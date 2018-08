Austin Ekeler | Running Back | #30 Team: Los Angeles Chargers Age / DOB: (23) / 5/17/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 195 College: Western State Contract: view contract details [x] 5/18/2017: Signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract. 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Austin Ekeler rushed six times for 50 yards and caught three passes for 13 yards in the Chargers' preseason game versus the Saints. Ekeler started in place of Melvin Gordon, who was tending to family matters, with the rest of Los Angeles' first-team offense Saturday. He touched the ball on seven of the Chargers' first nine plays, including bursts of 21- and 12-yards on his first two carries. Detrez Newsome vultured a touchdown to end the club's second possession. Ekeler has looked explosive throughout the preseason and once again showed why he should be owned in all fantasy leagues. Though he won't have every-week standalone value behind Gordon, Ekeler undeniably has RB2 upside if Gordon misses time.

Austin Ekeler rushed five times for 22 yards and caught two passes for 42 yards in the Chargers' preseason opener. The Chargers' change-of-pace back looked explosive on his seven touches and remains locked in as Melvin Gordon's primary backup. Rookie Justin Jackson has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and isn't assured a roster spot. Ekeler should be owned in all fantasy leagues with a chance at some standalone flex value, and RB2 upside if Gordon were to miss time.

Austin Ekeler remains the No. 2 running back on the Chargers' unofficial depth chart. Seventh-rounder Justin Jackson made some noise in offseason Dynasty league circles, but Ekeler remains firmly entrenched behind Melvin Gordon. Perhaps Jackson could change that with a monster preseason but it is hard to see him dislodging Ekeler. Source: Jack Wang on Twitter