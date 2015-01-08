Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 21
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 20
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
AFC Depth Charts
Feb 19
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Vikings GM noncommittal on Adrian Peterson
Vikes 'hoping' Teddy Bridgewater plays again
Arizona, Dallas playing in Hall-of-Fame Game
Report: Broncos won't pick up Okung's option
Tannehill 'healed,' will be ready for OTAs
New OC Dennison wants to keep Tyrod Taylor?
A.J. Bouye expected to be 'king' of CB class
More talk of Dalvin Cook's 'off-field issues'
Report: Eagles will retain LT Jason Peters
Lions could make 'big splash' at tight end
RapSheet: 'No guarantee' Cutler plays in 2017
Derek Carr (broken leg) 'almost 100 percent'
Kurt Warner | Quarterback
Team:
Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
45
) / 6/22/1971
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 214
College:
Northern Iowa
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Cardinals and Cowboys will play in the 2017 Hall-of-Fame Game.
The league's annual preseason opener will take place on a Thursday (Aug. 3) as opposed to its traditional Sunday this year. The game, of course, was canceled last summer because of an unplayable field. We can only assume The Shield has since pumped some money into the Canton stadium. Carson Palmer and Dak Prescott will play a few snaps before giving way to the bottom of the 90-men rosters.
Feb 23 - 1:09 PM
Ex-Rams and Cardinals QB Kurt Warner is among this year's 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Joining Warner are ex-teammate Orlando Pace, and the late Junior Seau. The remaining 12 finalists are Jerome Bettis, Kevin Greene, Charles Haley, Marvin Harrison, Will Shields, Morten Andersen, Tim Brown, Terrell Davis, John Lynch, coach Don Coryell, coach Tony Dungy and coach Jimmy Johnson. Only five will be selected from this year's crop. Warner is seeking to become the first quarterback since Warren Moon and Troy Aikman in 2006 to get the call to Canton. In our opinion, the NFL inducts far too few players into its Hall-of-Fame.
Thu, Jan 8, 2015 09:46:00 PM
Source:
Profootballtalk on NBCSports.com
Kurt Warner has denied former Cardinals scout Dave Razzano's claim that he only chose to retire after being "lowballed" by the Cardinals.
"I did NOT retire due to anything money related!" Warner tweeted on Sunday. Warner left $11.5 million on the table by walking away after the 2009 season, and did so just two weeks after the Cardinals were eliminated by the Saints in the playoffs. It was also later reported the Cardinals gave him the "Brett Favre treatment," begging him to return in the weeks leading up to the 2010 season. The Cardinals have a history of being cheap, but the circumstantial evidence suggests it wasn't a factor here.
Mon, Jul 11, 2011 12:54:00 PM
Source:
Kurt Warner on Twitter
Former NFL scout Dave Razzano says he's been told by Kurt Warner's "people" that Warner wanted to play in 2010, but opted to retire after being "lowballed" by the Cardinals.
If true, it's stunning considering the Cardinals ended up going with human incompletion machine Derek Anderson at quarterback to begin 2010. Seeing as Razzano is willing to say he heard it from Warner's own camp as opposed to a nameless source, it's a pretty credible report. Maybe the Cardinals franchise hasn't actually changed that much after all.
Sat, Jul 9, 2011 06:10:00 PM
Source:
Dave Razzano on Twitter
Arizona, Dallas playing in Hall-of-Fame Game
Feb 23 - 1:09 PM
Kurt Warner among Hall-of-Fame finalists
Thu, Jan 8, 2015 09:46:00 PM
Warner denies Razzano's 'lowball' claim
Mon, Jul 11, 2011 12:54:00 PM
Report: Birds 'lowballed' Warner last summer
Sat, Jul 9, 2011 06:10:00 PM
More Kurt Warner Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Arizona Cardinals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
1999
LAR
16
324
498
65.1
4348
271.8
8.7
9
41
13
22
94
5.9
4.3
1
0
5
2000
LAR
11
235
347
67.7
3429
311.7
9.9
8
21
18
18
17
1.5
.9
0
0
1
2001
LAR
16
375
546
68.7
4830
301.9
8.8
9
36
22
28
60
3.8
2.1
0
0
4
2002
LAR
7
144
220
65.5
1431
204.4
6.5
3
3
11
8
33
4.7
4.1
0
0
2
2003
LAR
3
38
65
58.5
365
121.7
5.6
1
1
1
1
0
.0
.0
0
0
3
2004
NYG
10
174
277
62.8
2054
205.4
7.4
0
6
4
13
30
3.0
2.3
1
0
4
2005
ARZ
10
242
375
64.5
2713
271.3
7.2
5
11
9
13
28
2.8
2.2
0
0
5
2006
ARZ
7
108
168
64.3
1377
196.7
8.2
2
6
5
13
3
.4
.2
0
0
3
2007
ARZ
14
281
451
62.3
3417
244.1
7.6
4
27
17
17
15
1.1
.9
1
0
6
2008
ARZ
16
402
599
67.1
4582
286.4
7.6
7
30
14
18
-2
-.1
-.1
0
0
7
2009
ARZ
15
339
513
66.1
3753
250.2
7.3
4
26
14
21
10
.7
.5
0
0
6
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Palmer
2
Drew Stanton
3
Zac Dysert
RB
1
David Johnson
Sidelined
David Johnson told
PFT Live
his "goal" is to record 1,000 yards both as a runner and a receiver.
The scary thing for opposing defenses is this goal is very attainable. Johnson came close with 1,239 yards on the ground and 879 yards through the air in 2016, and he thinks he was just a few mistakes away from a 1,000-1,000 season, which only Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk have done in NFL history. "The biggest thing is my route running," Johnson said. "I remember all the routes I messed up on and I probably would have had 1,000 yards this year." With the knee injury he suffered in Week 17 thankfully not a long-term concern, Johnson is locked in as a top-two fantasy running back for 2017.
Feb 2
2
Kerwynn Williams
3
Elijhaa Penny
GLB
1
David Johnson
2
Kerwynn Williams
3RB
1
David Johnson
2
Kerwynn Williams
WR1
1
Larry Fitzgerald
2
Jaron Brown
Sidelined
Cardinals signed WR Jaron Brown to a one-year extension through 2017.
Brown is on I.R. with a torn ACL he suffered last month. It's a good-faith move on behalf of the Cardinals, who clearly have faith in Brown's recovery. With Michael Floyd set to become a free agent, Brown provides quality depth.
Nov 16
3
Brittan Golden
4
Chris Hubert
5
Marvin Hall
WR2
1
J.J. Nelson
2
John Brown
3
Marquis Bundy
4
Aaron Dobson
WR3
1
John Brown
TE
1
Darren Fells
2
Troy Niklas
3
Ifeanyi Momah
4
Hakeem Valles
LT
1
D.J. Humphries
2
Givens Price
LG
1
Mike Iupati
2
Cole Toner
C
1
Evan Boehm
2
Daniel Munyer
RG
1
John Wetzel
2
Kaleb Johnson
RT
1
Jared Veldheer
2
Ulrick John
K
1
Chandler Catanzaro
