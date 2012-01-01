Brad Kaaya | Quarterback

Lions selected Miami QB Brad Kaaya with the No. 215 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Kaaya (6’4/214) turned pro as a true junior after making 38 starts at The U, compiling a 19-19 career record with a pedestrian 60.6% completion rate, 8.15 YPA, and 69:24 TD-to-INT ratio. A timing-and-rhythm passer who played in a pro-style offense at Miami, Kaaya’s tape reveals sub-par arm strength and ball location. Kaaya also showed a tendency to panic under duress, persistently falling into back-foot throws. A mechanical pocket passer lacking standout physical traits, Kaaya’s plus smarts (34 Wonderlic score), football IQ, and intangibles are his calling cards. He’s an NFL backup.