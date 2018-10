Adrian Colbert | Defensive Back | #27 Team: San Francisco 49ers Age / DOB: (25) / 10/6/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 205 College: Miami (FL) Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 7 (229) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 5/4/2017: Signed a four-year, $2.48 million contract. The deal included an $84,800 signing bonus. 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: $735,000, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

49ers placed FS Adrian Colbert on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain. He's out until Week 16 at the earliest and should be fully healthy by then. Colbert was injured in the Week 7 loss to the Rams. Rookie D.J. Reed replaced him. Colbert is Pro Football Focus' worst cover safety out of 89 qualifiers.

49ers FS Adrian Colbert was carted off the field with a right leg injury Week 7 against the Rams. Colbert landed awkwardly after contesting a pass in the third quarter. He stayed down for several minutes before being helped to a cart and taken to the locker room. D.J. Reed replaced Colbert at free safety.

The Mercury News' Cam Inman writes 49ers DB Adrian Colbert is "entrenched" at free safety. Colbert's play last season is one of the main reasons Jimmy Ward was moved back to cornerback. "I’m not going to make any guarantees, but if anyone watches the level he played at last year was very good and he got better the more he played," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We were very happy with him as our middle-third player." Colbert and SS Jaquiski Tartt give the 49ers a solid safety duo. Source: San Jose Mercury News