Chris Carson | Running Back | #32

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Marlins 'willing to engage' on Stanton trade
Odubel Herrera (hamstring) back Thursday?
Kyle Seager (illness) sitting again Wednesday
Jered Weaver retires from baseball at age 34
Jayson Werth (foot) nearing rehab assignment
Arcia (back) remains sidelined on Wednesday
Heaney (elbow) to make season debut Friday
Brian Goodwin (groin) placed on disabled list
Paxton (pectoral) may resume throwing soon
Gallo hits ninth homer of month, 34th of year
Luis Castillo sharp in no-decision versus CHC
Zach Davies beats Pirates for 14th win of '17
Rookie RB Carson mixing in with Seahawks' 1s
Harold Henderson will handle Zeke's appeal
Seahawks add CB Tramaine Brock on 1-year deal
Arians says Jaron Brown is Cardinals No. 2 WR
Glennon 'strong favorite' to start the opener
Delvin Breaux out 4-6 weeks with broken leg
Jaylon Smith to make pro debut on Saturday
John Brown makes clear he's not 100 percent
Ezekiel Elliott's appeal likely to be Aug. 29
'No question' WR Richardson ready for Week 1
Panthers lock Thomas Davis up through 2018
Rey Maualuga working out for LB-needy 'Fins
Report: Cavs targeting Kristaps Porzingis
Zach Randolph could be banned from NBA?
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
Zach Randolph arrested for drug possession
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
Willie Reed's wife will not press charges
Jahlil Okafor acknowledges trade rumors
Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to eight-year deal
Will Butcher is officially a free agent
Kansas City still on radar for NHL expansion
Shane Prince (ankle surgery) out 4-6 months
Tocchet believes Chychrun will play this year
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
Anders Bjork could make Boston's roster
Sedins want to prove themselves this year
Oilers sign prospect Kailer Yamamoto to ELC
Henrik Lundqvist (knee) ready for camp
RFA Wennberg still waiting for new contract
Matt Murray feels he is just getting started
L.P. Dumoulin Bumper To Bumper 300 stats
J.F. Dumoulin Bumper To Bumper 300 stats
Bell: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
Busch fastest in final BMS truck practice
Brendan Gaughan Food City 300 advance
Brandon Jones Food City 300 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at BMS
Daniel Hemric Food City 300 advance
Austin Dillon pulling BMS Double Duty
Ryan Reed Food City 300 advance
Dirt winner Hessert returns to Springfield
Dale Earnhardt Jr. pulling BMS Double-duty
B. Davis returns to action at the Wyndham
Snedeker OUT indefinitely with rib injury
Wall defends PL Match Play at different venue
Ramsay starts Lawrie Match Play as favourite
W. Simpson set for home game at the Wyndham
Y.E. Yang punches ticket to the Wyndham
Jordan Smith T9 in major championship debut
Oosthuizen T2 at PGA; fourth major runner-up
Thomas wins 99th PGA for first major title
Reed closing 67; bags first top 10 in major
F. Molinari closing 67; career-TOUR-best T2
Oosthuizen bumps to T4 with even-par 71
Opener in doubt for USC WR Pittman (ankle)
John Franklin III to play wideout at FAU
Ex-Oklahoma QB Robison transferring to FAU
Report: Franklin extension set for discussion
West Virginia WR Simms suspended for opener
Kentucky loses starting LT Mosier to torn ACL
Irish, Badgers announce NFL stadium series
Virginia Tech tabs QB Joshua Jackson to start
Report: Florida suspensions related to fraud
Auburn names QB Jarrett Stidham starter
WVU WR Marcus Simms arrested for DUI
Chicken pox breaks out at San Diego State
Swansea accepts Everton bid for Sigurdsson
Barry completes West Brom transfer
Stoke bring in Jese but will he get chances?
