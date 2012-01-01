Player Page

Weather | Roster

Brian Gutekunst | Guard

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (44) / 7/19/1973
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Green Bay Press-Gazette's Ryan Wood reports new Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is expected to be more active in free agency than ex-GM Ted Thompson.
Signing just one player would be more active than Thompson, but Wood is likely hinting at Gutekunst looking to build the roster with a lot more veteran help. That said, Thompson built a perennial contender with his draft-and-develop approach, so the Packers are not going to abandon the idea completely. If they plan to be more active in free agency, it would make sense to retain VP of football administration Russ Ball, who handled contract negotiations under Thompson. Jan 7 - 6:46 PM
Source: Ryan Wood on Twitter
More Brian Gutekunst Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brett Hundley
2Joe Callahan
RB1Aaron Jones
2Jamaal Williams
3Devante Mays
GLB1Aaron Jones
2Jamaal Williams
3RB1Aaron Jones
2Jamaal Williams
FB1Aaron Ripkowski
WR11Jordy Nelson
2Geronimo Allison
3Jeff Janis
WR21Davante Adams
2Randall Cobb
3Trevor Davis
4Michael Clark
WR31Randall Cobb
TE1Lance Kendricks
2Richard Rodgers
3Robert Tonyan Jr.
LT1David Bakhtiari
2Jason Spriggs
LG1Lane Taylor
2Lucas Patrick
3Adam Pankey
C1Corey Linsley
RG1Jahri Evans
2Justin McCray
RT1Ulrick John
K1Mason Crosby
 

 