Brian Gaine | Guard

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Texans are expected to hire Bills VP of player personnel Brian Gaine as their GM.
He's long been the favorite to replace Rick Smith, who is stepping away to care for his ailing wife. Gaine is familiar with the Texans, having spent three years in the organization from 2014-16. Brian Gutekunst was also in the running before the Packers promoted him to GM. The Texans struggled to a 4-12 record this year but should return to relevance quickly with J.J. Watt and Deshaun Watson coming back from injuries. Jan 10 - 6:29 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
