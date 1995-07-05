Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
3B Beltre (hamstring) likely out for season
Michael Fulmer (elbow) to see Dr. Andrews
Phillips hitting leadoff, Upton third for LAA
Polanco (hamstring) expected back in a week
Carlos Correa (thumb) hopes to return Sunday
Justin Smoak (calf) out again on Friday
Holliday returns off of the disabled list
Abreu out of White Sox lineup again on Friday
Verlander to make Astros debut on Tuesday
Miguel Cabrera (back) returns to lineup Fri.
Cardinals call up Jack Flaherty for MLB debut
ChiSox activate Lopez (back) for Friday start
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Kenny Britt
(WR)
Zane Gonzalez
(K)
J.P. Holtz
(TE)
Jordan Leslie
(WR)
Jordan Payton
(WR)
Corey Coleman
(WR)
Josh Gordon
(WR)
Darius Jackson
(RB)
Ricardo Louis
(WR)
Randall Telfer
(TE)
Isaiah Crowell
(RB)
Rannell Hall
(WR)
Duke Johnson
(RB)
Terrence Magee
(RB)
Dan Vitale
(RB)
Matt Dayes
(RB)
Rashard Higgins
(WR)
Cody Kessler
(QB)
David Njoku
(TE)
James Wright
(WR)
Seth DeValve
(TE)
Kevin Hogan
(QB)
DeShone Kizer
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Zane Gonzalez | Place Kicker | #5
Team:
Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 5/7/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 202
College:
Arizona State
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 7 (224) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/17/2017: Signed a four-year, $2.48 million contract. The deal included an $89,168 signing bonus. 2017: $465,000, 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: $735,000, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Seventh-round rookie Zane Gonzalez has won the Browns' kicking job.
The No. 224 overall pick beat out Cody Parkey. Prolific, accurate and big-legged, Gonzalez could rapidly develop into one of the league's best kickers.
Sep 1 - 4:49 PM
Source:
Nate Ulrich on Twitter
Browns signed seventh-round K Zane Gonzalez to a four-year contract.
Gonzalez will compete with incumbent Cody Parkey for the Browns' kicking gig. Diagnosed with OCD, Gonzalez is a legitimate perfectionist. He is the NCAA D-1 leader in career field goals made (96) and points (494).
May 17 - 1:02 PM
Browns selected Arizona State K Zane Gonzalez with the No. 224 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Gonzalez (6’0/202) graduated from ASU as the D-I record holder in career field goals made (96) and points scored (494) by a kicker. He nailed 92% of his field-goal tries as a senior and went 7-of-9 from 50-plus yards out. Gonzalez also recorded a touchback on 59-of-81 kickoffs (72.8%) in 2016. A better prospect than Bucs 2016 second-round pick Roberto Aguayo, Gonzalez is a legitimate perfectionist who’s been diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder, perhaps contributing to his success.
Apr 29 - 5:43 PM
Zane Gonzalez wins Browns' kicking duties
Sep 1 - 4:49 PM
Browns get 7th-round kicker under contract
May 17 - 1:02 PM
Browns use 7th-rounder on a kicker
Apr 29 - 5:43 PM
More Zane Gonzalez Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Luck
IND
(13610)
2
K. Hunt
KC
(12946)
3
T. Rawls
SEA
(12156)
4
M. Bryant
PIT
(12042)
5
D. Woodhead
BAL
(11501)
6
D. Martin
TB
(11304)
7
E. Elliott
DAL
(10779)
8
S. Ware
KC
(10613)
9
M. Forte
NYJ
(10572)
10
D. Cook
MIN
(10433)
Career Stats
Year
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Year
Team
G
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
Career stats are currently unavailable
Zane Gonzalez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Zane Gonzalez's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Zane Gonzalez's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Zane Gonzalez's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Week
Date
Opp
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
DeShone Kizer
2
Cody Kessler
3
Kevin Hogan
RB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3
Matt Dayes
4
Terrence Magee
GLB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3RB
1
Duke Johnson
2
Isaiah Crowell
FB
1
Dan Vitale
WR1
1
Kenny Britt
2
Ricardo Louis
3
Jordan Leslie
WR2
1
Corey Coleman
2
Rashard Higgins
3
Jordan Payton
4
Rannell Hall
WR3
1
Ricardo Louis
TE
1
David Njoku
2
Seth DeValve
3
Randall Telfer
4
J.P. Holtz
LT
1
Joe Thomas
2
Roderick Johnson
LG
1
Joel Bitonio
Sidelined
Browns LG Joel Bitonio (knee) has been ruled out of the Browns' second preseason game.
Bitonio isn't dealing with any structural damage and won't need surgery. It's not related to his 2016 Lisfranc injury, but this is a setback that could cost him multiple weeks. Bitonio should be ready for the season opener.
Aug 16
2
Spencer Drango
3
Anthony Fabiano
C
1
J.C. Tretter
2
Marcus Martin
3
Austin Reiter
Sidelined
Browns placed C Austin Reiter on injured reserve with a torn left ACL, ending his season.
A 2015 seventh-round pick of the Redskins, Reiter made his first career appearance Sunday, starting against the Redskins. With first-rounder Cameron Erving still week to week with a bruised lung, the Browns could be down to option three at the pivot in Week 5.
Oct 3
RG
1
Kevin Zeitler
RT
1
Shon Coleman
2
Zach Sterup
K
1
Zane Gonzalez
