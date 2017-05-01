Caleb Brantley | Defensive Lineman | #99

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Bradley Zimmer
May 17
Notes: Scavenging for Saves
May 17
Dose: Diaz Demoted
May 17
MLB Power Rankings: Week 7
May 16
MLB Live Chat
May 16
Daily Dose: Perdomo Producing
May 16
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 15
Dose: Spoilers of Ceremony
May 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Belt, Crawford getting day off versus Kershaw
David Peralta (glute) not playing Wednesday
David Phelps could move into MIA rotation
Brad Miller (abdomen) sits again Wednesday
Carlos Correa out of HOU lineup Wednesday
Cishek adds to M's pen woes with blown save
Chris Davis homers in 12th and 13th vs. DET
JD Martinez HRs twice, drives in five in loss
Cubs' Happ hits second homer in win vs. CIN
Gary Sanchez swats three-run homer in KC
Bryce Harper slugs home run No. 13 Tuesday
Jake Marisnick homers twice, drives in four
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
Front Office Friction
May 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Joe Williams has 'legit chance' to usurp Hyde
Battery case dismissed vs. Browns DT Brantley
Devonta Freeman wants to make elite RB money
Eagles likely to cut Mathews after Blount add
Eagles do 1-year deal with LeGarrette Blount
FA Vince Wilfork refuses to say he's retired
Brady's wife said Tom had concussion in 2016
NFL likely to approve two I.R.-return players
Report: Carr frustrated with extension talks
Palmer: WR John Brown looks 'more explosive'
Jay Gruden 'impressed' with Samaje Perine
Browns agree to terms with Jason McCourty
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Warriors romp & Lottery!
May 17
NBA Combine: Agility Testing
May 17
NBA Combine: Measurements
May 16
NBA Draft Lottery Preview
May 16
Dose: And then there were 4!
May 16
NBA Fantasy Podcast for May 15
May 15
Monday Mailbag: Kawhi's Time
May 15
Dose: Most Valuable Robot
May 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kemba Walker undergoes left knee surgery
Denzel Valentine undergoes ankle scope
Stephen Curry scores 29 points in 136-100 win
Jonathon Simmons scores 22 points in loss
Zaza Pachulia (heel) will not return Tuesday
Boston Celtics win the draft lottery
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) won't play in Game 2
Andre Iguodala (knee) ruled out for Game 2
Jonathon Simmons starting in place of Kawhi
Report: Kelly Oubre to undergo PRP injections
Gentry says re-signing Holiday is a priority
Bradley Beal scores 38, Wizards eliminated
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Josi Puts Preds Ahead of Ducks
May 17
2017 Mock Draft 1.0
May 16
Pens mightier than the Sens
May 16
Rinne in tough as Ducks win
May 15
Bobby Ryan comes up clutch
May 14
Neal, Preds Take Game 1 in OT
May 13
Pod: Time to Blow up the Caps?
May 12
Dose: Conference Final Picks
May 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Hornqvist, Rust and Schultz out for Game 3
Corey Perry scores, but Ducks still lose GM 3
Roman Josi scores late GWG in Game 3 win
Peter Chiarelli named finalist for GM of Year
New deal for Leon Draisaitl is a top priority
Justin Schultz (UBI) to travel with the team
Andrej Sekera has torn ACL, out 6-9 months
Kevin Shattenkirk will keep his options open
Justin Schultz suffers injury early in Game 2
Bryan Rust forced to leave Game 2 early
Pittsburgh G Marc-Andre-Fleury earns shutout
Phil Kessel scores; Pens shut out Sens 1-0
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
Update: Kansas (Spring)
May 13
GoBowling.com 400 Stats
May 12
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 11
Chasing Kansas (Spring)
May 10
Caps After Talladega (Spring)
May 9
Wrapup: Talladega
May 8
Update: Talladega (Spring)
May 6
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Decker ready for ARCA debut in Menards 200
Crafton: NC Education Lottery 200 advance
Cayden Lapcevich: Can-Am 200 advance
Ben Rhodes: NC Education Lottery 200 advance
Pennink: Runner-up in Whelen Modified points
Eric Goodale: City of Hampton 150 runner-up
Bonsignore: City of Hampton 150 results
Max Zachem: City of Hampton 150 results
Chris Eggleston: Runner-up in K&N West points
Kraus: Second in Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150
