Nick Mullens will start in the 49ers Week 9 game against the Raiders on Thursday.

C.J. Beathard (wrist) is active, but he is only serving as the backup since he has had struggles gripping the football ahead of tonight's game. Mullens is a second-year UDFA out of Southern Mississippi, who thrown a pass in an NFL game before. In limited preseason action, Mullens completed 31-of-43 (72 percent) for 396 yards (9.21 YPA), one touchdown and three interceptions. All 49ers receiving weapons need to be slightly downgraded.