Mark Helfrich | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Rotation Roulette
Jan 10
Lowdown: Solarte Goes North
Jan 8
Lowdown: What About Cain?
Jan 5
2018 Category Sleepers - SO
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hunt for Hosmer
Jan 3
Lowdown: Saving the Da-vis
Jan 1
Lowdown: Frozen Trade Talks
Dec 29
2018 Category Sleepers - HR
Dec 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
JD Martinez may hold out into spring training
Yu Darvish indicates six teams in the running
Jay Bruce back to Mets on 3-year, $39M deal
Indians closer Allen avoids arb. at $10.575M
A's, Khris Davis avoid arbitration for $10.5M
'No deal' between Bucs, Astros on Gerrit Cole
Starlin Castro requests a trade from Marlins
Angels sign C Rene Rivera to one-year deal
Morneau joins Twins organization as assistant
Tigers still dangling Jose Iglesias via trade
Red Sox avoid arbitration with Carson Smith
Rosenthal: Nationals interested in Lance Lynn
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
Dose: Seattle Sweeping Staff
Jan 11
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 10
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
Daily Dose: Jonesing to Play
Jan 10
Dose: Divisional Round Preview
Jan 9
Wild Card Targets and Touches
Jan 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jets expected to move on from Matt Forte
Bears tab Mark Helfrich to be new OC
Gruden: Going to ask a lot more from Carr
Shurmur now frontrunner for Cardinals HC job?
Rams expected to tag WR Sammy Watkins
Texans expected to hire Brian Gaine as GM
Seahawks part ways with OL coach Tom Cable
Antonio Brown (calf) practicing in full
Julio Jones (ankle) absent again Wednesday
Kyle Rudolph (ankle) practicing in full
Burkhead 'favoring' his left knee at practice
DeMarco Murray ruled out for Divisional Round
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
50 is nifty for Lou Williams
Jan 11
Notable Numbers
Jan 10
Fantasy Hoops Draft Recap
Jan 10
Dose: Bam (Adebayo) son!
Jan 10
NBA Injuries Podcast
Jan 10
Stats: The Iceman Cometh
Jan 9
Daily Dose: Knee Cola
Jan 9
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
C.J. Williams (ankle) on crutches, out Friday
Kevin Durant w/ 40 pts, passes 20k for career
Tyrone Wallace posts 22/6/4 in efficient line
Lou Williams erupts for career-high 50 points
JaMychal Green breaks out for 20 & 14
Trevor Ariza fails to score in 39 minutes
Rockets win behind Chris Paul's 37/11/7 gem
Jeff Teague rusty in his return to the lineup
Andre Drummond w/ 22 & 20, DET decimates BKN
Otto Porter (hip, back) returns, plays 37 min
Ekpe Udoh gets 16 & 9 w/ full line as starter
Nene (knee) ruled out Friday & Monday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Anderson outduels Andersen
Jan 11
Blackhawks Down
Jan 10
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 10
TBL led by Johnson Hat Trick
Jan 10
Full Metal Blue Jackets
Jan 9
Scoring in Pennsylvania
Jan 8
Bobrovsky Outduels Reimer
Jan 8
Waiver Wired: Teuvo Time
Jan 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Devan Dubnyk allows 1 goal in win over CHI
Ryan Suter scores GWG vs. CHI on Wednesday
Craig Anderson shines in win over Leafs
Mike Hoffman scores in win over Maple Leafs
Coyotes obtain Richard Panik from Chicago
Chicago gets Anthony Duclair in 4-player deal
Vegas puts Luca Sbisa on IR, out 6-8 weeks
Fleury, Neal are Vegas' first All-Stars
Rookie Brock Boeser going to All-Star Game
Blake Wheeler to finally appear in an ASG
Lightning sending 4 players to All-Star Game
Colin White will play with Duchene, Hoffman
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
24. AJ Allmendinger
Jan 10
2018 Daytona 500 in 42 days
Jan 7
25. Kasey Kahne
Jan 6
NASCAR Cup racing in 49 days
Dec 31
Countdown to the 500: 54 days
Dec 26
Cup racing returns in 63 days
Dec 17
Look Ahead: Daytona in 70 days
Dec 10
2018 Daytona 500 in 76 days
Dec 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bo LeMastus in No. 77 for Daytona ARCA race
