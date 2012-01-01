Player Page

Younghoe Koo | Place Kicker | #9

Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/3/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 195
College: Georgia Southern
Contract: view contract details
Younghoe Koo missed two more field goals in the Week 2 loss to the Dolphins.
Koo missed a potential game-tying field goal at the end of last week's Monday night loss to the Broncos and followed it up with an early miss Sunday before then pushing a game-winning 44-yarder wide right with 10 second left on the clock and the score 19-17. Expect the Chargers to make a move at kicker this coming week. Koo simply doesn't have it right now. Sep 17 - 7:08 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2017LAC10 - 00 - 00 - 10 - 001.033100.03
Career Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
WeekDateOpp0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
1Sep 11@DEN0 - 00 - 00 - 10 - 001.033100.03
2Sep 17MIA0 - 00 - 01 - 30 - 01333.322100.00
3Sep 24KCGame scheduled for 9/24 4:25 PM ET
4Oct 1PHIGame scheduled for 10/1 4:05 PM ET
5Oct 8@NYGGame scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6Oct 15@OAKGame scheduled for 10/15 4:25 PM ET
7Oct 22DENGame scheduled for 10/22 4:25 PM ET
8Oct 29@NEGame scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
10Nov 12@JACGame scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11Nov 19BUFGame scheduled for 11/19 4:05 PM ET
12Nov 23@DALGame scheduled for 11/23 4:30 PM ET
13Dec 3CLEGame scheduled for 12/3 4:05 PM ET
14Dec 10WASGame scheduled for 12/10 4:05 PM ET
15Dec 16@KCGame scheduled for 12/16 8:25 PM ET
16Dec 24@NYJGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31OAKGame scheduled for 12/31 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Philip Rivers
2Kellen Clemens
RB1Melvin Gordon
2Branden Oliver
3Austin Ekeler
GLB1Melvin Gordon
2Branden Oliver
3RB1Melvin Gordon
2Branden Oliver
FB1Derek Watt
WR11Keenan Allen
2Dontrelle Inman
WR21Tyrell Williams
2Travis Benjamin
3Mike Williams
WR31Dontrelle Inman
TE1Antonio Gates
2Hunter Henry
3Sean McGrath
4Sean Culkin
LT1Russell Okung
2Sam Tevi
LG1Matt Slauson
2Michael Schofield
C1Spencer Pulley
RG1Kenny Wiggins
2Dan Feeney
RT1Joe Barksdale
2Chris Hairston
K1Younghoe Koo
 

 