Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Weather |
Roster
Weather |
Roster
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Anthony Denham
(TE)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Donnel Pumphrey
(RB)
Paul Turner
(WR)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Marcus Johnson
(WR)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Greg Ward Jr.
(WR)
Billy Brown
(TE)
Dane Evans
(QB)
Byron Marshall
(RB)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
David Watford
(WR)
Trey Burton
(TE)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Ryan Mathews
(RB)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Brent Celek
(TE)
Shelton Gibson
(WR)
Jordan Matthews
(WR)
Caleb Sturgis
(K)
Adam Zaruba
(TE)
Corey Clement
(RB)
Mack Hollins
(WR)
Matt McGloin
(QB)
Bryce Treggs
(WR)
Adam Zaruba | Tight End
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Eagles signed TE Adam Zaruba.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 277, Zaruba is transitioning from Canadian rugby to big-league football as an obvious project. The 26-year-old from Vancouver worked out for the Eagles on Sunday and was signed to a non-guaranteed three-year deal the next day. Zaruba is entering a deep Philly tight end depth chart, where the Eagles have Brent Celek and Trey Burton backing up Zach Ertz.
Jul 24 - 4:38 PM
Eagles take flier on rugby star Adam Zaruba
Jul 24 - 4:38 PM
More Adam Zaruba Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Elliott
DAL
(3830)
2
L. Bell
PIT
(3183)
3
M. Williams
LAC
(2341)
4
D. Foreman
HOU
(2242)
5
S. Watkins
BUF
(2212)
6
K. Cousins
WAS
(2186)
7
A. Boldin
FA
(2095)
8
D. Cook
MIN
(2033)
9
D. Martin
TB
(2003)
10
J. Williams
GB
(1952)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Adam Zaruba's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Adam Zaruba's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Adam Zaruba's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Adam Zaruba's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
2
Nick Foles
3
Matt McGloin
4
Dane Evans
RB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
Darren Sproles
3
Wendell Smallwood
4
Donnel Pumphrey
5
Ryan Mathews
Sidelined
Ryan Mathews (neck) has yet to be medically cleared.
Mathews underwent neck surgery after the season and has been excused from camp while he recovers. The Eagles want to wait until he is able to pass a physical to release him, which would allow them to avoid an injury settlement, but the Philadelphia Daily News' Les Bowen reports he will not be cleared for at least another couple weeks.
Jul 23
GLB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
Darren Sproles
3RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Wendell Smallwood
WR1
1
Alshon Jeffery
2
Torrey Smith
3
Mack Hollins
4
Marcus Johnson
5
Byron Marshall
WR2
1
Jordan Matthews
Sidelined
Jordan Matthews (knee) will be limited to start training camp.
Matthews is still dealing with the knee tendinitis which caused him to miss minicamp, but coach Doug Pederson said he is not worried about the issue stretching into the season. It sounds like the Eagles are simply managing the slot receiver's reps. With Alshon Jeffery in town, Matthews' target share will take a hit this season.
Jul 24
2
Nelson Agholor
3
Bryce Treggs
4
Paul Turner
5
Shelton Gibson
WR3
1
Torrey Smith
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Trey Burton
4
Anthony Denham
5
Adam Zaruba
LT
1
Jason Peters
2
Matt Tobin
3
Dillon Gordon
LG
1
Isaac Seumalo
2
Allen Barbre
3
Josh Andrews
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Stefen Wisniewski
3
Aaron Neary
4
Tyler Orlosky
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
2
Chance Warmack
3
Darrell Greene
4
Dallas Thomas
RT
1
Lane Johnson
2
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3
Taylor Hart
4
Victor Salako
K
1
Caleb Sturgis
