Josh Allen | Quarterback

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (21) / 5/21/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 240
College: Wyoming
Recent News

Wyoming QB Josh Allen said he wants "to be the guy that turns around" the Browns.
"The guy that does that is going to be immortalized in Cleveland forever," Allen added. "If I’m fortunate enough to become a Cleveland Brown, you can expect everything from me." This is almost a subtweet of UCLA QB Josh Rosen, who said he would rather "be a lower pick" than play for the "wrong team." A scout reportedly told MMQB's Peter King there is "no way" the Browns pass on Allen, so it is possible the quarterback gets his wish. Jan 23 - 9:10 AM
Source: CBS Cleveland
