Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Rotation Roulette
Jan 10
Lowdown: Solarte Goes North
Jan 8
Lowdown: What About Cain?
Jan 5
2018 Category Sleepers - SO
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hunt for Hosmer
Jan 3
Lowdown: Saving the Da-vis
Jan 1
Lowdown: Frozen Trade Talks
Dec 29
2018 Category Sleepers - HR
Dec 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
A's, Khris Davis avoid arbitration for $10.5M
Braves officially release 3B Adonis Garcia
Mets have spoken recently with OF Jay Bruce
'No deal' between Bucs, Astros on Gerrit Cole
Starlin Castro requests a trade from Marlins
Angels sign C Rene Rivera to one-year deal
Morneau joins Twins organization as assistant
Tigers still dangling Jose Iglesias via trade
Astros have engaged Pirates on Gerrit Cole
Red Sox avoid arbitration with Carson Smith
Rosenthal: Nationals interested in Lance Lynn
Blue Jays acquire INF Solarte from Padres
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 10
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
Daily Dose: Jonesing to Play
Jan 10
Dose: Divisional Round Preview
Jan 9
Wild Card Targets and Touches
Jan 8
Dose: Wild Card Recap
Jan 8
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Shurmur now frontrunner for Cardinals HC job?
Rams expected to tag WR Sammy Watkins
Texans expected to hire Brian Gaine as GM
Seahawks part ways with OL coach Tom Cable
Antonio Brown (calf) practicing in full
Julio Jones (ankle) absent again Wednesday
Kyle Rudolph (ankle) practicing in full
Burkhead 'favoring' his left knee at practice
DeMarco Murray ruled out for Divisional Round
Glazer: Arians 'just messing' on Saban-Giants
Chargers sign K Aguayo to reserve/future pact
Packers settle on OC Philbin, DC Mike Pettine
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Notable Numbers
Jan 10
Fantasy Hoops Draft Recap
Jan 10
Dose: Bam (Adebayo) son!
Jan 10
NBA Injuries Podcast
Jan 10
Stats: The Iceman Cometh
Jan 9
Daily Dose: Knee Cola
Jan 9
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 8
Dose: Real Rookies for ROY
Jan 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Yogi Ferrell makes 7-of-10 triples for 22 pts
Tarik Black leaves w/ right eye abrasion
Rodney Hood ejected in 3Q on Wednesday
Jabari Parker targeting week before ASB
Jeff Teague (knee) will start on Wednesday
Kyle Lowry (tailbone) doubtful for next 2 gms
Yogi Ferrell to start Wednesday vs. Charlotte
Aaron Gordon starting, Hezonja to the bench
Anthony Davis out, Cunningham starting
Damian Lillard (calf) will play Wednesday
Jerebko starting, Sefolosha to the bench
Domantas Sabonis (wrist) will start Wednesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Blackhawks Down
Jan 10
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 10
TBL led by Johnson Hat Trick
Jan 10
Full Metal Blue Jackets
Jan 9
Scoring in Pennsylvania
Jan 8
Bobrovsky Outduels Reimer
Jan 8
Waiver Wired: Teuvo Time
Jan 7
Daily Dose: Boston Strong
Jan 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Coyotes obtain Richard Panik from Chicago
Chicago gets Anthony Duclair in 4-player deal
Vegas puts Luca Sbisa on IR, out 6-8 weeks
Fleury, Neal are Vegas' first All-Stars
Rookie Brock Boeser going to All-Star Game
Blake Wheeler to finally appear in an ASG
Lightning sending 4 players to All-Star Game
Colin White will play with Duchene, Hoffman
Bobby Ryan (hand) won't play Wednesday
Danton Heinen has proven he belongs
Islanders evaluate renovated Nassau Coliseum
Johnny Hockey records three assists in OT win
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2018 Daytona 500 in 42 days
Jan 7
25. Kasey Kahne
Jan 6
NASCAR Cup racing in 49 days
Dec 31
Countdown to the 500: 54 days
Dec 26
Cup racing returns in 63 days
Dec 17
Look Ahead: Daytona in 70 days
Dec 10
2018 Daytona 500 in 76 days
Dec 4
Jones Vs. Suarez
Nov 22
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bo LeMastus in No. 77 for Daytona ARCA race
Kaulig Racing signs Ryan Truex for NXS ride
Burton returns to KBM with expanded schedule
Michael Self partners with Venturini for 2018
Houff joins Mason Mitchell in ARCA at Daytona
