David Moore | Wide Receiver | #83 Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (23) / 1/15/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 215 College: East Central Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 7 (226) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 5/12/2017: Signed a four-year, $2.48 million contract. The deal included an $87,380 signing bonus. 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: $735,000, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

David Moore caught 2-of-3 targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' Week 6 win over the Raiders. Severely outplaying Brandon Marshall -- who saw only one target Sunday -- Moore scored his third touchdown in the last two weeks, and made another big play on a contested catch to add perimeter explosiveness to Seattle's offense. Moore should be rostered in all Dynasty leagues and deeper season-long formats as the Seahawks' lone plus-sized wideout in three-receiver sets.

David Moore hauled in 3-of-4 targets for 38 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks' Week 5 loss to the Rams. Moore started to move ahead of Brandon Marshall on the depth chart last week, and he appeared to make it official in this one. Moore did good work to get open in the back of the end zone as Russell Wilson scrambled around for his first career touchdown, and a nice double move freed him up for a 30-yard catch on his second score. Playing in a run-first attack, Moore might not be an add in standard-sized leagues, but he is worth a look in deeper formats.

Coach Pete Carroll singled out second-year WR David Moore for having a "very good camp" this spring. "We're already trying to figure out ways to move him around so he can show off what he's got," Carroll said. "He doesn’t look like it, but he’s a real strong kid, and he’s physical. We’re really excited to see him like we did in preseason last year with run after catch stuff. He’s had a very good camp, he has made a big jump—made the freshman-sophomore jump, and it’s exciting to see that." Moore was a seventh-round pick out of East Central (OK) last year and spent much of his rookie season on the practice squad. He obviously had a large leap in competition. Source: seahawks.com