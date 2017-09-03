Player Page

Taysom Hill | Quarterback | #7

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (27) / 8/23/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 221
College: Brigham Young
Contract: view contract details
The New Orleans Advocate believes second-year UDFA Taysom Hill could be a legitimate contender for the Saints' No. 2 quarterback job.
Hill came out of BYU as an elderly (now 27) undrafted free agent last year. He was claimed off waivers from the Packers after catching the Saints' eye on film. He made a few splash plays on special teams near the end of last year and was a frequent topic of conversation between FOX's Joe Buck and Troy Aikman during a late-season broadcast. The duo were apparently taken aback by glowing comments coach Sean Payton made about the rookie. It's pad-less practices, but Hill has been drawing strong reviews for his work in OTAs, particularly his speed at the quarterback position. Only Tom Savage and J.T. Barrett stand between Hill and backup duties. May 24 - 8:57 PM
Source: The New Orleans Advocate
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2017NO500.00.0.000000.0.0000
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
13Dec 3CAR00.00.00000.000
14Dec 7@ATL00.00.00000.000
15Dec 17NYJ00.00.00000.000
16Dec 24ATL00.00.00000.000
17Dec 31@TB00.00.00000.000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Drew Brees
2Tom Savage
3Taysom Hill
RB1Alvin Kamara
2Trey Edmunds
3Jonathan Williams
4Boston Scott
5Mark Ingram
GLB1Alvin Kamara
2Trey Edmunds
3RB1Alvin Kamara
2Trey Edmunds
FB1Zach Line
WR11Michael Thomas
2Cameron Meredith
3Tommylee Lewis
4Tre'Quan Smith
5Paul Turner
WR21Ted Ginn
2Brandon Coleman
3Austin Carr
4Travin Dural
5Josh Huff
WR31Cameron Meredith
TE1Ben Watson
2Josh Hill
3Michael Hoomanawanui
4Garrett Griffin
LT1Terron Armstead
2Jermon Bushrod
LG1Andrus Peat
2John Fullington
3Josh LeRibeus
C1Max Unger
2Will Clapp
3Cameron Tom
RG1Larry Warford
2Landon Turner
RT1Ryan Ramczyk
2Rick Leonard
3Michael Ola
K1Wil Lutz
 

 