J.J. Dielman | Guard | #64

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (23) / 12/16/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 309
College: Utah
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 5 (176) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Bengals waived OG J.J. Dielman.
The No. 176 overall pick, Dielman made most of his college starts at tackle but was trying to make the team as a "swing" interior lineman. Short-armed, he'll try to hang on the practice squad, but it's always an ominous sign when a fifth-rounder can't make the 53-man roster. Sep 2 - 10:49 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
J.J. Dielman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View J.J. Dielman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View J.J. Dielman's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to J.J. Dielman's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

