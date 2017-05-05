Welcome,
[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Page
Roster
Davante Adams
(WR)
Montay Crockett
(WR)
Jeff Janis
(WR)
Jordy Nelson
(WR)
Aaron Rodgers
(QB)
Geronimo Allison
(WR)
Mason Crosby
(K)
Aaron Jones
(RB)
Colby Pearson
(WR)
Richard Rodgers
(TE)
Martellus Bennett
(TE)
Trevor Davis
(WR)
Lance Kendricks
(TE)
Aaron Peck
(TE)
Beau Sandland
(TE)
Emanuel Byrd
(TE)
Malachi Dupre
(WR)
Joe Kerridge
(RB)
Kalif Phillips
(RB)
William Stanback
(RB)
Joe Callahan
(QB)
Derek Hart
(TE)
Devante Mays
(RB)
Raysean Pringle
(WR)
Jamaal Williams
(RB)
Michael Clark
(WR)
Taysom Hill
(QB)
Max McCaffrey
(WR)
Aaron Ripkowski
(RB)
DeAngelo Yancey
(WR)
Randall Cobb
(WR)
Brett Hundley
(QB)
Ty Montgomery
(RB)
Aaron Jones | Running Back | #33
Team:
Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 12/2/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 208
College:
UTEP
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 5 (182) / GB
Contract:
view contract details
5/5/2017: Signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract. The deal included a $201,948 signing bonus. 2017: $465,000, 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: $735,000, 2021: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Fifth-round RB Aaron Jones is listed on the third-team offense in the Packers' initial training camp depth chart.
Ty Montgomery is the starter with fourth-rounder Jamaal Williams and seventh-rounder Devante Mays on the second-team offense. It is disappointing Jones is listed behind Mays, but the pecking order won't be fully hashed out until preseason games. Williams is the best fantasy bet behind Montgomery.
Aug 6 - 4:23 PM
Packers signed fifth-round RB Aaron Jones, fifth-round WR DeAngelo Yancey, sixth-round C Kofi Amichia, seventh-round RB Devante Mays, and seventh-round WR Malachi Dupre to four-year contracts.
Green Bay still has to get its five second- through fourth-rounders signed, but rookie contracts have become a formality. Jones was one of three running backs the Packers drafted last weekend. Jones is someone to closely track if the Ty Montgomery to full-time running back thing doesn't work out.
May 5 - 12:07 PM
Packers selected UTEP RB Aaron Jones with the No. 182 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Jones (5’10/208) turned pro as a redshirt junior after breaking UTEP’s all-time rushing record (4,114) in only three seasons, finishing his career with 40 all-purpose touchdowns, a 6.25 yards-per-carry average, and 71 receptions. Jones’ stock elevated at the Combine, posting top-two SPARQ results among running backs with a 4.56 forty, springy vertical (37 ½") and broad (10’7") jumps, and an impressive 6.82 three-cone time. On tape, Jones is a determined inside runner with plus vision, darting quickness, and serious big-play ability. In 2016, Jones led the nation in touchdown runs that began outside the red zone (12), including nine TD runs of 40-plus yards. While probably not an NFL workhorse, Jones is one of this year’s top sleeper running backs.
Apr 29 - 3:46 PM
Packers list rookie RB Jones on third-team O
Aug 6 - 4:23 PM
Packers get five late-rounders under contract
May 5 - 12:07 PM
Packers select UTEP RB Aaron Jones
Apr 29 - 3:46 PM
More Aaron Jones Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Green Bay Packers Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Aaron Jones's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Aaron Jones's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Aaron Jones's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Aaron Jones's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Aaron Rodgers
2
Brett Hundley
3
Joe Callahan
4
Taysom Hill
RB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
Jamaal Williams
3
Aaron Jones
4
Devante Mays
5
William Stanback
GLB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
Aaron Ripkowski
3RB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
Aaron Ripkowski
FB
1
Aaron Ripkowski
2
Joe Kerridge
WR1
1
Jordy Nelson
2
Geronimo Allison
Suspended
NFL suspended Packers WR Geronimo Allison one game for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
It stems from Allison's misdemeanor marijuana possession charge that was settled back in April. Alison will be back Week 2 and figures to have a decent chance at securing the No. 4 receiver job in Green Bay's offense, though the team has consistently churned out receiver talent in recent years. He's certainly not a lock.
Jul 19
3
Jeff Janis
4
DeAngelo Yancey
5
Max McCaffrey
WR2
1
Davante Adams
2
Randall Cobb
3
Trevor Davis
4
Malachi Dupre
5
Michael Clark
WR3
1
Randall Cobb
TE
1
Martellus Bennett
2
Richard Rodgers
3
Lance Kendricks
4
Beau Sandland
5
Aaron Peck
6
Emanuel Byrd
LT
1
David Bakhtiari
2
Jason Spriggs
LG
1
Lane Taylor
2
Lucas Patrick
3
Adam Pankey
4
Geoff Gray
C
1
Corey Linsley
Sidelined
Packers C Corey Linsley said he will "follow the plan" for his ankle surgery this year.
Linsley did not follow the plan while recovering from a torn hamstring last year, and it cost him half the season. "I was trying to get ahead of it, and I ended up behind," he said. "Now it’s a matter of knowing I’ll be OK as long as I follow this plan." Coach Mike McCarthy expects Linsley to be ready for camp. With J.C. Tretter now in Cleveland, Linsley is the locked-in starter at center.
Jun 27
2
Kofi Amichia
RG
1
Jahri Evans
2
Don Barclay
3
Justin McCray
4
Thomas Evans
RT
1
Bryan Bulaga
2
Kyle Murphy
3
Robert Leff
K
1
Mason Crosby
