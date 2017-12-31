Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Carlton Agudosi
(WR)
Larry Fitzgerald
(WR)
Jermaine Gresham
(TE)
J.J. Nelson
(WR)
Drew Stanton
(QB)
Matt Barkley
(QB)
D.J. Foster
(RB)
Bronson Hill
(RB)
Troy Niklas
(TE)
Darius Victor
(RB)
Sam Bradford
(QB)
Blaine Gabbert
(QB)
Gabe Holmes
(TE)
Elijhaa Penny
(RB)
Chad Williams
(WR)
Jaron Brown
(WR)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
David Johnson
(RB)
Rashad Ross
(WR)
Kerwynn Williams
(RB)
Phil Dawson
(K)
Brittan Golden
(WR)
T.J. Logan
(RB)
Ricky Seals-Jones
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ricky Seals-Jones | Tight End | #86
Team:
Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 3/15/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 243
College:
Texas A&M
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2018: $555,000. 2019: Exclusive Rights Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Cardinals are expected to give second-year TE Ricky Seals-Jones a bigger role in 2018.
It's out of necessity -- Arizona is painfully thin on pass catchers and Jermaine Gresham (Achilles') won't be ready for Week 1 -- but also because Seals-Jones flashed big-play ability with 201 yards on 12 catches (16.8 YPR) last season. A college wide receiver, Seals-Jones is worth stashing in all Dynasty leagues and has a chance to become a re-draft factor with Sam Bradford.
Mar 14 - 3:30 PM
Ricky Seals-Jones was held without a catch on one target in the Cardinals' Week 17 win over the Seahawks.
A late-November sensation, Seals-Jones ended up catching just three passes over his final four games. It was a disappointing fade, but the 23-year-old (in March) converted wide receiver still offers some intrigue for the future in the desert, especially with Jermaine Gresham now recovering from a torn Achilles' tendon. It's possible Seals-Jones begins 2018 as a legitimate TE2 in fantasy.
Sun, Dec 31, 2017 11:09:00 PM
Ricky Seals-Jones was held without a catch in Week 16 against the Giants.
He had just one target. Seals-Jones wasn't a factor with Jermaine Gresham back in the lineup. He should contiune to be faded for a Week 17 matchup with Seattle.
Sun, Dec 24, 2017 08:21:00 PM
Ricky Seals-Jones contributed two catches for 11 yards on six targets Sunday in the Cardinals’ Week 15 loss to the Redskins.
He was the intended target on Blaine Gabbert’s interception, though Gabbert deserves most of the blame for the misfire. Seals-Jones was expected to work as the lead tight end in Jermaine Gresham’s absence but instead he was out-snapped 76-31 by Troy Niklas, who handled three catches for a season-high 41 yards in the loss. RSJ has averaged just 25 yards over his three-game touchdown drought and will be a shaky streaming option against the Giants in Week 16.
Sun, Dec 17, 2017 06:13:00 PM
Seals-Jones expected to play bigger '18 role
Mar 14 - 3:30 PM
Ricky Seals-Jones held catch-less in finale
Sun, Dec 31, 2017 11:09:00 PM
Ricky Seals-Jones takes backseat to Gresham
Sun, Dec 24, 2017 08:21:00 PM
Ricky Seals-Jones quiet in loss to Washington
Sun, Dec 17, 2017 06:13:00 PM
More Ricky Seals-Jones Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Arizona Cardinals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
ARZ
10
12
201
20.1
16.8
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
ARZ
10
12
201
20.1
16.8
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
3
Sep 25
DAL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
SF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@PHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
@HOU
3
54
18.0
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
JAC
4
72
18.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
LAR
2
44
22.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
TEN
1
20
20.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@WAS
2
11
5.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
NYG
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@SEA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Sam Bradford
2
Mike Glennon
RB
1
David Johnson
2
Elijhaa Penny
3
D.J. Foster
4
T.J. Logan
5
Bronson Hill
GLB
1
David Johnson
2
Elijhaa Penny
3RB
1
David Johnson
2
D.J. Foster
WR1
1
Larry Fitzgerald
2
Chad Williams
WR2
1
J.J. Nelson
2
Carlton Agudosi
3
Rashad Ross
WR3
1
Chad Williams
TE
1
Jermaine Gresham
Sidelined
Jermaine Gresham caught 3-of-3 targets for 24 yards before tearing his Achilles' in the Cardinals' Week 17 win over the Seahawks.
It's the worst possible ending to a season that saw Gresham start strong and then fade. Thankfully for the eight-year veteran, he signed a new contract that included $13 million guaranteed last March. He will be back in Arizona but will be highly questionable for Week 1. Gresham turns 30 in June. He has not cleared 400 yards receiving since 2014, his final year in Cincinnati.
Dec 31
2
Ricky Seals-Jones
3
Gabe Holmes
LT
1
D.J. Humphries
Sidelined
Cardinals placed LT D.J. Humphries on injured reserve with an MCL injury and dislocated kneecap, ending his season.
They'll go forward with Jared Veldheer at left tackle and John Wetzel on the right side. Humphries has been a bust as the 24th pick in the 2015 draft, struggling with injuries and effectiveness on the rare occasions he has cracked the lineup. Arizona may have to go back to the drawing board at left tackle this offseason. Veldheer has considered retirement in recent years.
Nov 13
2
John Wetzel
3
Vinston Painter
LG
1
Mike Iupati
2
Daniel Munyer
C
1
A.Q. Shipley
2
Max Tuerk
RG
1
Evan Boehm
2
Josh Allen
RT
1
Jared Veldheer
2
Will Holden
K
1
Phil Dawson
Headlines
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 14
Nick Mensio keeps track of every offseason move for all 32 teams.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 14
»
Fantasy Free Agency Fallout
Mar 14
»
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 14
»
A New Day in Cleveland
Mar 13
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100
Mar 12
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 12
»
Silva's Best-Ball TE Rankings
Mar 12
»
Silva's Best-Ball WR Rankings
Mar 11
NFL Headlines
»
Pats keep Rex Burkhead with multi-year deal
»
Broncos keep Todd Davis with three-year deal
»
Free agency now open: Cards re-sign LB Bynes
»
Vikings have 'inquired' on Sheldon Richardson
»
Browns ink T.J. Carrie to four-year deal
»
Seals-Jones expected to play bigger '18 role
»
Saints do 3-year deal with ILB Demario Davis
»
Free agent TE Dickson visiting the Seahawks
»
Lions dump former first-round TE Eric Ebron
»
Bills add ex-Skins pass rusher Trent Murphy
»
Saints bring back CB Robinson on 4-year pact
»
Browns legend LT Joe Thomas hangs up cleats
NFL Links
»
Play Best Ball fantasy football over at DRAFT
»
Get The Best Bracket For Your NCAA Pool
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
