old should land a backup gig in relatively short order despite his struggles last year.

6 Tayo Fabuluje Out of FB

Bears waived G/T Tayo Fabuluje. Fabuluje was a 2015 sixth-rounder who played two snaps as a rookie before drawing a four-game PEDs suspension in November.

7 Sebastian Vollmer Out of FB

Ex-Patriots OT Sebastian Vollmer is retiring after missing the 2016 season with hip and shoulder injuries. Drafted in the second round in 2009, Vollmer went on to start 90 games for the Patriots. He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2010 at right tackle, won a Super Bowl in 2014, and helped protect Tom Brady for seven seasons. Vollmer is currently enrolled in NFL Broadcast Boot Camp. Last year, the Patriots moved forward with Marcus Cannon as their long-term right tackle starter.

8 Mitchell Van Dyk Out of FB

Rams signed No. 226 overall pick OT Mitchell Van Dyk to a four-year contract. Van Dyk was a three-year starter at Portland State, earning All-Big Sky honors his senior year. He is a plus athlete for his 6-foot-7, 313-pound frame, but will need to build his functional strength before he can make an impact in the league. Van Dyk will likely land on the Rams' practice squad this season.

9 Adrian Bellard

10 Eric Winston Out of FB

Bengals released OT Eric Winston. Veteran DE Wallace Gilberry was also released. It is possible one or both are brought back after veteran contracts guarantee Week 1. Winston started two games at right tackle last season.

17 Lamar Holmes Out of FB

Lions signed OT Lamar Holmes to a reserve/future contract. Holmes was a third-round pick by the Falcons in 2012 and made 19 starts for the team before suffering a season-ending broken foot in Week 4 of 2014. He never played another down for Atlanta before being released with an injury settlement back in December. Holmes will compete for a backup job in Detroit.

18 Michael Williams Out of FB

Patriots released T/TE Michael Williams. He missed all of last season with a torn ACL. Williams began his career at tackle but he spent most of his time in New England as a blocking tight end. The 26-year-old will look to catch on as a camp body elsewhere.

19 Luke Marquardt Out of FB

49ers waived/injured OT Luke Marquardt. An undrafted free agent last season, Marquardt reportedly re-fractured the same foot that sidelined him his senior year in college and his rookie season in the NFL. He had been participating fully in the 49ers offseason program, and there were even rumblings San Francisco saw Marquardt as their swing-tackle of the future. At 6-foot-8, 317, Marquardt has a ton of upside, but he will have to prove his health to make a mark in the league. He'll spend 2014 on I.R.

21 Colin Kelly Out of FB

49ers signed OL Colin Kelly. An undrafted free agent out of Oregon State in 2014, Kelly spent his rookie season on the Chiefs' injured reserve with a knee injury. He played at right tackle for the Ottawa Redblacks last season. The 26-year-old was signed after going through a short workout with the 49ers in late December. Kelly also had interest from the Browns, Vikings and Eagles.

31 Brad Seaton Out of FB

Titans signed seventh-round OT Brad Seaton to a four-year contract. Seaton was amongst the final picks of the draft. The small-school prospect (Villanova) is likely headed to the practice squad. Seaton's most notable attribute is his insane height (6-foot-9).

35 Keavon Milton Out of FB

The Browns have converted TE Keavon Milton to an offensive lineman. Milton basically was already an extra tackle at 6-foot-4 and 293 pounds, but he's officially been tabbed as a lineman by switching his number from 83 to 63. He played 14 offensive snaps down the stretch after being claimed off waivers.

K 1 Dan Carpenter

2 Nick Novak Out of FB

Texans released K Nick Novak. The move is surprising after Novak converted 85.4 percent of his 41 field goal attempts last season. Ka'imi Fairbairn has a cheaper base salary, although we're not convinced the Texans will stick with Fairbairn after he missed his only attempt beyond 40 yards in the preseason. Novak should resurface.

3 Josh Brown Out of FB

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is still investigating free agent K Josh Brown. Brown is being investigated regarding numerous complaints by his ex-wife of domestic abuse, and one happened at last year's Pro Bowl. The Giants turned a blind eye to the matter for months before releasing Brown in October. He'll never play another down.

4 Jake Elliott Out of FB

Bengals waived K Jake Elliott. Elliott was a fifth-round pick in this year's draft. The Bengals are going with steady veteran Randy Bullock as their kicker. Elliott will likely be part of kicker workouts around the league this season. He was very accurate in college.

5 John Lunsford Out of FB

Seahawks claimed K John Lunsford off waivers from the Bucs. Tampa Bay cut Lunsford when it added Nick Folk to compete with -- and probably overtake -- failed 2016 second-rounder Roberto Aguayo. In Seattle, Lunsford will battle head-case Blair Walsh to replace Steven Hauschka.

7 Marshall Koehn Out of FB

Dolphins signed Iowa K Marshall Koehn. Koehn (6'1/197) spent two seasons as the Hawkeyes' kicker, going 28-of-36 (77.8 percent) on field goal attempts. He doubled as Iowa's kickoff specialist, turning 90 of his 147 career kicks (61.2 percent) into touchbacks. Koehn's leg strength is barely adequate or worse, and he didn't display consistent accuracy as a field goal or PAT kicker in the Big Ten. He's an NFL long shot.

