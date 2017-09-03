Taysom Hill | Quarterback | #7

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DFS
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Hicks Hitting
May 24
Daily Dose: Iglesias Injured
May 24
Belated Jones Era
May 23
Notes: Holding Hoskins
May 23
Daily Dose: Dee Down
May 23
MLB Power Rankings: Week 8
May 22
Daily Dose: Juan Gone
May 22
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
Daily Lineups
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Heyman says Royals are open for business
Mickey Callaway sticking with Jeurys Familia
Gordon scratched with hip and neck injuries
Orioles' Bundy fans 14 in complete-game gem
Nathan Eovaldi to debut Monday or Tuesday
Dustin Pedroia (knee) set to return Friday
Travis Shaw getting a breather Thursday
Roberto Osuna could receive 'significant' ban
Miguel Sano (hamstring) activated off the DL
Trumbo (knee) sitting out against White Sox
Welington Castillo's PED suspension official
Votto gets the day off Thursday vs. Pirates
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Available Targets & Air Yards
May 23
The No-Shows
May 22
Podcast: Best Ball Advice
May 21
NFL's Best GMs 2018
May 18
Dynasty: Rookie Draft Recap
May 17
Rankings Tease
May 15
Superior Strength of Schedule
May 15
2018 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Taysom Hill contender for Saints' No. 2 job?
Le'Veon likely to hold out deep into camp
Pack sign Marcedes Lewis to complement Graham
Report: NFL polled fans on signing Kaepernick
Seahawks expect Earl Thomas for minicamp
Reuben Foster reports to 49ers OTAs Thursday
Terrance Williams said Wright crashed his car
First-rounder Vita Vea signs rookie contract
Mark Ingram expected to report for minicamp
Meredith proclaimed 'way ahead of schedule'
Dak says Tavon will 'get a bunch of yards'
Josh Allen opens OTAs as the No. 3 QB
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Conference Finals Podcast
May 24
Draft Center Rankings
May 24
Dose: Jayson Tater Tots
May 24
Dose: What a Game 4!
May 23
Draft Power Forward Rankings
May 23
Draft Small Forward Rankings
May 23
May 22nd NBA Fantasy Podcast
May 22
Draft Point Guard Rankings
May 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Steph, Klay, KD, Dray and Looney starting
Klay Thompson will play against the Rockets
Andre Iguodala ruled out for Game 5 vs. HOU
Muscle Watch: Nikola Jokic losing weight?
1st Team: Dame, Harden, LeBron, KD and AD
2nd Team: Russ, DeMar, Giannis, LMA and Joel
3rd Team: Steph, Oladipo, Jimmy, PG and KAT
Andre Iguodala game-time decision for Game 5
LeBron James scores 26, Cavaliers drop Game 5
Jayson Tatum shines, Celtics take 3-2 lead
Steve Kerr optimistic about Klay Thompson
Aron Baynes starting, Marcus Morris to bench
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2018 Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 24
What Went Wrong: CHI, NYR
May 24
Capitals Rise to the Occasion
May 24
Capitals Force Game 7
May 22
Vegas Going to the Stanley Cup
May 21
What Went Wrong: DET, VAN
May 20
Lightning Edge Towards Finals
May 20
Golden Knights Edge Out Jets
May 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Samuel Morin expected out until February
Report: Oilers hire coaches Gulutzan, Yawney
Sharks sign Evander Kane to seven-year deal
Leafs add Laurence Gilman as an assistant GM
Braden Holtby shuts out Bolts in Game 7
Rangers hire David Quinn as head coach
Alex Killorn moves up to Tampa Bay's top line
Report: SJ, E. Kane agree to long-term deal
Charlie Coyle has surgery on both wrists
Montreal re-signs goaltender Antti Niemi
Isles name Lamoriello President of Hockey Ops
Braden Holtby shuts out Bolts in GM 6 win
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Fantasy Live: Coke 600
May 22
Wrap-up: Charlotte (All-Star)
May 20
5 Bad Fantasy NASCAR Values
May 19
Coke 600 Cheat Sheet
May 17
Power Ranking After: KC 400
May 15
Wrap-up: Kansas Speedway
May 13
Weekend Update: Kansas
May 12
Start or Park: Masterpiece 400
May 11
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bell: Best 10 laps in NXS last practice
Keselowski leads final NXS Charlotte practice
Kevin Harvick loses car chief for 600
Gilliland perfect at Charlotte, wins pole
Jamie McMurray fastest in Coke quals rd 1
Jeffrey Earnhardt qualifies 37th in No. 55
Kyle Busch wins Coke 600 pole
Jimmie Johnson fails to advance to Rd 3
Truex fails to advance to rd 3 for Coke 600
Parker Kligerman qualifies 32nd for Coke 600
Clint Bowyer fails to advance to Rd 2 at CLT
Ross Chastain gets best-ever qualification
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
The Roundup: Na stars on Day 1
May 24
DFS Dish: Fort Worth Invite
May 23
Expert Picks: Ft. Worth Invite
May 22
Ft. Worth Invitational Preview
May 21
