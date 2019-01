Brian Flores | Linebacker Team: New England Patriots Age / DOB: (37) / 2/24/1981 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Updating a previous report, CBS' Jason La Canfora reports Patriots DC Brian Flores will interview with the Broncos, not the Bucs. La Canfora made a correction to his previous report. In addition to the Broncos interview, Flores has been scheduled to visit with the Browns, Packers, and Dolphins. With only one season as a coordinator under his belt, it's likely that Flores stays with the Patriots, but there are a lot of openings right now. Source: Jason La Canfora on Twitter

CBS' Jason La Canfora reports Patriots DC Brian Flores has lined up an interview with the Bucs in addition to the Browns, Packers and Dolphins. Flores is one of this cycle's hottest candidates. Only a coordinator for one season, however, he is probably ultimately most likely to remain in New England. Source: Jason La Canfora on Twitter

The Boston Globe's Jim McBride reports the Packers have requested an interview with Patriots de facto DC Brian Flores. The Browns, Dolphins, and Broncos also want to speak with Flores. In his first season calling the plays, the Patriots' defense finished 21st in total defense but seventh in points allowed. Source: Jim McBride on Twitter