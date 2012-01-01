Player Page

Weather | Roster

Brad Kaaya | Quarterback

Team: Detroit Lions
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 214
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Lions selected Miami QB Brad Kaaya with the No. 215 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Kaaya (6’4/214) turned pro as a true junior after making 38 starts at The U, compiling a 19-19 career record with a pedestrian 60.6% completion rate, 8.15 YPA, and 69:24 TD-to-INT ratio. A timing-and-rhythm passer who played in a pro-style offense at Miami, Kaaya’s tape reveals sub-par arm strength and ball location. Kaaya also showed a tendency to panic under duress, persistently falling into back-foot throws. A mechanical pocket passer lacking standout physical traits, Kaaya’s plus smarts (34 Wonderlic score), football IQ, and intangibles are his calling cards. He’s an NFL backup. Apr 29 - 5:17 PM
More Brad Kaaya Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
Brad Kaaya's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Brad Kaaya's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Brad Kaaya's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Brad Kaaya's player profile.
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matthew Stafford
2Jake Rudock
3Brad Kaaya
RB1Ameer Abdullah
2Theo Riddick
3Zach Zenner
4Dwayne Washington
5Mike James
GLB1Zach Zenner
2Ameer Abdullah
3RB1Theo Riddick
2Ameer Abdullah
FB1Mike Burton
WR11Golden Tate
2Jace Billingsley
3Keshawn Martin
4Andrew Turzilli
WR21Marvin Jones
2T.J. Jones
3Kenny Golladay
4Jared Abbrederis
WR31T.J. Jones
TE1Eric Ebron
2Darren Fells
3Cole Wick
4Michael Roberts
5Khari Lee
LT1Taylor Decker
2Corey Robinson
LG1Laken Tomlinson
2Joe Dahl
3Matt Rotheram
C1Travis Swanson
2Graham Glasgow
RG1T.J. Lang
2Brandon Thomas
RT1Rick Wagner
2Cornelius Lucas
3Pierce Burton
K1Matt Prater
 

 