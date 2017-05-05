Aaron Jones | Running Back | #33

Ty Montgomery is the starter with fourth-rounder Jamaal Williams and seventh-rounder Devante Mays on the second-team offense. It is disappointing Jones is listed behind Mays, but the pecking order won't be fully hashed out until preseason games. Williams is the best fantasy bet behind Montgomery.

Green Bay still has to get its five second- through fourth-rounders signed, but rookie contracts have become a formality. Jones was one of three running backs the Packers drafted last weekend. Jones is someone to closely track if the Ty Montgomery to full-time running back thing doesn't work out.

Packers selected UTEP RB Aaron Jones with the No. 182 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Jones (5’10/208) turned pro as a redshirt junior after breaking UTEP’s all-time rushing record (4,114) in only three seasons, finishing his career with 40 all-purpose touchdowns, a 6.25 yards-per-carry average, and 71 receptions. Jones’ stock elevated at the Combine, posting top-two SPARQ results among running backs with a 4.56 forty, springy vertical (37 ½") and broad (10’7") jumps, and an impressive 6.82 three-cone time. On tape, Jones is a determined inside runner with plus vision, darting quickness, and serious big-play ability. In 2016, Jones led the nation in touchdown runs that began outside the red zone (12), including nine TD runs of 40-plus yards. While probably not an NFL workhorse, Jones is one of this year’s top sleeper running backs.