Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Tyler Bray
(QB)
Gavin Escobar
(TE)
Travis Kelce
(TE)
Cairo Santos
(K)
De'Anthony Thomas
(WR)
Emanuel Byrd
(TE)
Demetrius Harris
(TE)
Marcus Kemp
(WR)
Anthony Sherman
(RB)
Ross Travis
(TE)
Orson Charles
(TE)
Tyreek Hill
(WR)
Patrick Mahomes
(QB)
Alex Smith
(QB)
Spencer Ware
(RB)
Jehu Chesson
(WR)
Kareem Hunt
(RB)
Alonzo Moore
(WR)
C.J. Spiller
(RB)
Charcandrick West
(RB)
Chris Conley
(WR)
Seantavius Jones
(WR)
Devine Redding
(RB)
Joel Stave
(QB)
Albert Wilson
(WR)
Gehrig Dieter
(WR)
Tevin Jones
(WR)
Demarcus Robinson
(WR)
Tony Stevens
(WR)
James Winchester
(TE)
Brett Veach | Center
Team:
Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chiefs promoted co-director of player personnel Brett Veach to GM.
The move should give Kansas City stability atop the organization after John Dorsey's shocking firing. Veach has an extensive college scouting background and spent the last two seasons as the Chiefs' co-director of player personnel, working closely with Dorsey and Andy Reid. Veach followed Reid from Philadelphia to Kansas City. He was credited with playing a prominent role in drafting both DeSean Jackson and Fletcher Cox with the Eagles.
Jul 10 - 4:40 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star expects Brett Veach to land the Chiefs' GM job.
An ex-Eagles executive who drew interest from the Bills after they fired Doug Whaley, Veach was considered one of the top scouts in Philly's front office before climbing the ladder and eventually following Andy Reid to Kansas City. Veach currently holds the title of Chiefs co-director of player personnel.
Jul 10 - 4:30 PM
Source:
Terez Paylor on Twitter
Chiefs promote Veach to replace Dorsey as GM
Jul 10 - 4:40 PM
Veach sounds like favorite for Chiefs GM job
Jul 10 - 4:30 PM
More Brett Veach Player News
Recent News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Brett Veach's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Brett Veach's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Brett Veach's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Brett Veach's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Alex Smith
2
Patrick Mahomes
3
Tyler Bray
4
Joel Stave
RB
1
Spencer Ware
2
Charcandrick West
3
Kareem Hunt
4
C.J. Spiller
5
Devine Redding
GLB
1
Spencer Ware
2
Charcandrick West
3RB
1
Charcandrick West
2
Spencer Ware
FB
1
Anthony Sherman
WR1
1
Tyreek Hill
2
Demarcus Robinson
3
De'Anthony Thomas
4
Tevin Jones
5
Gehrig Dieter
WR2
1
Chris Conley
2
Albert Wilson
3
Jehu Chesson
4
Seantavius Jones
5
Marcus Kemp
WR3
1
Albert Wilson
TE
1
Travis Kelce
Sidelined
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said there is a "pretty good chance" Travis Kelce (shoulder surgery) is ready for training camp.
That has been the expectation all along. The Chiefs could limit Kelce early in camp after he sat out all offseason, but he should be 100 percent well before Week 1. Kelce is the second-best tight end in fantasy.
Jun 15
2
Demetrius Harris
3
Ross Travis
4
Gavin Escobar
5
Emanuel Byrd
LT
1
Eric Fisher
2
Isaiah Battle
3
Donald Hawkins
LG
1
Parker Ehinger
Sidelined
Coach Andy Reid isn't expecting LG Parker Ehinger to be ready when training camp begins.
"I think it'll be a race for him to be ready to go (at camp). I'm not counting on it," said Reid. The Chiefs plan to take Ehinger's return slowly after he tore his ACL last Week 8. The rookie had a positive impact in year one, with Spencer Ware averaging 5.3 yards per carry in games in which Ehinger was active as opposed to 3.8 YPC in games with him on the sidelines.
Jun 15
2
Mike Person
3
Andrew Tiller
C
1
Mitch Morse
2
Zach Fulton
3
Bryan Witzmann
RG
1
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
2
Jah Reid
3
Jordan Devey
4
Damien Mama
RT
1
Mitchell Schwartz
2
Josh James
3
Joseph Cheek
K
1
Cairo Santos
