Sidelined

Coach Andy Reid isn't expecting LG Parker Ehinger to be ready when training camp begins.

"I think it'll be a race for him to be ready to go (at camp). I'm not counting on it," said Reid. The Chiefs plan to take Ehinger's return slowly after he tore his ACL last Week 8. The rookie had a positive impact in year one, with Spencer Ware averaging 5.3 yards per carry in games in which Ehinger was active as opposed to 3.8 YPC in games with him on the sidelines.