Keelan Cole | Wide Receiver | #84

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (24) / 4/20/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 194
College: Kentucky Wesleyan
Contract: view contract details
Keelan Cole caught 6-of-13 targets for 108 yards in the Jaguars' Week 16 loss to San Francisco.
Cole is running higher-percentage routes than Dede Westbrook and has therefore out-targeted him in consecutive games. Cole has also led the Jags in receiving with 100-plus yards in back-to-back weeks. A breakout undrafted free agent, Cole's Dynasty-league stock has soared in December. He will stay worthy of DFS consideration when the Jaguars face the Titans in Week 17. Dec 24 - 8:13 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017JAC143260743.419.01300.0.000026000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@HOU00.0000.0000000
2Sep 17TEN2136.5000.00014000
3Sep 24BAL11313.0000.00012000
4Oct 1@NYJ11010.0000.0000000
5Oct 8@PIT144.0000.0000000
6Oct 15LAR177.0000.0000000
7Oct 22@IND26432.0000.0000000
9Nov 5CIN34715.7000.0000000
10Nov 12LAC36120.3000.0000000
11Nov 19@CLE3248.0000.0000000
12Nov 26@ARZ23015.0000.0000000
13Dec 3IND34916.3100.0000000
14Dec 10SEA39933.0100.0000000
15Dec 17HOU718626.6100.0000000
16Dec 24@SF610818.0000.0000000
17Dec 31@TENGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Blake Bortles
2Chad Henne
RB1Leonard Fournette
2Chris Ivory
3T.J. Yeldon
4Corey Grant
GLB1Leonard Fournette
2Chris Ivory
3RB1Leonard Fournette
2T.J. Yeldon
FB1Tommy Bohanon
WR11Marqise Lee
2Dede Westbrook
3Larry Pinkard
WR21Allen Hurns
2Keelan Cole
3Jaydon Mickens
WR31Dede Westbrook
TE1Marcedes Lewis
2Ben Koyack
3James O'Shaughnessy
LT1Cam Robinson
2Josh Wells
LG1Patrick Omameh
2Josh Walker
C1Brandon Linder
2Tyler Shatley
RG1A.J. Cann
2Chris Reed
RT1Jermey Parnell
2William Poehls
K1Josh Lambo
 

 