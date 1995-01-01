Matt Breida | Running Back | #49

According to the Sacramento Bee, undrafted rookie RB Matt Breida "had more highlights" than fourth-round pick Joe Williams at spring practices.

Williams' 4.41 long speed has been evident in practices, but Breida's speed is also "apparent," and Breida "was especially adept at catching short passes and turning up field quickly." Pass catching was not a part of Williams' game at Utah. Breida is a name to keep in mind this preseason. Among all running backs eligible for the 2017 draft -- drafted or not -- Breida posted the highest SPARQ score with 4.39 wheels and an otherworldly 42-inch vertical at 5-foot-9, 195.