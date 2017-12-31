Player Page

Tion Green | Running Back | #38

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/14/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 220
College: Cincinnati
Contract: view contract details
Lions waived RB Tion Green.
A second-year UDFA out of Cincinnati, Green mostly brick-walled on 42 carries in the Lions' banged-up backfield, generating 165 yards (3.92 YPC). Going on 25, Green was not an upside prospect coming out of the American Athletic Conference. His best bet could be landing back on the Lions' practice squad. May 10 - 2:36 PM
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017DET54216533.03.9022142.87.00000000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
13Dec 3@BAL11514.6100.0000000
14Dec 10@TB5153.0000.0000000
15Dec 16CHI10353.5000.0000000
16Dec 24@CIN7436.1100.0000000
17Dec 31GB9212.302147.0000000

