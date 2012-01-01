Brian Gutekunst | Guard Team: Green Bay Packers Age / DOB: (44) / 7/19/1973 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Green Bay Press-Gazette's Ryan Wood reports new Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is expected to be more active in free agency than ex-GM Ted Thompson. Signing just one player would be more active than Thompson, but Wood is likely hinting at Gutekunst looking to build the roster with a lot more veteran help. That said, Thompson built a perennial contender with his draft-and-develop approach, so the Packers are not going to abandon the idea completely. If they plan to be more active in free agency, it would make sense to retain VP of football administration Russ Ball, who handled contract negotiations under Thompson. Source: Ryan Wood on Twitter

Packers promoted director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst to general manager. Gutekunst was supposed to interview for the Texans' GM vacancy on Sunday, but canceled to accept a new job with the Pack. We now know it was the top job, though the Houston Chronicle's John McClain reports Gutekunst will "split" GM duties with VP of football administration Russ Ball. It would seem Gutekunst will handle personnel and the draft while Ball deals with the cap and contracts. Gutekunst has spent the past 19 years in the Packers' front office, and past two as director of player personnel. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst has canceled his interview with the Texans and agreed to remain in Green Bay. Gutekunst was in the running to replace Ted Thompson in Green Bay, so it cannot be ruled out that he will be promoted to general manager. We should find out some time in the next 24 hours. Source: John McClain on Twitter