Kaulig Racing signs Ryan Truex for NXS ride
Burton returns to KBM with expanded schedule
Michael Self partners with Venturini for 2018
Houff joins Mason Mitchell in ARCA at Daytona
Gragson focused on Chilly Will 150 trophy
Menards to sponsor Brandon Jones for 10 races
Ryan Truex parts ways with Hattori Racing
Go Green Racing teams with Joey Gase in 2018
Brandon Brown set for 10 XFINITY Series races
Deegan to drive in NASCAR K&N Pro Series
Lupton back with JGL Racing for 2018 season
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Sony Open
Jan 10
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 9
Dustin Johnson romps on Maui
Jan 8
Sony Open in Hawaii Preview
Jan 8
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 8
DFS Dish: Sentry TOC
Jan 3
15th Club Interview
Jan 3
Expert Picks: Sentry TOC
Jan 2
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Chase Koepka holds an early SA Open R1 edge
Schwartzel makes another bid for SA Open joy
Defender J. Thomas w/out caddie for Sony Open
Storm returns to site of victory over McIlroy
Grace heads betting for South African Open
Bozzelli returns to action at the Sony Open
John Oda Monday Qs for a home game @ Sony
Brad Fritsch violates Anti-Doping Policy
Rahm R4 69 for solo 2nd at Sentry TOC
Dustin Johnson week-low 65; wins by eight
Dustin Johnson R3 66; leads Sentry by two
Rahm posts 12-under; bogey-free 66 in R3
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Declarations Tracker
Jan 10
2018 NFL Mock Draft No. 1
Jan 9
Alabama-Georgia Preview
Jan 8
Small School Standouts
Jan 3
ATS Playoff Semifinal Picks
Jan 1
ATS Bowl Picks: January 1
Jan 1
ATS Bowl Predictions Dec. 30
Dec 29
ATS Bowl Predictions Dec. 29
Dec 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Duarte: UH QB Allen plans to enter NFL draft
Florida State RB Patrick heading back for '18
Report: Matt Rhule interviews with Colts
Wisconsin T Michael Deiter announces return
Report: Rodney Anderson to stick w/ Sooners
LSU RB Derrius Guice opts for NFL Draft
Trojans LB Cameron Smith back with USC
Pauline: Clemson trio could go back to school
Report: Alabama DT Payne opts for NFL jump
Reports: Bo Scarbrough declares for NFL Draft
Auburn lands pledge from 2019 QB Nix
Report: Alabama RB Damien Harris coming back
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 23
Jan 11
AM's Perfect XI - Week 23
Jan 10
The Bargain Hunter - Week 23
Jan 10
Team News - Week 22
Jan 1
Late Fitness Check GW22
Dec 31
Stag's Take - Gameweek 22
Dec 31
Team News - Week 21
Dec 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Dec 29
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Wenger positive despite Wilshere setback
Mirallas loaned out to Olympiakos
Swans enter weekend needing a right back
Arsenal hold Chelsea in Carabao Cup
Coleman closing in on his comeback
Newcastle goalkeeper out for a little longer
Defenders commits long-term with Chelsea
Injuries may scupper Eagles' transfer plans
Bad news as Brown is ruled out for the season
United duo join the squad in Dubai
Reid adds to a mounting Hammers injury list
Lichaj braces helps Forest upset Arsenal
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Connor Barth
(K)
Tarik Cohen
(RB)
Dontrelle Inman
(WR)
Mark Sanchez
(QB)
Mitchell Trubisky
(QB)
Josh Bellamy
(WR)
Benny Cunningham
(RB)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Cairo Santos
(K)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Ben Braunecker
(TE)
Tanner Gentry
(WR)
Zach Miller
(TE)
Adam Shaheen
(TE)
Kevin White
(WR)
Daniel Brown
(TE)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
Taquan Mizzell
(RB)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Kendall Wright
(WR)
Mike Burton
(RB)
Jordan Howard
(RB)
Mike Nugent
(K)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Mark Helfrich | Center
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bears hired Mark Helfrich as offensive coordinator.
