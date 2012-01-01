Eric Bieniemy | Center

Sidelined

Travis Kelce exited the Wild Card playoff game against the Titans with a concussion and will not return.

Kelce took a big hit to the head from Johnathan Cyprien late in the second quarter and could even stand up and walk on his own after the brain injury. Eventually, Kelce was able to gather himself and jog to the sideline before immediately being sent to the locker room. Kelce caught all four of his targets for 66 yards and a touchdown before leaving.