David Olson | Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/20/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 212
College: Clemson
Recent News

Ravens signed QB David Olson.
You're forgiven if you've never heard of Olson, a "Champions Indoor Football" product. Now 25, Olson rode the pine behind Andrew Luck at Stanford before transferring to Clemson, where he attempted three passes as a senior in 2014. Per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Olson's college coach Jim Harbaugh vouched for him to brother John Harbaugh. Another Jim Harbaugh player, Colin Kaepernick, remains a free agent. Olson is a camp arm who will be cut once Joe Flacco (back) gets healthy. Jul 27 - 11:58 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Ryan Mallett
3Dustin Vaughan
RB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3Buck Allen
4Bobby Rainey
5Taquan Mizzell
GLB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3RB1Danny Woodhead
2Terrance West
FB1Lorenzo Taliaferro
2Ricky Ortiz
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Michael Campanaro
3Keenan Reynolds
4Chris Matthews
5Tim Patrick
WR21Mike Wallace
2Breshad Perriman
3Chris Moore
4Kenny Bell
5Vince Mayle
WR31Breshad Perriman
TE1Ben Watson
2Crockett Gillmore
3Maxx Williams
4Nick Boyle
5Ryan Malleck
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2De'Ondre Wesley
LG1Alex Lewis
2Jarrod Pughsley
3Jermaine Eluemunor
4Maurquice Shakir
C1Ryan Jensen
2Matt Skura
3Brandon Kublanow
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Nico Siragusa
3Jarell Broxton
RT1James Hurst
2Stephane Nembot
3Roubbens Joseph
K1Justin Tucker
 

 