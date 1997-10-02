Player Page

Josh Rosen | Quarterback

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (20) / 2/10/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 210
Recent News

Speaking Tuesday, UCLA QB Josh Rosen said he would be willing to fall in the draft if it meant winding up with the right team.
"I’d rather be a lower pick at the right team than a higher at the wrong team," Rosen said. There has been speculation that Rosen would try to force himself away from the Browns at No. 1 overall, a la Eli Manning in 2004. These comments won't exactly tamp that down. The reality is, if the Browns want Rosen, there's little he can do to force his way elsewhere. That is, short of staying in school for another year. The junior has yet to announce his plans. Dec 26 - 2:49 PM
Source: Josh Weinfuss on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost

