Blake Jarwin | Tight End | #89 Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (23) / 7/16/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 260 College: Oklahoma State Contract: 5/6/2017: Signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract. 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: Free Agent

Cowboys reporter Marcus Mosher reports second-year UDFA Blake Jarwin worked as Dallas' No. 1 tight end during OTAs and minicamp. According to Mosher, Rico Gathers "barely gets any snaps in practice." Gathers hasn't played a single snap since being drafted in 2016 but flashed big-time potential last preseason only for the Cowboys to ask him to bulk up and improve his blocking this year. It sounds like Jarwin is the preferred pass-catching option, with Gathers competing for snaps as an in-line blocker. Jarwin showed some Jacob Tamme-esque traits as a walk-on at Oklahoma State. Source: Marcus Mosher on Twitter

The Dallas Morning News' Jon Machota reports the Cowboys are excited about second-year TE Blake Jarwin. "No tight end on the roster has received more praise recently from executive vice president Stephen Jones," Machota writes. Signed as an UDFA out of Oklahoma State last year, Jarwin was promoted from the practice squad in October because the Cowboys were worried he would get poached by the Eagles. With Jason Witten retired, Jarwin looks like a name to watch in camp. Source: Dallas Morning News