Feghouli completes Galatasary move
Chelsea star inching closer to return
Tom Lawrence signs for Derby County
Gareth Barry reportedly taking WBA medical
Blow as CPFC winger is sidelined for a month
Newcastle left short in defence
Barkley suffers a setback in training
Chelsea facing midfield dilemma for GW2
Chelsea skipper given three-match ban
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Doug Baldwin
(WR)
Stevie Donatell
(TE)
Tyler Lockett
(WR)
C.J. Prosise
(RB)
Tyrone Swoopes
(TE)
Trevone Boykin
(QB)
Jimmy Graham
(TE)
Marcus Lucas
(TE)
Thomas Rawls
(RB)
Nick Vannett
(TE)
Chris Carson
(RB)
Cyril Grayson
(WR)
Tre Madden
(RB)
Marcel Reece
(RB)
Blair Walsh
(K)
Alex Collins
(RB)
Jamel Johnson
(WR)
Tanner McEvoy
(WR)
Paul Richardson
(WR)
Kasen Williams
(WR)
Amara Darboh
(WR)
Jermaine Kearse
(WR)
J.D. McKissic
(RB)
Darreus Rogers
(WR)
Luke Willson
(TE)
Austin Davis
(QB)
Eddie Lacy
(RB)
David Moore
(WR)
Rodney Smith
(WR)
Russell Wilson
(QB)
Mike Davis
(RB)
Kenny Lawler
(WR)
Tyler Ott
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Chris Carson | Running Back | #32
Team:
Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 9/16/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 218
College:
Oklahoma State
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 7 (249) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/11/2017: Signed a four-year, $2.46 million contract. The deal included a $65,140 signing bonus. 2017: $465,000, 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: $735,000, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Seahawks seventh-round RB Chris Carson "got turns" with the first-team offense at Tuesday's practice.
Thomas Rawls (undisclosed) sat out practice, so all three of Eddie Lacy, C.J. Prosise, and Carson got reps with the ones. Beat writer Sheil Kapadia notes Carson is "clearly ahead" of Alex Collins for the fourth running back job. Carson has been talked up multiple times this summer and had a strong showing in the preseason opener, rushing for a pair of touchdowns. Carson is a name to monitor in Dynasty leagues behind a trio of injury-prone running backs.
Aug 16 - 1:41 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Chris Carson carried seven times for 19 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns in Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers.
The hype for the seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma State has been growing. He obviously has plenty of company in the Seattle backfield with Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy and C.J. Prosise, among others. However, he is a player worth keeping an eye on. At this point, he is likely battling Mike Davis and Alex Collins for a roster spot.
Aug 13 - 11:01 PM
The Seattle Times reports seventh-round RB Chris Carson "just keeps impressing" in Seahawks camp.
"He’s looked pretty good," coach Pete Carroll said. "Really excited about this guy, really got high hopes for him. We’ll see how he does. We might have a really competitive guy at that spot." The Seahawks are set at running back with bruisers Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls and third-down back C.J. Prosise, but Carson could push for a roster spot. He'll have to prove himself on special teams.
Aug 3 - 7:11 PM
Source:
Seattle Times
Seahawks signed seventh-round RB Chris Carson to a four-year contract.
Carson fell to third on Oklahoma State's running back depth chart as a senior and faces long odds to land a spot in Seattle's crowded backfield. Making the practice squad would probably be a best-case scenario for Carson.
May 12 - 1:42 PM
Source:
seahawks.com
Rookie RB Carson mixing in with Seahawks' 1s
Aug 16 - 1:41 PM
Chris Carson shines in preseason game
Aug 13 - 11:01 PM
Chris Carson 'just keeps impressing'
Aug 3 - 7:11 PM
Seahawks reach terms with Chris Carson
May 12 - 1:42 PM
More Chris Carson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Russell Wilson
2
Trevone Boykin
3
Austin Davis
RB
1
Thomas Rawls
2
Eddie Lacy
3
C.J. Prosise
4
Chris Carson
5
Alex Collins
GLB
1
Thomas Rawls
2
Eddie Lacy
3RB
1
C.J. Prosise
2
Eddie Lacy
FB
1
Marcel Reece
2
Tre Madden
WR1
1
Doug Baldwin
2
Jermaine Kearse
3
Tanner McEvoy
Sidelined
Seahawks WR Tanner McEvoy suffered a toe injury that recently required surgery.
McEvoy now has a slimmer chance to crack the 53-man roster after missing the past few weeks with a bone removal in his big toe. With Tyler Lockett, Jermaine Kearse, and McEvoy missing time, third-year WR Kasen Williams has worked with the first team alongside Doug Baldwin and Paul Richardson. McEvoy and Williams are competing for one of the final roster spots.
Jun 15
4
Rodney Smith
5
David Moore
WR2
1
Paul Richardson
2
Tyler Lockett
3
Amara Darboh
4
Kenny Lawler
5
Kasen Williams
WR3
1
Tyler Lockett
TE
1
Jimmy Graham
2
Luke Willson
3
Nick Vannett
4
Marcus Lucas
5
Tyrone Swoopes
LT
1
George Fant
2
Justin Senior
LG
1
Luke Joeckel
2
Mark Glowinski
3
Jordan Roos
C
1
Justin Britt
2
Joey Hunt
RG
1
Germain Ifedi
RT
1
Oday Aboushi
2
Ethan Pocic
K
1
Blair Walsh