This does not come as a surprise after 670 The Score's Mike Mulligan reported the two sides were close to a deal on Thursday morning. Helfrich served as Chip Kelly's coordinator at Oregon before being promoted to the lead job in 2013. New coach Matt Nagy will call the plays for Chicago, but Helfrich should help with game planning and work closely with Mitchell Trubisky. With DC Vic Fangio expected to stick around, the Bears have the makings of a quality coaching staff.
Jan 11 - 9:41 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
670 The Score's Mike Mulligan reports the Bears are "very close" to hiring ex-Oregon coach Mark Helfrich as their new offensive coordinator.
Helfrich made his name as Chip Kelly's coordinator at Oregon, and he took over the head coaching job at the program in 2013. According to reports, Kelly is also pursuing Helfrich to coordinate his offense at UCLA, so the Bears do have some competition. New coach Matt Nagy is expected to call his own plays.
Jan 11 - 9:12 AM
Source:
Mully and Hanley on Twitter
Bears tab Mark Helfrich to be new OC
Jan 11 - 9:41 AM
Report: Bears close to hiring Helfrich as OC
Jan 11 - 9:12 AM
More Mark Helfrich Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Brown
PIT
(5339)
2
D. Murray
TEN
(4646)
3
C. Hogan
NE
(4377)
4
L. McCoy
BUF
(4060)
5
R. Burkhead
NE
(3725)
6
J. White
NE
(3274)
7
M. Lee
JAC
(3229)
8
D. Funchess
CAR
(3172)
9
S. Watkins
LAR
(3104)
10
T. Kelce
KC
(2862)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bears Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Mitchell Trubisky
2
Mike Glennon
3
Mark Sanchez
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Tarik Cohen
3
Benny Cunningham
4
Taquan Mizzell
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Tarik Cohen
3RB
1
Tarik Cohen
2
Benny Cunningham
FB
1
Mike Burton
WR1
1
Kendall Wright
2
Dontrelle Inman
WR2
1
Josh Bellamy
2
Tanner Gentry
WR3
1
Markus Wheaton
TE
1
Dion Sims
2
Adam Shaheen
Sidelined
Bears declared TE Adam Shaheen, DL Rashaad Coward, DB Deiondre' Hall, OL Bobby Massie, RB Taquan Mizzell, QB Mark Sanchez and OG Josh Sitton inactive for Week 17 against the Vikings.
The No. 45 overall pick of the draft, Shaheen was mothballed early in the season before battling through some injuries late. A big-play threat at 6-foot-6, 270 pounds, the ex-basketball player averaged a modest 10.5 yards on his 12 catches. He deserved more run, but fossil coach John Fox could never figure out how to give it to him. A candidate for a sophomore leap, Shaheen remains an intriguing hold in Dynasty leagues.
Dec 31
3
Daniel Brown
4
Ben Braunecker
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
Bradley Sowell
LG
1
Josh Sitton
Doubtful
Bears LG Josh Sitton (ankle) and RT Bobby Massie (knee) are both listed as doubtful for Week 17.
They're also missing RG Kyle Long, who was placed on I.R. a few weeks back. Jordan Howard already had a tough Week 17 draw against a Vikings defense allowing the NFL's fewest fantasy points to running backs.
Dec 29
2
Tom Compton
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Hroniss Grasu
RG
1
Josh Sitton
RT
1
Bobby Massie
K
1
Cairo Santos
Headlines
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
Rich Hribar ranks all of the positions for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
More NFL Columns
»
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
»
Dose: Seattle Sweeping Staff
Jan 11
»
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 10
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
»
Daily Dose: Jonesing to Play
Jan 10
»
Dose: Divisional Round Preview
Jan 9
»
Wild Card Targets and Touches
Jan 8
NFL Headlines
»
Jets expected to move on from Matt Forte
»
Bears tab Mark Helfrich to be new OC
»
Gruden: Going to ask a lot more from Carr
»
Shurmur now frontrunner for Cardinals HC job?
»
Rams expected to tag WR Sammy Watkins
»
Texans expected to hire Brian Gaine as GM
»
Seahawks part ways with OL coach Tom Cable
»
Antonio Brown (calf) practicing in full
»
Julio Jones (ankle) absent again Wednesday
»
Kyle Rudolph (ankle) practicing in full
»
Burkhead 'favoring' his left knee at practice
»
DeMarco Murray ruled out for Divisional Round
NFL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved