Milano had a terrific 2018 season in both pass coverage and run defense, emerging as a building block alongside first-round MLB Tremaine Edmunds. The good news is Milano's broken bone will heal smoothly. Coach Sean McDermott indicated Monday that Milano will likely be ready for the start of offseason workouts.

Bills WLB Matt Milano is done for the season with a fractured fibula.

The second-year fifth-rounder has been all over the field for the Bills' defense this season, registering 61 tackles, a sack, two interceptions and six pass deflections. He has earned strong marks from Pro Football Focus. An every-down player who has yet to miss a game, Milano should be ready to roll following the Bills' Week 11 bye.

Neither Milano nor Vallejo was a college standout, and both are mediocre athletes by NFL standards. Special teams or the practice squad await.

Bills selected Boston College LB Matt Milano with the No. 163 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Milano (6’0/223) was a two-year starter at B.C., graduating eighth in school history in tackles for loss (31.5) but never earning better than honorable mention All-ACC from the conference’s coaches. Milano ran a slow forty (4.67) in Indy, but shined in the broad jump (10’5") and vertical (35") while also pumping 24 reps on the bench. An undersized outside linebacker prospect, Milano is headed for special teams.