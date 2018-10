Kendrick Bourne | Wide Receiver | #84 Team: San Francisco 49ers Age / DOB: (23) / 8/4/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 203 College: Eastern Washington Contract: view contract details [x] 5/4/2017: Signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract. 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: Restricted Free Agent Share: Tweet

Kendrick Bourne trapped 7-of-10 targets for a team-high 71 yards in the 49ers' Week 8 loss to the Cardinals. Bourne started in place of Pierre Garcon (knee) and responded with a team-high 71 receiving yards on 10 targets. The second-year UDFA has quietly pieced together a WR3-worthy performance when given the opportunity, most recently finishing with 3/34/1 in Week 4 when thrusted into surprise reps with both Marquise Goodwin and Dante Pettis hobbled. With trade rumors suddenly circling Pierre Garcon leading up to Tuesday's deadline, Bourne is worth a speculative add in season-long leagues in the event Garcon is shipped out.

Kendrick Bourne caught 3-of-4 targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' Week 4 loss to the Chargers. The second-year UDFA was sprung into extra snaps with Marquise Goodwin and Dante Pettis both leaving the game with leg injuries. Bourne was able to convert the extra looks into a two-yard touchdown for his second touchdown of the year. He will return to his backup role once Goodwin and Pettis return to action.

ESPN 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner singled out WR Kendrick Bourne as the surprise of Niners minicamp, suggesting he could "potentially push for an expanded role." The second-year UDFA caught 16 balls for 257 yards (16.1 YPR) as a rookie. He stands 6'1/203 and ran 4.68 with a 34-inch vertical at last year's Combine, resulting in his undrafted status. But Jimmy Garoppolo said Bourne looks faster this year and "has some wiggle." Bourne has a lot of work to pass second-rounder Dante Pettis before cracking the rotation at receiver. Source: ESPN.com