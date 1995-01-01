Player Page

Matt Breida | Running Back | #49

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/28/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 190
College: Georgia Southern
According to the Sacramento Bee, undrafted rookie RB Matt Breida "had more highlights" than fourth-round pick Joe Williams at spring practices.
Williams' 4.41 long speed has been evident in practices, but Breida's speed is also "apparent," and Breida "was especially adept at catching short passes and turning up field quickly." Pass catching was not a part of Williams' game at Utah. Breida is a name to keep in mind this preseason. Among all running backs eligible for the 2017 draft -- drafted or not -- Breida posted the highest SPARQ score with 4.39 wheels and an otherworldly 42-inch vertical at 5-foot-9, 195. Jun 15 - 2:39 PM
Source: Sacramento Bee
Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brian Hoyer
2Matt Barkley
3C.J. Beathard
RB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
3Joe Williams
4Kapri Bibbs
5Raheem Mostert
GLB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
3RB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
WR11Pierre Garcon
2Jeremy Kerley
3Aaron Burbridge
4Victor Bolden
WR21Marquise Goodwin
2Aldrick Robinson
3DeAndre Smelter
4Trent Taylor
WR31Jeremy Kerley
TE1Vance McDonald
2Garrett Celek
3George Kittle
4Logan Paulsen
5Blake Bell
LT1Joe Staley
2John Theus
3Erik Magnuson
LG1Zane Beadles
2Norman Price
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Daniel Kilgore
3Tim Barnes
RG1Josh Garnett
2Brandon Fusco
RT1Trent Brown
2Garry Gilliam
K1Robbie Gould
2Nick Rose
 

 