[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Bye Matt Jones: Redskins add Samaje Perine
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 34 in loss
Erik Karlsson scores GWG in Game 1 vs NYR
Spieth and Palmer co-lead after R1 in NOLA
Player Page
Roster
Jared Abbrederis
(WR)
Darren Fells
(TE)
Brad Kaaya
(QB)
Theo Riddick
(RB)
Golden Tate
(WR)
Ameer Abdullah
(RB)
Kenny Golladay
(WR)
Khari Lee
(TE)
Michael Roberts
(TE)
Andrew Turzilli
(WR)
Kennard Backman
(TE)
Clay Harbor
(TE)
Keshawn Martin
(WR)
Jake Rudock
(QB)
Dwayne Washington
(RB)
Jace Billingsley
(WR)
Mike James
(RB)
Matthew Mulligan
(TE)
Ryan Spadola
(WR)
Cole Wick
(TE)
Mike Burton
(RB)
Marvin Jones
(WR)
Matt Prater
(K)
Matthew Stafford
(QB)
Zach Zenner
(RB)
Eric Ebron
(TE)
T.J. Jones
(WR)
Brad Kaaya | Quarterback
Team:
Detroit Lions
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 214
Latest News
Recent News
Lions selected Miami QB Brad Kaaya with the No. 215 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Kaaya (6’4/214) turned pro as a true junior after making 38 starts at The U, compiling a 19-19 career record with a pedestrian 60.6% completion rate, 8.15 YPA, and 69:24 TD-to-INT ratio. A timing-and-rhythm passer who played in a pro-style offense at Miami, Kaaya’s tape reveals sub-par arm strength and ball location. Kaaya also showed a tendency to panic under duress, persistently falling into back-foot throws. A mechanical pocket passer lacking standout physical traits, Kaaya’s plus smarts (34 Wonderlic score), football IQ, and intangibles are his calling cards. He’s an NFL backup.
Apr 29 - 5:17 PM
Lions end QB Brad Kaaya's fall in 6th round
Apr 29 - 5:17 PM
More Brad Kaaya Player News
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
Brad Kaaya's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Brad Kaaya's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Brad Kaaya's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Brad Kaaya's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Jake Rudock
3
Brad Kaaya
RB
1
Ameer Abdullah
Sidelined
Lions coach Jim Caldwell expects Ameer Abdullah (foot) to be ready for OTAs.
"He’ll be able to, at some point, work out there on the field this spring. So we’ll see where he is," Caldwell said. "Obviously, we know what he can do. He’ll bounce back and play well for us. He’ll be fine." Abdullah was medically cleared earlier this month, but it sounds like he could be limited at OTAs. The Lions haven't ruled out upgrading on Abdullah in the draft.
Mar 29
2
Theo Riddick
Sidelined
Theo Riddick underwent surgery on both of his wrists after the season.
The injuries cost Riddick the final four games of last season, and they might prevent him from participating in the offseason program. While roles throughout the rest of Detroit's backfield remain in flux and could be affected by the draft, Riddick should be locked in as the team's passing-down specialist. Under OC Jim Bob Cooter, the Lions have embraced a quick-pass offense that suits Riddick's skill set. He will again be a worthwhile mid-round investment in 2017 PPR drafts.
Mar 26
3
Zach Zenner
4
Dwayne Washington
5
Mike James
GLB
1
Zach Zenner
2
Ameer Abdullah
3RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Ameer Abdullah
FB
1
Mike Burton
WR1
1
Golden Tate
2
Jace Billingsley
3
Keshawn Martin
4
Andrew Turzilli
WR2
1
Marvin Jones
2
T.J. Jones
3
Kenny Golladay
4
Jared Abbrederis
WR3
1
T.J. Jones
TE
1
Eric Ebron
2
Darren Fells
3
Cole Wick
4
Michael Roberts
5
Khari Lee
LT
1
Taylor Decker
2
Corey Robinson
LG
1
Laken Tomlinson
2
Joe Dahl
3
Matt Rotheram
C
1
Travis Swanson
2
Graham Glasgow
RG
1
T.J. Lang
Sidelined
Lions RG T.J. Lang (hip, foot) said he will be ready for training camp.
Lang underwent foot and hip surgeries after the season, but that did not stop the Lions from giving him a three-year, $28.5-million contract early in free agency. The veteran will sit out his first offseason program in Detroit, but he claimed to be a little ahead of schedule in his recovery. With Rick Wagner now at right tackle, the Lions managed to upgrade their offensive line despite losing Larry Warford and Riley Reiff in free agency.
Apr 25
2
Brandon Thomas
RT
1
Rick Wagner
2
Cornelius Lucas
3
Pierce Burton
K
1
Matt Prater
