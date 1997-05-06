Player Page

Sam Darnold | Quarterback

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (20) / 6/5/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 215
College: USC
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports USC QB Sam Darnold will not participate in throwing drills at the Combine.
It is a bit of a surprise with other top guys like UCLA's Josh Rosen and Wyoming's Josh Allen expected to participate. That said, it makes sense for a top prospect to wait until his Pro Day, where he can control the routine and throw to receivers he is comfortable targeting. This decision will almost certainly lead to some anonymous scout quotes, but it will not affect Darnold's draft stock. Feb 27 - 10:19 AM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost

PosRoleName
 

 