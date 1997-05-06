Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Marcell Ateman
(WR)
Sam Darnold
(QB)
Lamar Jackson
(QB)
Baker Mayfield
(QB)
Mason Rudolph
(QB)
Saquon Barkley
(RB)
Garrett Fugate
(QB)
Ronald Jones
(RB)
Josh Rosen
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Sam Darnold | Quarterback
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 6/5/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 215
College:
USC
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports USC QB Sam Darnold will not participate in throwing drills at the Combine.
It is a bit of a surprise with other top guys like UCLA's Josh Rosen and Wyoming's Josh Allen expected to participate. That said, it makes sense for a top prospect to wait until his Pro Day, where he can control the routine and throw to receivers he is comfortable targeting. This decision will almost certainly lead to some anonymous scout quotes, but it will not affect Darnold's draft stock.
Feb 27 - 10:19 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
According to draft insider Tony Pauline, the Browns are "not enamored" with any of this year's top quarterback prospects.
Ex-NFL personnel man Greg Gabriel has been beating the drum on Twitter that Cleveland won't take a quarterback with the first overall pick, and Pauline agreed in his latest mock draft, sending Penn State RB Saquon Barkley to the Browns at No. 1. (Pauline does have Cleveland selecting USC QB Sam Darnold at No. 4.) Most draft analysts expect as many as five quarterbacks to go in the first round, namely Darnold, Josh Rosen (UCLA), Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma), Josh Allen (Wyoming), and Lamar Jackson (Louisville).
Feb 26 - 11:08 AM
Source:
Draft Analyst
USC redshirt sophomore QB Sam Darnold has declared for the NFL draft.
This wasn't a lock after an up-and-down sophomore season. Darnold (6'4/215) threw for 4,143 yards and a 26:13 TD/INT ratio in the Pac-12 this year. There was some thought that he would have benefitted from returning to school, but Darnold has a first-round skill set. Darnold will compete to be the top quarterback drafted this spring.
Jan 3 - 7:47 PM
Report: Sam Darnold will not throw at Combine
Feb 27 - 10:19 AM
Browns 'not enamored' with top QB prospects
Feb 26 - 11:08 AM
Sam Darnold joins 2017 draft class
Jan 3 - 7:47 PM
More Sam Darnold Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
Headlines
