Ricky Seals-Jones | Tight End | #86

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/15/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 243
College: Texas A&M
Contract: view contract details
The Cardinals are expected to give second-year TE Ricky Seals-Jones a bigger role in 2018.
It's out of necessity -- Arizona is painfully thin on pass catchers and Jermaine Gresham (Achilles') won't be ready for Week 1 -- but also because Seals-Jones flashed big-play ability with 201 yards on 12 catches (16.8 YPR) last season. A college wide receiver, Seals-Jones is worth stashing in all Dynasty leagues and has a chance to become a re-draft factor with Sam Bradford. Mar 14 - 3:30 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017ARZ101220120.116.80300.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017ARZ101220120.116.80300.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
3Sep 25DAL00.0000.0000000
4Oct 1SF00.0000.0000000
5Oct 8@PHI00.0000.0000000
11Nov 19@HOU35418.0200.0000000
12Nov 26JAC47218.0100.0000000
13Dec 3LAR24422.0000.0000000
14Dec 10TEN12020.0000.0000000
15Dec 17@WAS2115.5000.0000000
16Dec 24NYG00.0000.0000000
17Dec 31@SEA00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Mike Glennon
RB1David Johnson
2Elijhaa Penny
3D.J. Foster
4T.J. Logan
5Bronson Hill
GLB1David Johnson
2Elijhaa Penny
3RB1David Johnson
2D.J. Foster
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2Chad Williams
WR21J.J. Nelson
2Carlton Agudosi
3Rashad Ross
WR31Chad Williams
TE1Jermaine Gresham
2Ricky Seals-Jones
3Gabe Holmes
LT1D.J. Humphries
2John Wetzel
3Vinston Painter
LG1Mike Iupati
2Daniel Munyer
C1A.Q. Shipley
2Max Tuerk
RG1Evan Boehm
2Josh Allen
RT1Jared Veldheer
2Will Holden
K1Phil Dawson
 

 