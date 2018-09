3

Sony Michel Questionable

Sony Michel (knee) remained "limited" in Thursday's practice. "Limited" tags are not instructive in New England. They could mean either "playing for sure" or "sitting for sure." The tea leaves have suggested Michel will sit out Week 1 after missing the majority of camp, but we legitimately don't know. Thankfully, Patriots injury information tends to leak closer to game time, and the Pats have an early 1PM ET start on Sunday.