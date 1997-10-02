Josh Rosen | Quarterback

Speaking Tuesday, UCLA QB Josh Rosen said he would be willing to fall in the draft if it meant winding up with the right team.

"I’d rather be a lower pick at the right team than a higher at the wrong team," Rosen said. There has been speculation that Rosen would try to force himself away from the Browns at No. 1 overall, a la Eli Manning in 2004. These comments won't exactly tamp that down. The reality is, if the Browns want Rosen, there's little he can do to force his way elsewhere. That is, short of staying in school for another year. The junior has yet to announce his plans.