NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Davante Adams
(WR)
Randall Cobb
(WR)
Jeff Janis
(WR)
Devante Mays
(RB)
Aaron Rodgers
(QB)
Geronimo Allison
(WR)
Mason Crosby
(K)
Aaron Jones
(RB)
Ty Montgomery
(RB)
Richard Rodgers
(TE)
Emanuel Byrd
(TE)
Trevor Davis
(WR)
Lance Kendricks
(TE)
Jordy Nelson
(WR)
Robert Tonyan Jr.
(TE)
Joe Callahan
(QB)
Derek Hart
(TE)
Joe Kerridge
(RB)
Colby Pearson
(WR)
Jamaal Williams
(RB)
Michael Clark
(WR)
Brett Hundley
(QB)
Jake Kumerow
(WR)
Aaron Ripkowski
(RB)
DeAngelo Yancey
(WR)
Brian Gutekunst | Guard
Team:
Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:
(
44
) / 7/19/1973
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Green Bay Press-Gazette's Ryan Wood reports new Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is expected to be more active in free agency than ex-GM Ted Thompson.
Signing just one player would be more active than Thompson, but Wood is likely hinting at Gutekunst looking to build the roster with a lot more veteran help. That said, Thompson built a perennial contender with his draft-and-develop approach, so the Packers are not going to abandon the idea completely. If they plan to be more active in free agency, it would make sense to retain VP of football administration Russ Ball, who handled contract negotiations under Thompson.
Jan 7 - 6:46 PM
Source:
Ryan Wood on Twitter
Packers promoted director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst to general manager.
Gutekunst was supposed to interview for the Texans' GM vacancy on Sunday, but canceled to accept a new job with the Pack. We now know it was the top job, though the Houston Chronicle's John McClain reports Gutekunst will "split" GM duties with VP of football administration Russ Ball. It would seem Gutekunst will handle personnel and the draft while Ball deals with the cap and contracts. Gutekunst has spent the past 19 years in the Packers' front office, and past two as director of player personnel.
Jan 7 - 1:38 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst has canceled his interview with the Texans and agreed to remain in Green Bay.
Gutekunst was in the running to replace Ted Thompson in Green Bay, so it cannot be ruled out that he will be promoted to general manager. We should find out some time in the next 24 hours.
Jan 7 - 1:35 PM
Source:
John McClain on Twitter
The Texans are interviewing Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst for their general-manager vacancy.
Gutekunst is also in the running to replace Ted Thompson in Green Bay. The Texans are making changes to their front office with EVP Rick Smith taking a season away from the team. Gutekunst has been a riser over the last few years, getting interest for both the Buffalo and San Francisco GM jobs. Houston has been connected to Bills VP of personnel Brian Gaine, Eagles VP of personnel Joe Douglas, and Cowboys VP of personnel Will McClay.
Jan 7 - 10:06 AM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Gutekunst expected to be more active in FA
Jan 7 - 6:46 PM
Packers promote Gutekunst to general manager
Jan 7 - 1:38 PM
Brian Gutekunst to remain with Packers
Jan 7 - 1:35 PM
Texans interview Brian Gutekunst for GM job
Jan 7 - 10:06 AM
More Brian Gutekunst Player News
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brett Hundley
2
Joe Callahan
RB
1
Aaron Jones
Sidelined
Aaron Jones (knee) is out for Week 17 against the Lions.
Devante Mays will back up Jamaal Williams, who should carry much of the load.
Dec 29
2
Jamaal Williams
3
Devante Mays
GLB
1
Aaron Jones
2
Jamaal Williams
3RB
1
Aaron Jones
2
Jamaal Williams
FB
1
Aaron Ripkowski
WR1
1
Jordy Nelson
Sidelined
Packers declared WR Jordy Nelson, WR Davante Adams, CB Damarious Randall, RB Aaron Jones, OG Jahri Evans, TE Richard Rodgers, and LB Chris Odom inactive for Week 17 against the Lions.
That puts an end to Nelson's worst season of his career. As soon as Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone in October, it was all over for Nelson. Weeks 1-6, Nelson averaged a 5.0-58.0 weekly line with all six of his touchdowns. From Week 7 on, Nelson averaged a 3.1-21.3 weekly receiving line with zero scores. Nelson had no 100-yard games on the year. He turns 33 in May and may have played his final game in Green Bay after the Packers handed out a massive extension to Davante Adams this week. Nelson has one year left on his deal at $9.25 million.
Dec 31
2
Geronimo Allison
3
Jeff Janis
WR2
1
Davante Adams
2
Randall Cobb
3
Trevor Davis
4
Michael Clark
WR3
1
Randall Cobb
TE
1
Lance Kendricks
2
Richard Rodgers
3
Robert Tonyan Jr.
LT
1
David Bakhtiari
2
Jason Spriggs
Sidelined
Packers OT Jason Spriggs (injured reserve) is dealing with a dislocated left kneecap.
The team originally feared a torn ACL, so this is a big relief. Spriggs should be ready for the offseason program. The 2016 second-rounder has yet to establish himself as anything more than a swing tackle.
Dec 28
LG
1
Lane Taylor
2
Lucas Patrick
3
Adam Pankey
C
1
Corey Linsley
RG
1
Jahri Evans
2
Justin McCray
RT
1
Ulrick John
K
1
Mason Crosby
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