Enfinger: NC Education Lottery 200 advance
Matt Swanson: City of Hampton 150 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
AT&T Byron Nelson: Power Ranks
May 16
Expert Picks: Byron Nelson
May 16
Si Woo Kim wins THE PLAYERS
May 15
The Rocco Forte Open Preview
May 15
FanDuel Focus: THE PLAYERS
May 10
THE PLAYERS: Power Rankings
May 9
Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS
May 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Colsaerts happy to make return to Verdura GC
Garcia returns for Byron Nelson title defense
Smotherman set for TOUR debut @ the Nelson
Alex Moon takes top honors at Byron Nelson OQ
Oosthuizen carves out joint runner-up with 73
Poulter's closing 71 enough for two-way T2
Si Woo Kim wins PLAYERS with bogey-free 69
Albatross buoys Cabrera Bello to top-5 finish
Wallace hangs strong; claims Open de Portugal
Oosthuizen one back after 1-over 73 in R3
MDF silences 11 at PLAYERS; including Rahm
Stanley maintains share of lead with 72 in R3
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ex-BC bballer transfers to Maryland as TE
Kiffin compares Alabama QB Tua to Steve Young
Vanderbilt extends HC Mason through 2021
Scout ranks QB Rosen behind Sam, Allen, L-Jax
Trenton Thompson returning to UGA this summer
LSU lands former Texas Tech star WR Jon Giles
Sumlin expects December commits to sign early
Hoak could be surprise candidate for QB job
Pitt starting G Bookser faces several charges
Tide QB Tagovailoa shines in 1st spring game
VT freshman QB Hooker shined in spring game
Wisconsin drops recruit after news of offer
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 38
May 17
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 37
May 16
DFS Soccer: Week 37
May 12
Team News - Week 37
May 12
Late Fitness Check GW37
May 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW37
May 12
Sean's Super Subs - GW37
May 11
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 37
May 11
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
No risks taken with Rondon at the Etihad
Leicester lose another player to injury
Watford relieve Walter Mazzarri of duties
Spurs down two right backs for Leicester
Robson-Kanu nets consolation in WBA loss
Stones set for return Tuesday night
Fosu-Mensah eyeing up Europa final
Klopp brushes off Coutinho exit talk
Mourinho confirms he will name weak teams
Romero will start in the Europa League final
Pogba to miss Saints clash after family death
Lanzini "very happy" at West Ham United
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Mario Alford
(WR)
Matt Dayes
(RB)
Kevin Hogan
(QB)
Jordan Leslie
(WR)
Cody Parkey
(K)
George Atkinson III
(RB)
Seth DeValve
(TE)
J.P. Holtz
(TE)
Ricardo Louis
(WR)
Jordan Payton
(WR)
Josh Boyce
(WR)
Zane Gonzalez
(K)
Darius Jackson
(RB)
Taylor McNamara
(TE)
Randall Telfer
(TE)
Kenny Britt
(WR)
Josh Gordon
(WR)
Duke Johnson
(RB)
David Njoku
(TE)
Dan Vitale
(RB)
Corey Coleman
(WR)
Rannell Hall
(WR)
Cody Kessler
(QB)
Brock Osweiler
(QB)
James Wright
(WR)
Isaiah Crowell
(RB)
Rashard Higgins
(WR)
DeShone Kizer
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Caleb Brantley | Defensive Lineman | #99
Team:
Cleveland Browns
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 307
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 6 (185) / CLE
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Tampa Bay Times' Matt Baker reports the battery case against Browns sixth-round DT Caleb Brantley has been dismissed.
Brantley was expected to be a Day 2 pick but tumbled all the way to the sixth round when a battery case was brought against him the week before the draft. He allegedly knocked a woman unconscious, but nothing ever materialized of the matter. Brantley has drawn some comparisons to Patriots DT Malcom Brown as a scheme-versatile lineman who can push and plug.
May 17 - 1:26 PM
Source:
Matt Baker on Twitter
Browns sixth-round DT Caleb Brantley has yet to be formally charged for misdemeanor battery in connection with a pre-draft incident.
Brantley is due to report to Browns rookie camp by next Wednesday. Brantley allegedly punched Florida female student Chelsea Austin in the face with a closed fist, knocking her unconscious and displacing one of her teeth. Brantley has claimed self-defense. Browns EVP Sashi Brown has indicated Brantley will be cut immediately if charges are brought against him.
