Sidelined

Lions placed WR Marvin Jones on injured reserve with a knee injury, ending his season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported four days ago that Jones had a "chance" to return in Week 13 but instead the Lions are ending his season. Jones had already missed Weeks 11 and 12. In the third year of a five-year deal, Jones was having an inconsistent campaign in the Lions' once-crowded receiver corps. His 56 yards per game were down 13 from 2017. Jones' loss coupled with Golden Tate's trade leaves the Lions embarrassingly thin at wide receiver behind Kenny Golladay. Expect some #BruceEllingtonSZN down the stretch. Golladay, meanwhile, will find himself on the WR1/2 borderline. Going on 29, Jones should be back at his $6.5 million salary for 2019, though coach Matt Patricia fancies himself a ground-and-pound maestro.