Lamar Jackson | Quarterback

Louisville junior QB Lamar Jackson has declared for the NFL draft.

Jackson (6'3/211) had a monster sophomore season in 2016, throwing for 30 touchdowns and running for another 21 on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy, beating out Deshaun Watson, Jabrill Peppers, Baker Mayfield, and Dede Westbrook. NFL draft guru Daniel Jeremiah compared Jackson to Michael Vick over the summer, though he came away believing Jackson was behind Vick in his development as a passer. Our own Josh Norris broke down a number of Jackson' junior-year throws on Twitter recently, noting he can not only make it, but excel, as an NFL passer. Opinions vary on Jackson throughout the draft world, with some even suggesting he should switch positions. Jackson is going to be a fascinating player to track this winter.