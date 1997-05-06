Sam Darnold | Quarterback

It is a bit of a surprise with other top guys like UCLA's Josh Rosen and Wyoming's Josh Allen expected to participate. That said, it makes sense for a top prospect to wait until his Pro Day, where he can control the routine and throw to receivers he is comfortable targeting. This decision will almost certainly lead to some anonymous scout quotes, but it will not affect Darnold's draft stock.

According to draft insider Tony Pauline, the Browns are "not enamored" with any of this year's top quarterback prospects.

Ex-NFL personnel man Greg Gabriel has been beating the drum on Twitter that Cleveland won't take a quarterback with the first overall pick, and Pauline agreed in his latest mock draft, sending Penn State RB Saquon Barkley to the Browns at No. 1. (Pauline does have Cleveland selecting USC QB Sam Darnold at No. 4.) Most draft analysts expect as many as five quarterbacks to go in the first round, namely Darnold, Josh Rosen (UCLA), Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma), Josh Allen (Wyoming), and Lamar Jackson (Louisville).