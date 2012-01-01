Doug Williams | Guard

Redskins named Doug Williams senior vice president of player personnel.

Williams was the MVP for the Redskins in their Super Bowl XXII victory. Team president Bruce Allen will retain most of the power in the front office, but the promotion makes Williams the top personnel guy in the organization even if he was not given the general manager tag. Eric Schaffer was also promoted to vice president of football ops while Kyle Smith was named the director of college scouting. After a tumultuous run with former-GM Scot McCloughan, this has the makings of a front office which can actually work together.