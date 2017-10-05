Keelan Cole | Wide Receiver | #84 Team: Jacksonville Jaguars Age / DOB: (24) / 4/20/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 194 College: Kentucky Wesleyan Contract: view contract details [x] 5/10/2017: Signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract. 2017: $465,000, 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Keelan Cole caught 6-of-13 targets for 108 yards in the Jaguars' Week 16 loss to San Francisco. Cole is running higher-percentage routes than Dede Westbrook and has therefore out-targeted him in consecutive games. Cole has also led the Jags in receiving with 100-plus yards in back-to-back weeks. A breakout undrafted free agent, Cole's Dynasty-league stock has soared in December. He will stay worthy of DFS consideration when the Jaguars face the Titans in Week 17.

Keelan Cole caught 7-of-9 targets for 186 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' Week 15 win over the Texans. The Jaguars’ slot receiver has flashed on previous opportunities this season. He delivered in a big way on Sunday as Marqise Lee exited with a first-quarter ankle injury that appeared severe, slicing and dicing the Texans’ porous pass defense every which way. Cole scored a red-zone touchdown and also caught a 42-yard gain on a gorgeous back-foot throw by Blake Bortles. Cole has earned WR3 consideration for Week 16 in another plus draw against the 49ers.

Keelan Cole caught all three of his targets for 99 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's Week 14 win over the Seahawks. Cole reeled in a 75-yard touchdown on a beautiful catch and throw from Blake Bortles to give the Jaguars a 17-10 lead in the third quarter. It was the second time in as many weeks that Cole has scored. While those scores are nice, Cole hasn't had more than three catches in any of the five games since Allen Hurns was injured and Hurns is nearing a return to the lineup. Cole is a WR5 heading into a matchup with the Texans.