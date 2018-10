Sidelined

Although Colts MLB Darius Leonard (ankle) and LCB Nate Hairston (ankle) are active for Week 5 against the Patriots, they will not play.

The Colts don't have enough inactive slots. That's how injured they are. With Hairston sidelined, the Colts are missing their top three corners. It's going to be a glorified scrimmage for the Patriots' offense. Sony Michel has a big, fat green light.