Rookie Wise wins Byron Nelson
May 21
BMW PGA Champs Preview
May 21
The Roundup: Wise hooks Leish
May 19
The Roundup: Leish still leads
May 18
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Albatross highlights round one for Kodaira
Hossler matches career low in R1 of the FWI
Na leads after R1 of Fort Worth Invitational
Bjerregaard bursts into R1 lead at Wentworth
A. Putnam puts up career-low 64 in Round 1
Emiliano Grillo goes low in R1 at Colonial CC
Hoffman hangs a 63 in R1 of Fort Worth Invite
Stricker shines after early injury scare
McIlroy shoots best opening round at BMW PGA
Flawless Fichardt joins Burmester in BMW lead
Burmester plays last 6 in -6; leads BMW PGA
Over 16 months since Fowler last won on TOUR
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2019 NFL Draft offensive ranks
May 24
Draft Decisions: NFC West
May 23
Draft Decisions: NFC East
May 18
Post-Spring Top 25
May 14
Draft Decisions: NFC South
May 7
Podcast: Day Two Recap
Apr 30
Podcast: Day One Recap
Apr 30
2019 NFL mock draft
Apr 30
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Josh Belk speaks highly of Gamecocks visit
Brennan's father not afraid of Joe Burrow
Kentucky S Walker arrested for trafficking
Kelly Bryant sits atop Clemson depth chart
USC WR Joseph Lewis reaches plea deal
Make it official: USC-Alabama to meet in 2020
Georgia Tech HC Johnson nets sweet APR bonus
Clemson DT Josh Belk to check out USC, UGA
Tulane extends HC Willie Fritz through 2023
Report: Seminoles starting LT Ball suspended
Five-star 2019 LB Smith commits to Penn State
Hunter Johnson to transfer from Clemson
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
A Reasonable Appointment
May 22
Lessons from FPL Draft Year 1
May 17
Team News - Week 38
May 13
Sean's Super Subs - Week 38
May 11
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 11
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 11
Stag's Take - Gameweek 38
May 10
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Koscielny targeting a comeback in 2018
Pochettino signs new Tottenham deal
Can, Milner fit for Champions League final
United goalkeeper ruled out of WC finals
Newcastle defender hoping to be back in July
Seagulls swoop in for a new centre-back
Batshuayi battling his way back from injury
Harry Kane to captain the Three Lions
Pellegrini makes his Premier League return
Can could make surprise return for UCL final
Cazorla leaves Arsenal after six seasons
Leicester agree terms for Portugal defender
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dan Arnold
(WR)
Ted Ginn
(WR)
Mark Ingram
(RB)
Eldridge Massington
(WR)
Paul Turner
(WR)
J.T. Barrett
(QB)
Garrett Griffin
(TE)
Alvin Kamara
(RB)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Drew Brees
(QB)
Clay Harbor
(TE)
Keith Kirkwood
(WR)
John Phillips
(TE)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Austin Carr
(WR)
Josh Hill
(TE)
Daniel Lasco
(RB)
Tom Savage
(QB)
Nate Wozniak
(TE)
Brandon Coleman
(WR)
Taysom Hill
(QB)
Tommylee Lewis
(WR)
Boston Scott
(RB)
Deon Yelder
(TE)
Travin Dural
(WR)
Michael Hoomanawanui
(TE)
Zach Line
(RB)
Tre'Quan Smith
(WR)
Ryan Yurachek
(TE)
Trey Edmunds
(RB)
Josh Huff
(WR)
Wil Lutz
(K)
Michael Thomas
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Taysom Hill | Quarterback | #7
Team:
New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 8/23/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 221
College:
Brigham Young
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/6/2017: Signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract. 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The New Orleans Advocate believes second-year UDFA Taysom Hill could be a legitimate contender for the Saints' No. 2 quarterback job.
Hill came out of BYU as an elderly (now 27) undrafted free agent last year. He was claimed off waivers from the Packers after catching the Saints' eye on film. He made a few splash plays on special teams near the end of last year and was a frequent topic of conversation between FOX's Joe Buck and Troy Aikman during a late-season broadcast. The duo were apparently taken aback by glowing comments coach Sean Payton made about the rookie. It's pad-less practices, but Hill has been drawing strong reviews for his work in OTAs, particularly his speed at the quarterback position. Only Tom Savage and J.T. Barrett stand between Hill and backup duties.
May 24 - 8:57 PM
Source:
The New Orleans Advocate
Saints claimed QB Taysom Hill off waivers from the Packers.
The Saints had been poised to go with only two quarterbacks. That's probably still the eventual plan, but claiming Hill now will make it easier to stash him on the practice squad later. The BYU product is already 27.
Sun, Sep 3, 2017 12:55:00 PM
Source:
Tom Pelissero on Twitter
Taysom Hill contender for Saints' No. 2 job?
