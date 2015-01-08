Kurt Warner | Quarterback Team: Arizona Cardinals Age / DOB: (45) / 6/22/1971 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 214 College: Northern Iowa Share: Tweet

The Cardinals and Cowboys will play in the 2017 Hall-of-Fame Game. The league's annual preseason opener will take place on a Thursday (Aug. 3) as opposed to its traditional Sunday this year. The game, of course, was canceled last summer because of an unplayable field. We can only assume The Shield has since pumped some money into the Canton stadium. Carson Palmer and Dak Prescott will play a few snaps before giving way to the bottom of the 90-men rosters.

Ex-Rams and Cardinals QB Kurt Warner is among this year's 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Joining Warner are ex-teammate Orlando Pace, and the late Junior Seau. The remaining 12 finalists are Jerome Bettis, Kevin Greene, Charles Haley, Marvin Harrison, Will Shields, Morten Andersen, Tim Brown, Terrell Davis, John Lynch, coach Don Coryell, coach Tony Dungy and coach Jimmy Johnson. Only five will be selected from this year's crop. Warner is seeking to become the first quarterback since Warren Moon and Troy Aikman in 2006 to get the call to Canton. In our opinion, the NFL inducts far too few players into its Hall-of-Fame. Source: Profootballtalk on NBCSports.com

Kurt Warner has denied former Cardinals scout Dave Razzano's claim that he only chose to retire after being "lowballed" by the Cardinals. "I did NOT retire due to anything money related!" Warner tweeted on Sunday. Warner left $11.5 million on the table by walking away after the 2009 season, and did so just two weeks after the Cardinals were eliminated by the Saints in the playoffs. It was also later reported the Cardinals gave him the "Brett Favre treatment," begging him to return in the weeks leading up to the 2010 season. The Cardinals have a history of being cheap, but the circumstantial evidence suggests it wasn't a factor here. Source: Kurt Warner on Twitter