8 Roberto Aguayo Out of FB

Bears waived K Roberto Aguayo. Chicago claimed Aguayo off waivers three weeks ago. Taking a chance on a former second-round pick made sense, but Aguayo missed his only in-game attempt. He may need some time away from the game to clear his head.

10 Billy Cundiff Out of FB

Bills released K Billy Cundiff. They needed to make room on the roster for backup quarterback Josh Johnson. The Bills used Cundiff on kickoffs in Sunday's win against Tennessee. Now that role will be absorbed by placekicker Dan Carpenter.

11 Jaden Oberkrom Out of FB

Browns placed K Jaden Oberkrom on the reserve/retired list. Cleveland claimed Oberkrom off waivers from Jacksonville on Wednesday. The roster move clears a spot for WR Dennis Parks. Oberkrom was a productive college kicker at TCU but it looks like he's decided not to pursue a career in the NFL. The Browns still hold his rights if he changes his mind.

12 Patrick Murray Out of FB

Free agent K Patrick Murray is working out for the Jaguars. He'll be joined by ex-Bills kicker Dan Carpenter. The Jags are bringing in competition for Jason Myers, who has made just 1-of-4 field goals with a long of 27 yards in his first two preseason games. Murray spent a week with the Saints this summer but was cut on August 12.

14 Cody Parkey Out of FB

Browns waived K Cody Parkey. Coming off a shaky season, Parkey didn't show enough to keep his job. Zane Gonzalez will open the season as Cleveland's kicker.

15 Ross Martin Out of FB

According to the New York Post's Brian Costello, the Jets are hoping Ross Martin wins the kicker job. Looking to replace Nick Folk, the Jets are bringing Martin, a second-year UDFA out of Duke, and Chandler Catanzaro to camp. Martin is the cheaper option. It's something to keep in mind for those drafting in formats with kickers right now.

17 Justin Manton Out of FB

Ravens signed Louisiana-Monroe K Justin Manton. Manton served as ULM's punter, kickoff specialist, and placekicker during his four-year career. He connected on 20-of-24 field goals (83.3 percent) as a senior. Manton earned first-team All-Sun Belt as a junior punter and second-team honors as a kicker in 2014. Manton's ability to perform a variety of tasks gives him an outside chance at an NFL career. Unfortunately, that won't happen in Baltimore behind stud PK Justin Tucker.

20 Shayne Graham Out of FB

Ex-Bengals K Shayne Graham has announced his retirement after 17 seasons. A 2000 UDFA, Graham made 178 career appearances, the majority of them with the Bengals. A career 85.5 percent kicker, Graham's Achilles' heel was his lack of a "deep ball." He converted just 17-of-32 kicks of 50 yards or longer. Graham turned 39 in December.

21 Mike Nugent Out of FB

Giants released K Mike Nugent. Nugent made all five of his preseason field goal attempts but still lost the starting job to Aldrick Rosas. A former second-round pick with 236 career field goals, Nugent will be a name to watch for any teams who encounter kicker trouble early in the year.

22 Shaun Suisham Out of FB

Free agent K Shaun Suisham announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. "Unfortunately, the injury I sustained in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game last preseason was catastrophic and has proven to be critical to continuing my career," Suisham said in a statement. Suisham was released with a failed physical tag by the Steelers on Friday. He finishes his career with an 84.1-percent conversion rate on 251 career field goal attempts.

23 Brandon Bogotay Out of FB

Bucs signed K Brandon Bogotay and waived C Ben Gottschalk. Bogotay, who played behind Blair Walsh at Georgia, will try to push incumbent Patrick Murray.

24 Jordan Gay Out of FB

Bills waived K Jordan Gay. Gay was the Bills' kickoff specialist. Buffalo will move forward with the traditional setup of carrying only one kicker, with Dan Carpenter that man now.

25 Zach Hocker Out of FB

Bucs waived K Zach Hocker. Nick Folk has won the Bucs' placekicker job.

26 Kyle Brindza Out of FB

Jets waived K Kyle Brindza. Brindza made it 13 days with the Jets after signing a reserve/future contract. His undoing was a torn Achilles' tendon suffered during a workout last week. It's been a cruel NFL career thus far for Brindza, who was waived by the Bucs in early October after proving addicted to missed extra points. Brindza is a 2015 UDFA out of Notre Dame.

27 Taylor Bertolet Out of FB

Rams signed Texas A&M K Taylor Bertolet. Bertolet (5'8/188) spent a little more than two seasons as the Aggies' placekicker, finishing his career 37-of-56 (66.1%) on field goals and 128-of-138 on extra points. Simply put, Bertolet isn't accurate enough to nail down a job in the NFL.

28 Brad Craddock Out of FB

Browns signed Maryland K Brad Craddock. Craddock (6'0/186) earned the 2014 Lou Groza Award as the nation's top kicker before suffering a season-ending wrist dislocation nine games into his senior year. He finished his career 57-of-70 (81.4 percent) on field goals with four missed extra points. Craddock has an NFL leg and is a willing tackler in kick coverage, but he needs to improve his kickoffs to become a full-time NFL placekicker. Craddock's competition in Cleveland will be "Travis Coons."

