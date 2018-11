Connor Williams | Tackle | #52 Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (21) / 5/12/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 310 College: Texas Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 2 (50) / DAL Share: Tweet

Cowboys LG Connor Williams could require arthroscopic knee surgery after getting injured in Monday night's loss to the Titans. The Cowboys have yet to rule Williams out for Week 10 against the Eagles, but his odds of suiting up are obviously looking poor. The No. 50 overall pick of the draft has been a liability so far this season. Source: Todd Archer on Twitter

Bryan Broaddus of dallascowboys.com expects second-round OL Connor Williams to start at left guard. He'll have to learn a new position in the pros with five-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith blocking his path at left tackle. Williams will get the first crack at left guard, where he'll be tasked with replacing last year's starter, Jonathan Cooper. If Williams plays to his abilities, the Cowboys could have an absolutely stacked offensive line this year. That's great news for Zeke Elliott. Source: dallascowboys.com

Cowboys selected Texas OL Connor Williams with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Williams (6’5/296) made 28 starts for the Longhorns before turning pro, earning first-team All-American as a 2016 sophomore before missing seven games with a torn left meniscus and sprained PCL/MCL in 2017. Williams’ play slipped on the field, showing inconsistency in pass protection. Williams proved he was back to full strength at the Combine, testing as a well-above-par 69th-percentile SPARQ athlete. His 33-inch arms were reason enough for some scouts to project Williams inside to guard, however. Williams looks like a boom-bust prospect as a potential long-term starter if he rediscovers 2016 form or disappointment if last year’s regression persists. In Dallas, Williams' likeliest position is left guard between LT Tyron Smith and C Travis Frederick.