Chris Carson | Running Back | #32

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/16/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 218
College: Oklahoma State
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 7 (249) / SEA
Seahawks seventh-round RB Chris Carson "got turns" with the first-team offense at Tuesday's practice.
Thomas Rawls (undisclosed) sat out practice, so all three of Eddie Lacy, C.J. Prosise, and Carson got reps with the ones. Beat writer Sheil Kapadia notes Carson is "clearly ahead" of Alex Collins for the fourth running back job. Carson has been talked up multiple times this summer and had a strong showing in the preseason opener, rushing for a pair of touchdowns. Carson is a name to monitor in Dynasty leagues behind a trio of injury-prone running backs. Aug 16 - 1:41 PM
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
3Austin Davis
RB1Thomas Rawls
2Eddie Lacy
3C.J. Prosise
4Chris Carson
5Alex Collins
GLB1Thomas Rawls
2Eddie Lacy
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Eddie Lacy
FB1Marcel Reece
2Tre Madden
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Jermaine Kearse
3Tanner McEvoy
4Rodney Smith
5David Moore
WR21Paul Richardson
2Tyler Lockett
3Amara Darboh
4Kenny Lawler
5Kasen Williams
WR31Tyler Lockett
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
4Marcus Lucas
5Tyrone Swoopes
LT1George Fant
2Justin Senior
LG1Luke Joeckel
2Mark Glowinski
3Jordan Roos
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
RG1Germain Ifedi
RT1Oday Aboushi
2Ethan Pocic
K1Blair Walsh
 

 