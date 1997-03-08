Player Page

Ronald Jones | Running Back

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (20) / 8/3/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 200
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said there is a "good possibility" the team selects a running back early in the draft.
Washington just selected Samaje Perine in the fourth round of last year's draft, but they are apparently looking for a better partner for Chris Thompson. The 13th overall pick is too late to nab Saquon Barkley and probably too early to select any of the other running backs, but the Redskins could look to grab someone in the second round. USC's Ronald Jones and the Georgia duo of Sony Michel and Nick Chubb could be options then. Mar 20 - 10:39 AM
Source: Grant Paulsen on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

PosRoleName
 

 