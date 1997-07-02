Welcome,
Saquon Barkley | Running Back
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 2/7/1997
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 230
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Penn State RB Saquon Barkley declared for the 2018 NFL Draft.
Barkley would not talk about his future following Penn State's Fiesta Bowl win, but there was never much doubt the do-it-all running back would skip his senior season. Barkley finishes his illustrious college career with over 5,000 yards from scrimmage and 51 offensive touchdowns as well as two kick return scores. A big back who is an asset in the passing game and has the wheels to take it to the house, Barkley is an elite prospect who should destroy the combine and come off the board early in the first round.
Dec 31 - 8:26 PM
Source:
Saquon Barkley on Instagram
Saquon Barkley declares for NFL Draft
Dec 31 - 8:26 PM
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Gordon
LAC
(6391)
2
D. Murray
TEN
(5385)
3
T. Gurley
LAR
(5191)
4
A. Brown
PIT
(5066)
5
D. Hopkins
HOU
(4769)
6
L. Bell
PIT
(4630)
7
M. Crabtree
OAK
(4543)
8
J. Smith-Schuster
PIT
(4427)
9
A. Cooper
OAK
(4294)
10
J. Mixon
CIN
(4188)
