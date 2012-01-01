Player Page

Taquan Mizzell | Running Back | #33

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/21/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 185
College: Virginia
Contract: view contract details
Bears declared RB Taquon Mizzell, S DeAndre Houston-Carson, QB Mark Sanchez, S Adrian Amos, NT Eddie Goldman, OLB Pernell McPhee, and OG Cameron Lee inactive for Week 14 against the Bengals.
Goldman and McPhee are significant losses against Andy Dalton's Bengals. Their absences also upgrade the fantasy outlook for Giovani Bernard. Dec 10 - 11:37 AM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017CHI300.0.00000.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
7Oct 22CAR00.0000.0000000
8Oct 29@NO00.0000.0000000
10Nov 12GB00.0000.0000000
14Dec 10@CINGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 16@DETGame scheduled for 12/16 4:30 PM ET
16Dec 24CLEGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31@MINGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mitchell Trubisky
2Mike Glennon
3Mark Sanchez
RB1Jordan Howard
2Tarik Cohen
3Benny Cunningham
4Taquan Mizzell
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Tarik Cohen
3RB1Tarik Cohen
2Benny Cunningham
FB1Mike Burton
WR11Kendall Wright
2Dontrelle Inman
WR21Josh Bellamy
2Tanner Gentry
WR31Markus Wheaton
TE1Dion Sims
2Adam Shaheen
3Daniel Brown
4Ben Braunecker
LT1Charles Leno
2Bradley Sowell
LG1Josh Sitton
2Tom Compton
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
RG1Josh Sitton
RT1Bobby Massie
K1Cairo Santos
 

 