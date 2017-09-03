Taysom Hill | Quarterback | #7

The New Orleans Advocate believes second-year UDFA Taysom Hill could be a legitimate contender for the Saints' No. 2 quarterback job.

Hill came out of BYU as an elderly (now 27) undrafted free agent last year. He was claimed off waivers from the Packers after catching the Saints' eye on film. He made a few splash plays on special teams near the end of last year and was a frequent topic of conversation between FOX's Joe Buck and Troy Aikman during a late-season broadcast. The duo were apparently taken aback by glowing comments coach Sean Payton made about the rookie. It's pad-less practices, but Hill has been drawing strong reviews for his work in OTAs, particularly his speed at the quarterback position. Only Tom Savage and J.T. Barrett stand between Hill and backup duties.