May 24 - 8:57 PM
Saints claimed Taysom Hill off waivers
Sun, Sep 3, 2017 12:55:00 PM
More Taysom Hill Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Williams
DAL
(2657)
2
H. Henry
LAC
(2637)
3
R. Foster
SF
(2609)
4
D. Bryant
FA
(2563)
5
O. Beckham
NYG
(2544)
6
J. Jones
ATL
(2522)
7
C. Hackenberg
OAK
(2433)
8
A. Luck
IND
(2371)
9
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2274)
10
R. Tannehill
MIA
(1972)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New Orleans Saints Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2017
NO
5
0
0
.0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
Taysom Hill's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Taysom Hill's
2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Taysom Hill's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Taysom Hill's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
13
Dec 3
CAR
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
14
Dec 7
@ATL
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
15
Dec 17
NYJ
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
16
Dec 24
ATL
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@TB
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Drew Brees
2
Tom Savage
3
Taysom Hill
RB
1
Alvin Kamara
2
Trey Edmunds
3
Jonathan Williams
4
Boston Scott
5
Mark Ingram
Suspended
Saints coach Sean Payton confirmed Mark Ingram is expected to report for mandatory minicamp.
Although eligible to participate, the suspended running back is skipping voluntary OTAs. He's unhappy with his contract situation. He's heading into the final year of his deal. Ingram's ban and Alvin Kamara's emergence have made a summer extension extremely unlikely for the eighth-year pro.
May 24
GLB
1
Alvin Kamara
2
Trey Edmunds
3RB
1
Alvin Kamara
2
Trey Edmunds
FB
1
Zach Line
WR1
1
Michael Thomas
2
Cameron Meredith
Sidelined
Speaking Thursday, Saints coach Sean Payton said Cameron Meredith (knee) is "way ahead of schedule" in his recovery.
If you're not ahead of schedule this time of year, you're behind schedule. It's still good to hear the Saints are happy with Meredith's recovery. The ex-Bear is eight months removed from going under the knife to repair his ACL. There's a chance he's declared 100 percent ahead of training camp but it's more likely that he's brought along slowly, and perhaps held out of the preseason.
May 24
3
Tommylee Lewis
4
Tre'Quan Smith
5
Paul Turner
WR2
1
Ted Ginn
2
Brandon Coleman
3
Austin Carr
4
Travin Dural
5
Josh Huff
Suspended
NFL suspended Saints WR Josh Huff two games for violating the NFL's substance abuse and personal conduct policies.
Huff was arrested for DUI, speeding, and marijuana possession in November of 2016, although the charges were dropped this past July. Huff will be in a roster crunch in New Orleans, and not being available for Weeks 1-2 won't help.
Mar 19
WR3
1
Cameron Meredith
TE
1
Ben Watson
2
Josh Hill
Sidelined
Saints TE Josh Hill underwent surgery to repair the ring finger on his left hand.
The finger had apparently been locked at a "90-degree angle" during the season. Including the playoffs, Hill caught 22 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns. He's signed for $2 million for the 2018 season.
Feb 7
3
Michael Hoomanawanui
4
Garrett Griffin
LT
1
Terron Armstead
2
Jermon Bushrod
LG
1
Andrus Peat
Sidelined
Saints exercised LG Andrus Peat's fifth-year option for 2019.
Peat is three months removed from ankle surgery after going down in the first-round of the playoffs. He's coming off one of his better seasons as a run blocker, leading to Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara Pro Bowl appearances. Peat will make a base salary of $9.63 million next year. He's expected to be ready for training camp.
Apr 13
2
John Fullington
3
Josh LeRibeus
C
1
Max Unger
2
Will Clapp
3
Cameron Tom
RG
1
Larry Warford
2
Landon Turner
RT
1
Ryan Ramczyk
2
Rick Leonard
3
Michael Ola
K
1
Wil Lutz
Headlines
Available Targets & Air Yards
May 23
Guest writer John Daigle tracks available team targets and air yards throughout the offseason.
More NFL Columns
»
Available Targets & Air Yards
May 23
»
The No-Shows
May 22
»
Podcast: Best Ball Advice
May 21
»
NFL's Best GMs 2018
May 18
»
Dynasty: Rookie Draft Recap
May 17
»
Rankings Tease
May 15
»
Superior Strength of Schedule
May 15
»
2018 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 14
NFL Headlines
»
Taysom Hill contender for Saints' No. 2 job?
»
Le'Veon likely to hold out deep into camp
»
Pack sign Marcedes Lewis to complement Graham
»
Report: NFL polled fans on signing Kaepernick
»
Seahawks expect Earl Thomas for minicamp
»
Reuben Foster reports to 49ers OTAs Thursday
»
Terrance Williams said Wright crashed his car
»
First-rounder Vita Vea signs rookie contract
»
Mark Ingram expected to report for minicamp
»
Meredith proclaimed 'way ahead of schedule'
»
Dak says Tavon will 'get a bunch of yards'
»
Josh Allen opens OTAs as the No. 3 QB
NFL Links
»
Try Best Ball fantasy football on DRAFT
»
Quickly build DFS lineups from your phone!
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved