Player Page

Weather | Roster

Adam Zaruba | Tight End

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Eagles signed TE Adam Zaruba.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 277, Zaruba is transitioning from Canadian rugby to big-league football as an obvious project. The 26-year-old from Vancouver worked out for the Eagles on Sunday and was signed to a non-guaranteed three-year deal the next day. Zaruba is entering a deep Philly tight end depth chart, where the Eagles have Brent Celek and Trey Burton backing up Zach Ertz. Jul 24 - 4:38 PM
More Adam Zaruba Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Adam Zaruba's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Adam Zaruba's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Adam Zaruba's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Adam Zaruba's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Nick Foles
3Matt McGloin
4Dane Evans
RB1LeGarrette Blount
2Darren Sproles
3Wendell Smallwood
4Donnel Pumphrey
5Ryan Mathews
GLB1LeGarrette Blount
2Darren Sproles
3RB1Darren Sproles
2Wendell Smallwood
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Torrey Smith
3Mack Hollins
4Marcus Johnson
5Byron Marshall
WR21Jordan Matthews
2Nelson Agholor
3Bryce Treggs
4Paul Turner
5Shelton Gibson
WR31Torrey Smith
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Trey Burton
4Anthony Denham
5Adam Zaruba
LT1Jason Peters
2Matt Tobin
3Dillon Gordon
LG1Isaac Seumalo
2Allen Barbre
3Josh Andrews
C1Jason Kelce
2Stefen Wisniewski
3Aaron Neary
4Tyler Orlosky
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Chance Warmack
3Darrell Greene
4Dallas Thomas
RT1Lane Johnson
2Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3Taylor Hart
4Victor Salako
K1Caleb Sturgis
 

 