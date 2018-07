White said the incident stems from a "road-rage" dust-up that occurred last October. White was allegedly heading home and exiting a tollway when another man tried to speed by him on the service road. White felt his "life was threatened," then pulled a gun he legally owned. White was not arrested until June. A sixth-round pick in last year's draft, White spent 2017 on the Cowboys' practice squad and re-signed a reserve/future deal in January.

Cowboys selected Florida State CB Marquez White with the No. 216 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

White (6’0/194) doubled as a guard on the Seminoles’ basketball team before taking over as a starting boundary cornerback in his final two seasons, tallying four career interceptions. PFF College charted White with only two TD passes allowed over his final three seasons. A sub-par athlete by NFL standards despite his hoops background, White managed a 4.59 forty and 24th-percentile SPARQ results in Indy. He is also a below-average tackler. Still, White was a solid cover man against top college competition and offers plus size for the position. Albeit a long shot, White has an outside chance to develop into a No. 2 NFL corner.