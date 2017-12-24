Josh Allen | Quarterback Team: College Player Age / DOB: (21) / 5/21/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 240 College: Wyoming Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Wyoming QB Josh Allen said he wants "to be the guy that turns around" the Browns. "The guy that does that is going to be immortalized in Cleveland forever," Allen added. "If I’m fortunate enough to become a Cleveland Brown, you can expect everything from me." This is almost a subtweet of UCLA QB Josh Rosen, who said he would rather "be a lower pick" than play for the "wrong team." A scout reportedly told MMQB's Peter King there is "no way" the Browns pass on Allen, so it is possible the quarterback gets his wish. Source: CBS Cleveland

A veteran NFL scout told MMQB's Peter King there is "no way" the Browns will pass on Wyoming QB Josh Allen at the No. 1 overall pick. Per King, this scout was "one of the first to trumpet Carson Wentz" as a high first-round pick coming out of North Dakota State. "There is no way Cleveland, at No. 1, will pass on Josh Allen," the scout insisted. "This is Wentz reincarnated. Allen is a perfect (GM John) Dorsey quarterback. Just watch." Dorsey, of course, is the Browns' new general manager and will over see the team's 2018 draft. Dorsey recently spoke of Chase Daniel and Russell Wilson in a similar light, so we certainly can't rule out him drawing a comparison between Allen and Wentz. Source: SI.com