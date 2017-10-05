Welcome,
[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Weather |
Weather |
Roster
Arrelious Benn
(WR)
Corey Grant
(RB)
Ben Koyack
(TE)
Jaydon Mickens
(WR)
Jaelen Strong
(WR)
Tommy Bohanon
(RB)
Rashad Greene
(WR)
Josh Lambo
(K)
James O'Shaughnessy
(TE)
Kenneth Walker III
(WR)
Blake Bortles
(QB)
Chad Henne
(QB)
Marqise Lee
(WR)
Larry Pinkard
(WR)
Dede Westbrook
(WR)
Keelan Cole
(WR)
Allen Hurns
(WR)
Marcedes Lewis
(TE)
Mychal Rivera
(TE)
T.J. Yeldon
(RB)
Leonard Fournette
(RB)
Chris Ivory
(RB)
I'Tavius Mathers
(RB)
Allen Robinson
(WR)
Keelan Cole | Wide Receiver | #84
Team:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 4/20/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 194
College:
Kentucky Wesleyan
Contract:
view contract details
5/10/2017: Signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract. 2017: $465,000, 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Keelan Cole caught 6-of-13 targets for 108 yards in the Jaguars' Week 16 loss to San Francisco.
Cole is running higher-percentage routes than Dede Westbrook and has therefore out-targeted him in consecutive games. Cole has also led the Jags in receiving with 100-plus yards in back-to-back weeks. A breakout undrafted free agent, Cole's Dynasty-league stock has soared in December. He will stay worthy of DFS consideration when the Jaguars face the Titans in Week 17.
Dec 24 - 8:13 PM
Keelan Cole caught 7-of-9 targets for 186 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' Week 15 win over the Texans.
The Jaguars’ slot receiver has flashed on previous opportunities this season. He delivered in a big way on Sunday as Marqise Lee exited with a first-quarter ankle injury that appeared severe, slicing and dicing the Texans’ porous pass defense every which way. Cole scored a red-zone touchdown and also caught a 42-yard gain on a gorgeous back-foot throw by Blake Bortles. Cole has earned WR3 consideration for Week 16 in another plus draw against the 49ers.
Dec 17 - 4:19 PM
Keelan Cole caught all three of his targets for 99 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's Week 14 win over the Seahawks.
Cole reeled in a 75-yard touchdown on a beautiful catch and throw from Blake Bortles to give the Jaguars a 17-10 lead in the third quarter. It was the second time in as many weeks that Cole has scored. While those scores are nice, Cole hasn't had more than three catches in any of the five games since Allen Hurns was injured and Hurns is nearing a return to the lineup. Cole is a WR5 heading into a matchup with the Texans.
Dec 10 - 9:20 PM
Keelan Cole caught 3-of-3 targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' Week 13 win over the Colts.
With Allen Hurns (ankle) sidelined, Cole played a sizeable role. His touchdown came on a well-run corner route from eight yards out in the second quarter. Cole will be a borderline WR4 in Week 14.
Dec 3 - 5:01 PM
Jacksonville Jaguars Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
JAC
14
32
607
43.4
19.0
1
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
26
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@HOU
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
TEN
2
13
6.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
14
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
BAL
1
13
13.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
12
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@NYJ
1
10
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@PIT
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
LAR
1
7
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@IND
2
64
32.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
CIN
3
47
15.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
LAC
3
61
20.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
@CLE
3
24
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
@ARZ
2
30
15.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
IND
3
49
16.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
SEA
3
99
33.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
HOU
7
186
26.6
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@SF
6
108
18.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@TEN
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Blake Bortles
2
Chad Henne
RB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
Chris Ivory
3
T.J. Yeldon
4
Corey Grant
GLB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
Chris Ivory
3RB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
T.J. Yeldon
FB
1
Tommy Bohanon
WR1
1
Marqise Lee
Sidelined
Marqise Lee (ankle) said he will be sidelined "for a while."
Lee suffered a sprained ankle against the Texans Week 15, the "exact same injury," according to him, which caused him to miss the final three preseason games. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Lee would return "by the playoffs or sooner," but the "or sooner" part looks extremely unlikely. Unless the Jaguars nab a first-round bye, Lee will be questionable for their first playoff game.
Dec 21
2
Dede Westbrook
3
Larry Pinkard
WR2
1
Allen Hurns
Questionable
Allen Hurns (questionable, ankle) isn't expected to play in Week 16 against the 49ers.
Hurns had been trending toward sitting after Jacksonville promoted Jaelen Strong from the practice squad. He'll miss his six straight game despite practicing on a limited basis this week. With Hurns out, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole will see larger Week 16 target shares.
Dec 24
2
Keelan Cole
3
Jaydon Mickens
WR3
1
Dede Westbrook
TE
1
Marcedes Lewis
2
Ben Koyack
3
James O'Shaughnessy
LT
1
Cam Robinson
Sidelined
Jaguars LT Cam Robinson's (ankle) MRI has come back negative.
It's the best possible news after Robinson went down in an ugly heap on the opening drive of Sunday's shutout of the Colts. He now has the Jaguars' bye week to heal up. Robinson should be considered week to week, and questionable for Week 9.
Oct 23
2
Josh Wells
LG
1
Patrick Omameh
2
Josh Walker
C
1
Brandon Linder
Sidelined
Jaguars C Brandon Linder (illness) is out for Week 7 against the Colts.
The Jags will be without their starting center and potentially their starting running back in Leonard Fournette (ankle) for Sunday's divisional matchup.
Oct 20
2
Tyler Shatley
RG
1
A.J. Cann
2
Chris Reed
RT
1
Jermey Parnell
2
William Poehls
K
1
Josh Lambo