Gragson focused on Chilly Will 150 trophy
Menards to sponsor Brandon Jones for 10 races
Ryan Truex parts ways with Hattori Racing
Go Green Racing teams with Joey Gase in 2018
Brandon Brown set for 10 XFINITY Series races
Deegan to drive in NASCAR K&N Pro Series
Lupton back with JGL Racing for 2018 season
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Sony Open
Jan 10
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 9
Dustin Johnson romps on Maui
Jan 8
Sony Open in Hawaii Preview
Jan 8
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 8
DFS Dish: Sentry TOC
Jan 3
15th Club Interview
Jan 3
Expert Picks: Sentry TOC
Jan 2
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Schwartzel makes another bid for SA Open joy
Defender J. Thomas w/out caddie for Sony Open
Storm returns to site of victory over McIlroy
Grace heads betting for South African Open
Bozzelli returns to action at the Sony Open
John Oda Monday Qs for a home game @ Sony
Brad Fritsch violates Anti-Doping Policy
Rahm R4 69 for solo 2nd at Sentry TOC
Dustin Johnson week-low 65; wins by eight
Dustin Johnson R3 66; leads Sentry by two
Rahm posts 12-under; bogey-free 66 in R3
Leishman bogey-free 69 in R2; maintains share
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Declarations Tracker
Jan 10
2018 NFL Mock Draft No. 1
Jan 9
Alabama-Georgia Preview
Jan 8
Small School Standouts
Jan 3
ATS Playoff Semifinal Picks
Jan 1
ATS Bowl Picks: January 1
Jan 1
ATS Bowl Predictions Dec. 30
Dec 29
ATS Bowl Predictions Dec. 29
Dec 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Florida State RB Patrick heading back for '18
Report: Matt Rhule interviews with Colts
Wisconsin T Michael Deiter announces return
Report: Rodney Anderson to stick w/ Sooners
LSU RB Derrius Guice opts for NFL Draft
Trojans LB Cameron Smith back with USC
Pauline: Clemson trio could go back to school
Report: Alabama DT Payne opts for NFL jump
Reports: Bo Scarbrough declares for NFL Draft
Auburn lands pledge from 2019 QB Nix
Report: Alabama RB Damien Harris coming back
Expected first-round WR Ridley declares
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 23
Jan 10
The Bargain Hunter - Week 23
Jan 10
Team News - Week 22
Jan 1
Late Fitness Check GW22
Dec 31
Stag's Take - Gameweek 22
Dec 31
Team News - Week 21
Dec 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Dec 29
Late Fitness Check - GW21
Dec 29
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arsenal hold Chelsea in Carabao Cup
Coleman closing in on his comeback
Newcastle goalkeeper out for a little longer
Defenders commits long-term with Chelsea
Injuries may scupper Eagles' transfer plans
Bad news as Brown is ruled out for the season
United duo join the squad in Dubai
Reid adds to a mounting Hammers injury list
Lichaj braces helps Forest upset Arsenal
Injury sums up Swans midfielder miserable day
Barkley banking on a return in January
Coutinho leaves Liverpool in £146m deal
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Kelvin Benjamin
(WR)
Aaron Green
(RB)
Khari Lee
(TE)
Nathan Peterman
(QB)
Logan Thomas
(TE)
Travaris Cadet
(RB)
Stephen Hauschka
(K)
Jordan Matthews
(WR)
Brandon Reilly
(WR)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Charles Clay
(TE)
Andre Holmes
(WR)
LeSean McCoy
(RB)
Rod Streater
(WR)
Mike Tolbert
(RB)
Patrick DiMarco
(RB)
Taiwan Jones
(RB)
Marcus Murphy
(RB)
Brandon Tate
(WR)
Joe Webb
(QB)
Malachi Dupre
(WR)
Zay Jones
(WR)
Nick O'Leary
(TE)
Tyrod Taylor
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Brian Gaine | Guard
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Texans are expected to hire Bills VP of player personnel Brian Gaine as their GM.
He's long been the favorite to replace Rick Smith, who is stepping away to care for his ailing wife. Gaine is familiar with the Texans, having spent three years in the organization from 2014-16. Brian Gutekunst was also in the running before the Packers promoted him to GM. The Texans struggled to a 4-12 record this year but should return to relevance quickly with J.J. Watt and Deshaun Watson coming back from injuries.
