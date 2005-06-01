Nick Saban | Center

The seemingly-annual Giants/Saban rumors began percolating earlier Tuesday. The pairing cannot be completely ruled out, but it's clearly not the most likely outcome in East Rutherford.

Speaking in a Tuesday radio interview, ex-Cardinals coach Bruce Arians expressed belief that Alabama coach Nick Saban could be interested in the Giants' vacancy.

Saban just won his sixth national title on Monday, matching Bear Bryant for the most all-time. Now 66, Saban had an infamous two-year stint with the Dolphins in 2005-06, but still went 15-17. He appeared checked out for the second half of his second season, seemingly dreaming about the Alabama opening, a job he routinely insisted he had no interest in. Having proven everything he could conceivably prove at the college level, giving the pros one more shot would make sense. Arians is not the first to connect Saban to the Giants. It's been the source of ongoing rumors for years.