Ricky Seals-Jones | Tight End | #86 Team: Arizona Cardinals Age / DOB: (22) / 3/15/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 243 College: Texas A&M Contract: view contract details [x] 2018: $555,000. 2019: Exclusive Rights Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Cardinals are expected to give second-year TE Ricky Seals-Jones a bigger role in 2018. It's out of necessity -- Arizona is painfully thin on pass catchers and Jermaine Gresham (Achilles') won't be ready for Week 1 -- but also because Seals-Jones flashed big-play ability with 201 yards on 12 catches (16.8 YPR) last season. A college wide receiver, Seals-Jones is worth stashing in all Dynasty leagues and has a chance to become a re-draft factor with Sam Bradford.

Ricky Seals-Jones was held without a catch on one target in the Cardinals' Week 17 win over the Seahawks. A late-November sensation, Seals-Jones ended up catching just three passes over his final four games. It was a disappointing fade, but the 23-year-old (in March) converted wide receiver still offers some intrigue for the future in the desert, especially with Jermaine Gresham now recovering from a torn Achilles' tendon. It's possible Seals-Jones begins 2018 as a legitimate TE2 in fantasy.

Ricky Seals-Jones was held without a catch in Week 16 against the Giants. He had just one target. Seals-Jones wasn't a factor with Jermaine Gresham back in the lineup. He should contiune to be faded for a Week 17 matchup with Seattle.