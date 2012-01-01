Younghoe Koo | Place Kicker | #9

Younghoe Koo missed two more field goals in the Week 2 loss to the Dolphins.

Koo missed a potential game-tying field goal at the end of last week's Monday night loss to the Broncos and followed it up with an early miss Sunday before then pushing a game-winning 44-yarder wide right with 10 second left on the clock and the score 19-17. Expect the Chargers to make a move at kicker this coming week. Koo simply doesn't have it right now.