Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Quincy Adeboyejo
(WR)
Michael Campanaro
(WR)
Chris Matthews
(WR)
Breshad Perriman
(WR)
Darren Waller
(TE)
Buck Allen
(RB)
Kenneth Dixon
(RB)
Vince Mayle
(WR)
Bobby Rainey
(RB)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Kenny Allen
(K)
Joe Flacco
(QB)
Taquan Mizzell
(RB)
Keenan Reynolds
(WR)
Terrance West
(RB)
Aaron Bailey
(WR)
Crockett Gillmore
(TE)
Chris Moore
(WR)
Lorenzo Taliaferro
(RB)
Griff Whalen
(WR)
Kenny Bell
(WR)
Jeremy Maclin
(WR)
David Olson
(QB)
Justin Tucker
(K)
Tim White
(WR)
C.J. Board
(WR)
Ryan Malleck
(TE)
Ricky Ortiz
(RB)
Dustin Vaughan
(QB)
Maxx Williams
(TE)
Nick Boyle
(TE)
Ryan Mallett
(QB)
Tim Patrick
(WR)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Danny Woodhead
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
David Olson | Quarterback
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 11/20/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 212
College:
Clemson
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ravens signed QB David Olson.
You're forgiven if you've never heard of Olson, a "Champions Indoor Football" product. Now 25, Olson rode the pine behind Andrew Luck at Stanford before transferring to Clemson, where he attempted three passes as a senior in 2014. Per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Olson's college coach Jim Harbaugh vouched for him to brother John Harbaugh. Another Jim Harbaugh player, Colin Kaepernick, remains a free agent. Olson is a camp arm who will be cut once Joe Flacco (back) gets healthy.
Jul 27 - 11:58 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
No Kaepernick: Ravens sign QB 'David Olson'
Jul 27 - 11:58 PM
More David Olson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Elliott
DAL
(2941)
2
C. Hyde
SF
(2739)
3
S. Watkins
BUF
(2653)
4
L. Bell
PIT
(2532)
5
K. Dixon
BAL
(2450)
6
L. Whitehead
NYJ
(2404)
7
D. Foreman
HOU
(2337)
8
D. Martin
TB
(2318)
9
J. Reed
WAS
(2229)
10
J. Charles
DEN
(2215)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Baltimore Ravens Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
David Olson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
David Olson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View David Olson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
David Olson's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
Sidelined
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports "no one" with the Ravens seems "overly concerned" with Joe Flacco's back injury.
Some reports have had Flacco bracing for a 3-6 week absence, but the team is saying Flacco may only need one "rest" week before he begins practicing. La Canfora has heard the latter, and reports Flacco's Wednesday MRI "looked clean," and the Ravens "seem confident" Flacco's back discomfort will "dissipate in short order." Per La Canfora, the Ravens think they "caught this early."
Jul 26
2
Ryan Mallett
3
Dustin Vaughan
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3
Buck Allen
4
Bobby Rainey
5
Taquan Mizzell
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3RB
1
Danny Woodhead
2
Terrance West
FB
1
Lorenzo Taliaferro
2
Ricky Ortiz
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Michael Campanaro
PUP
Ravens placed WR Michael Campanaro (toe) on the PUP list.
The 26-year-old has been slow to recover from a sprained toe despite assurances from coach John Harbaugh that it's only a minor injury. Campanaro wasn't targeted in his 17 offensive snaps last season.
Jul 21
3
Keenan Reynolds
4
Chris Matthews
5
Tim Patrick
WR2
1
Mike Wallace
2
Breshad Perriman
3
Chris Moore
4
Kenny Bell
5
Vince Mayle
WR3
1
Breshad Perriman
TE
1
Ben Watson
Sidelined
Ravens TE Ben Watson has agreed to a pay cut.
Watson has agreed to slash his salary from $3 million to $1.25 million, of which just $750,000 is fully guaranteed. He can earn back the missing $1.75 million through incentives. It's hardly surprising, as Watson is 36 and recovering from a torn Achilles'. The move greatly enhances his odds of cracking the Ravens' 53-man roster. The team would like Watson's veteran presence in an otherwise young, injury prone and inexperienced tight end group.
Jun 13
2
Crockett Gillmore
3
Maxx Williams
4
Nick Boyle
5
Ryan Malleck
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
2
De'Ondre Wesley
LG
1
Alex Lewis
2
Jarrod Pughsley
3
Jermaine Eluemunor
4
Maurquice Shakir
C
1
Ryan Jensen
2
Matt Skura
3
Brandon Kublanow
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
Sidelined
Ravens RG Marshal Yanda (shoulder) guaranteed he will be ready for Week 1.
Yanda wouldn't say if he'll be ready for training camp as he continues to rehab from labrum surgery. He's heading into his age-33 season and doesn't necessarily need to practice to be ready to play in the opener. Yanda has been Pro Football Focus' No. 1 overall guard in back-to-back-to-back years.
Jun 14
2
Nico Siragusa
3
Jarell Broxton
RT
1
James Hurst
2
Stephane Nembot
3
Roubbens Joseph
K
1
Justin Tucker
