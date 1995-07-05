Zane Gonzalez | Place Kicker | #5

The No. 224 overall pick beat out Cody Parkey. Prolific, accurate and big-legged, Gonzalez could rapidly develop into one of the league's best kickers.

Gonzalez will compete with incumbent Cody Parkey for the Browns' kicking gig. Diagnosed with OCD, Gonzalez is a legitimate perfectionist. He is the NCAA D-1 leader in career field goals made (96) and points (494).

Browns selected Arizona State K Zane Gonzalez with the No. 224 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Gonzalez (6’0/202) graduated from ASU as the D-I record holder in career field goals made (96) and points scored (494) by a kicker. He nailed 92% of his field-goal tries as a senior and went 7-of-9 from 50-plus yards out. Gonzalez also recorded a touchback on 59-of-81 kickoffs (72.8%) in 2016. A better prospect than Bucs 2016 second-round pick Roberto Aguayo, Gonzalez is a legitimate perfectionist who’s been diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder, perhaps contributing to his success.