De'Angelo Henderson | Running Back | #33

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/24/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'7' / 208
College: Coastal Carolina
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 6 (203) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Broncos waived RB De'Angelo Henderson.
Henderson, along with WR Carlos Henderson, becomes the second 2017 pick the Broncos waived Saturday. The end of Henderson's time with Denver became inevitable following Royce Freeman's breakout preseason and Phillip Lindsay's ability to play special teams. Andy Janovich will stick on the roster at fullback. An intriguing small-school prospect who checks boxes for production and athleticism, there's no doubt Henderson will reappear with another team in the near future. Sep 1 - 12:02 PM
Source: Mike Klis on Twitter
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017DEN57132.61.9002367.218.001059000
De'Angelo Henderson's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View De'Angelo Henderson's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View De'Angelo Henderson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to De'Angelo Henderson's player profile.
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11LAC00.0000.0000000
2Sep 17DAL00.0000.0000000
3Sep 24@BUF111.0000.0000000
16Dec 24@WAS1-3-3.00177.0000000
17Dec 31KC5153.0012929.01059000

