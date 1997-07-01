Welcome,
Lamar Jackson | Quarterback
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 1/7/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 211
Latest News
Recent News
Louisville junior QB Lamar Jackson has declared for the NFL draft.
Jackson (6'3/211) had a monster sophomore season in 2016, throwing for 30 touchdowns and running for another 21 on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy, beating out Deshaun Watson, Jabrill Peppers, Baker Mayfield, and Dede Westbrook. NFL draft guru Daniel Jeremiah compared Jackson to Michael Vick over the summer, though he came away believing Jackson was behind Vick in his development as a passer. Our own Josh Norris broke down a number of Jackson' junior-year throws on Twitter recently, noting he can not only make it, but excel, as an NFL passer. Opinions vary on Jackson throughout the draft world, with some even suggesting he should switch positions. Jackson is going to be a fascinating player to track this winter.
Jan 5 - 9:53 AM
2016 Heisman winner Lamar Jackson NFL bound
Jan 5 - 9:53 AM
More Lamar Jackson Player News
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
Dose: Wild Card Weekend
Jan 5
Ryan McDowell checks in on LeSean McCoy, Marqise Lee and other news around the league in Friday's Dose.
