Don Martindale | Center

An NFL assistant since 2004, "Wink" has been coaching the Ravens' linebackers since 2012. He has one prior year of coordinating experience, the Broncos in 2010. Martindale is being billed as an aggressive coach in the Rex/Rob Ryan mold. We would expect little drop off from a defense that's been the engine of the Ravens going on three decades.

The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec believes LBs coach Don Martindale, along with ex-Colts coach Chuck Pagano, "head the list" for the Ravens' defensive-coordinator vacancy.

Zrebiec's colleague, Edward Lee, gives Martindale the "edge" based on continuity. Martindale, 54, has been coaching in the NFL since 2004 and served as the Broncos' defensive boss in 2010 before joining the Ravens. Zrebiec throws Steve Spagnuolo and Colts DC Ted Monachino into the mix as well.