Chris Carson | Running Back | #32

Thomas Rawls (undisclosed) sat out practice, so all three of Eddie Lacy, C.J. Prosise, and Carson got reps with the ones. Beat writer Sheil Kapadia notes Carson is "clearly ahead" of Alex Collins for the fourth running back job. Carson has been talked up multiple times this summer and had a strong showing in the preseason opener, rushing for a pair of touchdowns. Carson is a name to monitor in Dynasty leagues behind a trio of injury-prone running backs.

Chris Carson carried seven times for 19 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns in Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers.

The hype for the seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma State has been growing. He obviously has plenty of company in the Seattle backfield with Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy and C.J. Prosise, among others. However, he is a player worth keeping an eye on. At this point, he is likely battling Mike Davis and Alex Collins for a roster spot.