Caleb Brantley | Defensive Lineman | #99 Team: Cleveland Browns Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 307 College: Florida Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 6 (185) / CLE Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Tampa Bay Times' Matt Baker reports the battery case against Browns sixth-round DT Caleb Brantley has been dismissed. Brantley was expected to be a Day 2 pick but tumbled all the way to the sixth round when a battery case was brought against him the week before the draft. He allegedly knocked a woman unconscious, but nothing ever materialized of the matter. Brantley has drawn some comparisons to Patriots DT Malcom Brown as a scheme-versatile lineman who can push and plug. Source: Matt Baker on Twitter

Browns sixth-round DT Caleb Brantley has yet to be formally charged for misdemeanor battery in connection with a pre-draft incident. Brantley is due to report to Browns rookie camp by next Wednesday. Brantley allegedly punched Florida female student Chelsea Austin in the face with a closed fist, knocking her unconscious and displacing one of her teeth. Brantley has claimed self-defense. Browns EVP Sashi Brown has indicated Brantley will be cut immediately if charges are brought against him. Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer