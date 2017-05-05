Player Page

Aaron Jones | Running Back | #33

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/2/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 208
College: UTEP
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 5 (182) / GB
Contract: view contract details
Fifth-round RB Aaron Jones is listed on the third-team offense in the Packers' initial training camp depth chart.
Ty Montgomery is the starter with fourth-rounder Jamaal Williams and seventh-rounder Devante Mays on the second-team offense. It is disappointing Jones is listed behind Mays, but the pecking order won't be fully hashed out until preseason games. Williams is the best fantasy bet behind Montgomery. Aug 6 - 4:23 PM
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Aaron Rodgers
2Brett Hundley
3Joe Callahan
4Taysom Hill
RB1Ty Montgomery
2Jamaal Williams
3Aaron Jones
4Devante Mays
5William Stanback
GLB1Ty Montgomery
2Aaron Ripkowski
3RB1Ty Montgomery
2Aaron Ripkowski
FB1Aaron Ripkowski
2Joe Kerridge
WR11Jordy Nelson
2Geronimo Allison
3Jeff Janis
4DeAngelo Yancey
5Max McCaffrey
WR21Davante Adams
2Randall Cobb
3Trevor Davis
4Malachi Dupre
5Michael Clark
WR31Randall Cobb
TE1Martellus Bennett
2Richard Rodgers
3Lance Kendricks
4Beau Sandland
5Aaron Peck
6Emanuel Byrd
LT1David Bakhtiari
2Jason Spriggs
LG1Lane Taylor
2Lucas Patrick
3Adam Pankey
4Geoff Gray
C1Corey Linsley
2Kofi Amichia
RG1Jahri Evans
2Don Barclay
3Justin McCray
4Thomas Evans
RT1Bryan Bulaga
2Kyle Murphy
3Robert Leff
K1Mason Crosby
 

 