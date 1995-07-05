Player Page

Zane Gonzalez | Place Kicker | #5

Team: Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:  (22) / 5/7/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 202
College: Arizona State
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 7 (224) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Seventh-round rookie Zane Gonzalez has won the Browns' kicking job.
The No. 224 overall pick beat out Cody Parkey. Prolific, accurate and big-legged, Gonzalez could rapidly develop into one of the league's best kickers. Sep 1 - 4:49 PM
Source: Nate Ulrich on Twitter
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1DeShone Kizer
2Cody Kessler
3Kevin Hogan
RB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3Matt Dayes
4Terrence Magee
GLB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3RB1Duke Johnson
2Isaiah Crowell
FB1Dan Vitale
WR11Kenny Britt
2Ricardo Louis
3Jordan Leslie
WR21Corey Coleman
2Rashard Higgins
3Jordan Payton
4Rannell Hall
WR31Ricardo Louis
TE1David Njoku
2Seth DeValve
3Randall Telfer
4J.P. Holtz
LT1Joe Thomas
2Roderick Johnson
LG1Joel Bitonio
2Spencer Drango
3Anthony Fabiano
C1J.C. Tretter
2Marcus Martin
3Austin Reiter
RG1Kevin Zeitler
RT1Shon Coleman
2Zach Sterup
K1Zane Gonzalez
 

 