Sidelined

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports "no one" with the Ravens seems "overly concerned" with Joe Flacco's back injury.

Some reports have had Flacco bracing for a 3-6 week absence, but the team is saying Flacco may only need one "rest" week before he begins practicing. La Canfora has heard the latter, and reports Flacco's Wednesday MRI "looked clean," and the Ravens "seem confident" Flacco's back discomfort will "dissipate in short order." Per La Canfora, the Ravens think they "caught this early."