Jan 10 - 6:29 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
The Houston Chronicle's John McClain reports the Texans have been given permission to interview Bills VP of player personnel Brian Gaine for their general manager vacancy.
Formerly Houston's director of player personnel, Gaine just joined the Bills from the Texans in May. With Texans GM Rick Smith taking an extended leave of absence, it looks like Gaine could make the reverse trip this year. The Texans are also reportedly interested in Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio.
Jan 2 - 10:53 AM
Source:
John McClain on Twitter
Texans expected to hire Brian Gaine as GM
Jan 10 - 6:29 PM
Texans get permission to interview Gaine
Jan 2 - 10:53 AM
More Brian Gaine Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Brown
PIT
(5907)
2
D. Murray
TEN
(5176)
3
L. McCoy
BUF
(5143)
4
C. Hogan
NE
(4839)
5
R. Burkhead
NE
(4123)
6
M. Lee
JAC
(4113)
7
D. Funchess
CAR
(3879)
8
J. White
NE
(3723)
9
S. Bradford
MIN
(3077)
10
M. Gillislee
NE
(3063)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Buffalo Bills Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
Sidelined
Tyrod Taylor completed 17-of-38 passes for 134 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception in the Bills' 10-3, Wild Card loss to the Jaguars before departing with a head injury.
Struggling mightily all afternoon, Taylor was then driven into the turf in the game's waning moments, slamming his head. He appeared out cold for several moments. He has since been placed in the concussion protocol. Nathan Peterman came in to finish the game, and threw a season-sealing pick to Jalen Ramsey. Peterman almost certainly isn't going to be the player to displace Taylor in 2018, but the Bills seem likely to move on. Taylor's game hasn't progressed, and coach Sean McDermott has telegraphed he wants to go in a different direction. Although it had something to do with an embarrassingly limited supporting cast, Taylor's 2017 didn't feature his usual peaks to go along with his valleys. The Bills made stunningly few big plays. Taylor's $6 million roster bonus is all but guaranteed to be declined, making him a free agent. 2018 will be Taylor's age-29 season.
Jan 7
2
Nathan Peterman
3
Joe Webb
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Tolbert
3
Aaron Green
4
Travaris Cadet
5
Marcus Murphy
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Tolbert
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Tolbert
FB
1
Patrick DiMarco
WR1
1
Kelvin Benjamin
2
Deonte Thompson
3
Andre Holmes
Sidelined
Bills placed WR Andre Holmes on injured reserve with a neck injury, ending his season.
The ex-Raider made it almost the entire year on the Bills' 53-man roster but caught only 13 passes in 14 games. It's disappointing considering how in flux the Bills' receiver corps was. Going on 30, Holmes' offseason outlook is uncertain. Neck injuries are the trickiest in football. Holmes is under contract in Buffalo for the next two years.
Dec 26
WR2
1
Zay Jones
2
Brandon Tate
3
Rod Streater
WR3
1
Deonte Thompson
TE
1
Charles Clay
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Logan Thomas
4
Khari Lee
LT
1
Dion Dawkins
2
Seantrel Henderson
LG
1
Richie Incognito
C
1
Eric Wood
2
Ryan Groy
RG
1
Vlad Ducasse
2
Jordan Mills
RT
1
Jordan Mills
2
Conor McDermott
K
1
Stephen Hauschka
Headlines
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 10
Evan Silva analyzes matchups for all four games on the Divisional Round slate.
More NFL Columns
»
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 10
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
»
Daily Dose: Jonesing to Play
Jan 10
»
Dose: Divisional Round Preview
Jan 9
»
Wild Card Targets and Touches
Jan 8
»
Dose: Wild Card Recap
Jan 8
»
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 7
NFL Headlines
»
Shurmur now frontrunner for Cardinals HC job?
»
Rams expected to tag WR Sammy Watkins
»
Texans expected to hire Brian Gaine as GM
»
Seahawks part ways with OL coach Tom Cable
»
Antonio Brown (calf) practicing in full
»
Julio Jones (ankle) absent again Wednesday
»
Kyle Rudolph (ankle) practicing in full
»
Burkhead 'favoring' his left knee at practice
»
DeMarco Murray ruled out for Divisional Round
»
Glazer: Arians 'just messing' on Saban-Giants
»
Chargers sign K Aguayo to reserve/future pact
»
Packers settle on OC Philbin, DC Mike Pettine
NFL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved