Player Results
Article Results
Mats Zuccarello scores twice in win over NJ
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Connor Barth
(K)
Tarik Cohen
(RB)
Dontrelle Inman
(WR)
Mark Sanchez
(QB)
Mitchell Trubisky
(QB)
Josh Bellamy
(WR)
Benny Cunningham
(RB)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Cairo Santos
(K)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Ben Braunecker
(TE)
Tanner Gentry
(WR)
Zach Miller
(TE)
Adam Shaheen
(TE)
Kevin White
(WR)
Daniel Brown
(TE)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
Taquan Mizzell
(RB)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Kendall Wright
(WR)
Mike Burton
(RB)
Jordan Howard
(RB)
Mike Nugent
(K)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Taquan Mizzell | Running Back | #33
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 10/21/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 185
College:
Virginia
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/15/2017: Signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract. 2017: $465,000, 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bears declared RB Taquon Mizzell, S DeAndre Houston-Carson, QB Mark Sanchez, S Adrian Amos, NT Eddie Goldman, OLB Pernell McPhee, and OG Cameron Lee inactive for Week 14 against the Bengals.
Goldman and McPhee are significant losses against Andy Dalton's Bengals. Their absences also upgrade the fantasy outlook for Giovani Bernard.
Dec 10 - 11:37 AM
Bears declared RB Taquon Mizzell, QB Mark Sanchez, C Hroniss Grasu, CB Bryce Callahan, S DeAndre Houston-Carson, S Adrian Amos, and S Deon Bush inactive for Week 13 against the 49ers.
There are no surprises on Chicago's inactives list.
Dec 3 - 11:47 AM
There are no surprises on Chicago's inactives list.
Dec 3 - 11:47 AM
Bears claimed RB Taquan Mizzell off waivers from the Ravens.
An UDFA out of Virginia, Mizzell racked up a whopping 52 preseason touches. For now, he's claiming Ka'Deem Carey's (wrist) roster spot, but he probably won't last the entire year on the Bears' 53-man roster.
Sep 3 - 12:52 PM
Source:
Brad Biggs on Twitter
Ravens released/waived RB Taquan Mizzell, WR Quincy Adeboyejo, LB Boseko Lokombo, TE Ryan Malleck, WR Chris Matthews, LB Donald Payne, CB Reggie Porter, FB Ricky Ortiz, OT Maurquice Shakir, C Matt Skura, and QB Josh Woodrum.
Mizzell got a ton of work as an UDFA this preseason, rushing 40 times for 126 yards (3.2 YPC) while adding 12 catches for 90 yards and one touchdown.
Sep 2 - 4:20 PM
Bears without Front 7 studs Goldman, McPhee
Dec 10 - 11:37 AM
Bears declare Week 13 inactives
Dec 3 - 11:47 AM
Bears claim RB Taquan Mizzell from Ravens
Sep 3 - 12:52 PM
Ravens trim roster to 53, cut RB Mizzell
Sep 2 - 4:20 PM
More Taquan Mizzell Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
Z. Ertz
PHI
(10406)
2
J. Mixon
CIN
(9802)
3
D. Martin
TB
(8280)
4
M. Stafford
DET
(8254)
5
C. Hogan
NE
(7934)
6
M. Ingram
NO
(7609)
7
A. Cooper
OAK
(7250)
8
T. Taylor
BUF
(7155)
9
P. Barber
TB
(6848)
10
A. Brown
PIT
(6691)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bears Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
CHI
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
7
Oct 22
CAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
@NO
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
GB
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@CIN
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 16
@DET
Game scheduled for 12/16 4:30 PM ET
16
Dec 24
CLE
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@MIN
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Mitchell Trubisky
2
Mike Glennon
3
Mark Sanchez
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Tarik Cohen
3
Benny Cunningham
4
Taquan Mizzell
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Tarik Cohen
3RB
1
Tarik Cohen
2
Benny Cunningham
FB
1
Mike Burton
WR1
1
Kendall Wright
2
Dontrelle Inman
WR2
1
Josh Bellamy
Doubtful
Josh Bellamy (concussion) is doubtful for Week 12 against the Eagles.
Bellamy left last week's game with a concussion and has yet to clear the league's protocol. It's another blow to what was already one of the league's thinnest receiving groups. Philadelphia's defense should be the chalk in DFS this week.
Nov 24
2
Tanner Gentry
WR3
1
Markus Wheaton
TE
1
Dion Sims
2
Adam Shaheen
3
Daniel Brown
4
Ben Braunecker
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
Bradley Sowell
LG
1
Josh Sitton
Sidelined
Bears LG Josh Sitton exited Week 12 against the Eagles with a concussion.
Sitton exited in the second quarter and was quickly placed in the protocol. Bradley Sowell replaced him in the lineup. Already struggling to do anything, losing Sitton is a big blow to the offense.
Nov 26
2
Tom Compton
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Hroniss Grasu
Sidelined
Bears declared C Hroniss Grasu, TE Daniel Brown, S Quintin Demps, DL John Jenkins, ILB Nick Kwiatkoski, RB Taquan Mizzell and QB Mark Sanchez inactive for Week 4 against the Packers.
The Bears' fill-in center, Grasu is week to week.
Sep 28
The Bears' fill-in center, Grasu is week to week.
Sep 28
RG
1
Josh Sitton
RT
1
Bobby Massie
K
1
Cairo Santos
Headlines
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Dec 10
Josh Norris, Evan Silva and RotoPat prepare you for the first round of the fantasy playoffs.
More NFL Columns
»
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Dec 10
»
Silva's Week 14 Matchups
Dec 10
»
Injury Report: Week 14
Dec 10
»
Weather: Week 14 Forecasts
Dec 9
»
Roundtable: Playoff Conundrums
Dec 8
»
Week 14 Rankings
Dec 8
»
Dose: Falcons Grab TNF Win
Dec 8
»
Week 14 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 7
NFL Headlines
»
Sterling Shepard and JPP both active for NYG
»
Funchess, Olsen officially active vs. Vikings
»
Davon House officially active Sunday vs CLE
»
Bears without Front 7 studs Goldman, McPhee
»
Doug Martin (concussion) officially active
»
Tyrod Taylor out, Nathan Peterman starting
»
Ameer Abdullah (neck) sitting out in Tampa
»
Matthew Stafford (hand) officially a go in TB
»
Amari Cooper officially active against Chiefs
»
Doug Martin confirmed as Bucs' starter
»
Update: Sterling Shepard now expected to play
»
Rodgers has looked 'incredible' at practice
NFL Links
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Build around these 5 players for your Week 14 lineups
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
