Sidelined

Tyrod Taylor completed 17-of-38 passes for 134 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception in the Bills' 10-3, Wild Card loss to the Jaguars before departing with a head injury.

Struggling mightily all afternoon, Taylor was then driven into the turf in the game's waning moments, slamming his head. He appeared out cold for several moments. He has since been placed in the concussion protocol. Nathan Peterman came in to finish the game, and threw a season-sealing pick to Jalen Ramsey. Peterman almost certainly isn't going to be the player to displace Taylor in 2018, but the Bills seem likely to move on. Taylor's game hasn't progressed, and coach Sean McDermott has telegraphed he wants to go in a different direction. Although it had something to do with an embarrassingly limited supporting cast, Taylor's 2017 didn't feature his usual peaks to go along with his valleys. The Bills made stunningly few big plays. Taylor's $6 million roster bonus is all but guaranteed to be declined, making him a free agent. 2018 will be Taylor's age-29 season.