Brandon Beane | Guard

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Derek Anderson
(QB)
LaRon Byrd
(WR)
Keyarris Garrett
(WR)
Greg Olsen
(TE)
Scott Simonson
(TE)
Alexander Armah
(RB)
Kaelin Clay
(WR)
Garrett Gilbert
(QB)
Michael Palardy
(K)
Jonathan Stewart
(RB)
Cameron Artis-Payne
(RB)
Ed Dickson
(TE)
Charles Johnson
(WR)
Fred Ross
(WR)
Eric Wallace
(TE)
Kelvin Benjamin
(WR)
Austin Duke
(WR)
Chris Manhertz
(TE)
Curtis Samuel
(WR)
Joe Webb
(QB)
Brenton Bersin
(WR)
Mose Frazier
(WR)
Christian McCaffrey
(RB)
Russell Shepard
(WR)
Fozzy Whittaker
(RB)
Harrison Butker
(K)
Devin Funchess
(WR)
Cam Newton
(QB)
Jalen Simmons
(RB)
Darrel Young
(RB)
Damiere Byrd
(WR)
Graham Gano
(K)
Brandon Beane
Team:
Carolina Panthers
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Panthers assistant GM Brandon Beane will have a second interview for the Bills' general-manager vacancy.
Beane has been the favorite all along, and this confirms it, as he's the first candidate to be brought back for a second sit-down. New coach Sean McDermott and Beane obviously have a connection after being in Carolina together, and McDermott wants one of his own guys to help him run the show in Buffalo. By all accounts, Beane would be a great hire and is a rising star in personnel.
May 8 - 10:12 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Panthers assistant GM Brandon Beane will interview for the Bills' general manager vacancy on Thursday.
Beane is the first candidate to interview since Doug Whaley was fired. It's not clear how much control he would have in Buffalo, but he has ties to coach Sean McDermott from their time in Carolina. The Bills have also been linked to Panthers director of personnel Don Gregory and Chiefs co-director of player personnel Brett Veach as Whaley's replacement.
May 3 - 6:21 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
The Bills have requested permission to interview Panthers assistant GM Brandon Beane for their general manager vacancy.
The Bills are looking for someone to work in concert with coach Sean McDermott, and McDermott is looking toward the team he arrived from. It's been made abundantly clear McDermott is running the show in Buffalo. He wants a personnel man who will do his bidding.
May 1 - 3:18 PM
Source:
Wendi Nix on Twitter
Brandon Beane gets 2nd interview for Bills GM
May 8 - 10:12 AM
Buffalo to interview Brandon Beane Wednesday
May 3 - 6:21 PM
Bills seek to interview assistant Panthers GM
May 1 - 3:18 PM
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cam Newton
Sidelined
Panthers GM Dave Gettleman said Cam Newton is "on schedule" in his recovery from shoulder surgery.
Newton underwent arthroscopic surgery on March 30 but should be ready for the start of training camp. He's looking for a bounce-back season after setting career-lows in both quarterback rating (75.8) and completion percentage (52.9) last year.
Apr 21
2
Derek Anderson
3
Joe Webb
4
Garrett Gilbert
RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Jonathan Stewart
3
Fozzy Whittaker
4
Cameron Artis-Payne
5
Jalen Simmons
GLB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Christian McCaffrey
3RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Fozzy Whittaker
FB
1
Darrel Young
2
Alexander Armah
WR1
1
Kelvin Benjamin
2
Brenton Bersin
3
Russell Shepard
4
Keyarris Garrett
5
Fred Ross
WR2
1
Devin Funchess
2
Curtis Samuel
3
Damiere Byrd
Sidelined
Panthers WR Damiere Byrd is undergoing surgery for a torn left meniscus.
A 2015 UDFA, Byrd made his NFL debut in Week 17. He's expected to be ready for training camp, where he will compete for one of the team's final 53-man roster spots.
Mar 21
4
Charles Johnson
5
Mose Frazier
WR3
1
Curtis Samuel
TE
1
Greg Olsen
2
Ed Dickson
3
Scott Simonson
4
Chris Manhertz
5
Eric Wallace
LT
1
Matt Kalil
2
Tyrus Thompson
LG
1
Andrew Norwell
2
Chris Scott
3
David Yankey
4
Pearce Slater
C
1
Ryan Kalil
Sidelined
Panthers C Ryan Kalil (shoulder surgery) could miss the entire offseason program.
"He’s still in the rehab program," coach Ron Rivera said. "He’s been doing great. He’s there every day." The Panthers have been vague on a return date for their pivot man, saying only that he will be ready for Week 1. The 11th-year pro doesn't need OTAs, or even all of camp, to be ready for 2017.
Mar 2
2
Gino Gradkowski
3
Tyler Larsen
RG
1
Trai Turner
2
Amini Silatolu
3
Dan France
RT
1
Michael Oher
Sidelined
Panthers LT Michael Oher has been accused of assaulting an Uber driver in Nashville.
Oher has been charged with misdemeanor assault. Oher is accused of knocking the driver to the ground after the driver "put his hand on Oher's face." The Panthers have said they are aware of the incident. The fact that Oher is being charged with a misdemeanor bodes well for his odds of avoiding league discipline. The bigger concern for Oher's 2017 is a 2016 that was wrecked by concussions.
May 4
2
Daryl Williams
3
Taylor Moton
4
Blaine Clausell
K
1
Graham Gano
2
Harrison Butker