May 3 - 9:00 PM
Source:
Cleveland Plain Dealer
Browns selected Florida DL Caleb Brantley with the No. 185 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Brantley (6’3/307) made 22 starts in three seasons at Florida managing 20 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. SEC coaches voted him second-team all-conference in 2016. Although Brantley’s production doesn’t pop off the stat sheet, his tape pops with country strength and an ability to shoot gaps in double teams. Similar to Patriots DT Malcom Brown, Brantley is a scheme-versatile prospect capable of anchoring at nose and pushing the pocket at three technique. Unfortunately, Brantley was charged with battery last week for allegedly knocking a woman unconscious. He was a likely day-two pick before the arrest.
Apr 29 - 3:53 PM
Battery case dismissed vs. Browns DT Brantley
May 17 - 1:26 PM
Caleb Brantley not yet charged for incident
May 3 - 9:00 PM
Browns add falling DL Caleb Brantley in 6th
Apr 29 - 3:53 PM
More Caleb Brantley Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2209)
2
J. Gordon
CLE
(2113)
3
S. Perine
WAS
(2091)
4
R. Griffin III
FA
(1967)
5
L. Blount
PHI
(1726)
6
V. Cruz
FA
(1670)
7
R. Jennings
FA
(1608)
8
K. White
CHI
(1580)
9
C. Williams
ARZ
(1546)
10
E. Lacy
SEA
(1475)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Browns Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Caleb Brantley's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Caleb Brantley's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Caleb Brantley's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Caleb Brantley's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cody Kessler
2
Brock Osweiler
3
DeShone Kizer
4
Kevin Hogan
RB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3
George Atkinson III
4
Darius Jackson
5
Matt Dayes
GLB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3RB
1
Duke Johnson
2
Isaiah Crowell
FB
1
Dan Vitale
WR1
1
Corey Coleman
2
Ricardo Louis
3
Mario Alford
4
Jordan Leslie
5
James Wright
WR2
1
Kenny Britt
2
Rashard Higgins
3
Jordan Payton
4
Rannell Hall
5
Josh Boyce
WR3
1
Rashard Higgins
TE
1
David Njoku
2
Seth DeValve
3
Randall Telfer
4
J.P. Holtz
LT
1
Joe Thomas
2
Matt McCants
LG
1
Joel Bitonio
Sidelined
Browns signed LG Joel Bitonio to a five-year, $51 million extension through 2022.
The deal includes $23 million guaranteed. It's a whopper in the context of Bitonio's injury woes the past two seasons — he's currently recovering from Lisfranc surgery — but Bitonio has been one of the league's best young guards when on the field. The rebuilding Browns are trying to assemble a bully up front. Bitonio turns 26 in October. Sidelined since last October, Bitonio is expected to be ready for Week 1.
Mar 9
2
Spencer Drango
3
Marcus Martin
C
1
J.C. Tretter
2
Marcus Martin
3
Austin Reiter
Sidelined
Browns placed C Austin Reiter on injured reserve with a torn left ACL, ending his season.
A 2015 seventh-round pick of the Redskins, Reiter made his first career appearance Sunday, starting against the Redskins. With first-rounder Cameron Erving still week to week with a bruised lung, the Browns could be down to option three at the pivot in Week 5.
Oct 3
4
Anthony Fabiano
RG
1
Kevin Zeitler
2
John Greco
Sidelined
The Browns could move RG John Greco to center.
Moving Greco would allow Cam Erving to play right tackle after his disastrous 2016. The Browns also want to add a starter at guard with Greco and Joel Bitonio recovering from Lisfranc surgeries. Greco isn't a lock to be ready for Week 1.
Feb 24
3
Zach Sterup
RT
1
Shon Coleman
2
Cameron Erving
3
Roderick Johnson
K
1
Zane Gonzalez
2
Cody Parkey
Headlines
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
The Rotoworld crew and a few special guests game out a Dynasty league mock following the draft and free agency.
More NFL Columns
»
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
»
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
»
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
»
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
»
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
»
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
»
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
»
Front Office Friction
May 4
NFL Headlines
»
Joe Williams has 'legit chance' to usurp Hyde
»
Battery case dismissed vs. Browns DT Brantley
»
Devonta Freeman wants to make elite RB money
»
Eagles likely to cut Mathews after Blount add
»
Eagles do 1-year deal with LeGarrette Blount
»
FA Vince Wilfork refuses to say he's retired
»
Brady's wife said Tom had concussion in 2016
»
NFL likely to approve two I.R.-return players
»
Report: Carr frustrated with extension talks
»
Palmer: WR John Brown looks 'more explosive'
»
Jay Gruden 'impressed' with Samaje Perine
»
Browns agree to terms with Jason McCourty
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved