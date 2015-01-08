Player Page

Kurt Warner | Quarterback

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (45) / 6/22/1971
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 214
College: Northern Iowa
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
1999LAR1632449865.14348271.88.79411322945.94.3105
2000LAR1123534767.73429311.79.98211818171.5.9001
2001LAR1637554668.74830301.98.89362228603.82.1004
2002LAR714422065.51431204.46.533118334.74.1002
2003LAR3386558.5365121.75.611110.0.0003
2004NYG1017427762.82054205.47.406413303.02.3104
2005ARZ1024237564.52713271.37.2511913282.82.2005
2006ARZ710816864.31377196.78.2265133.4.2003
2007ARZ1428145162.33417244.17.64271717151.1.9106
2008ARZ1640259967.14582286.47.67301418-2-.1-.1007
2009ARZ1533951366.13753250.27.3426142110.7.5006
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost

