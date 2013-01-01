Player Page

Mark Helfrich | Center

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
Bears hired Mark Helfrich as offensive coordinator.
This does not come as a surprise after 670 The Score's Mike Mulligan reported the two sides were close to a deal on Thursday morning. Helfrich served as Chip Kelly's coordinator at Oregon before being promoted to the lead job in 2013. New coach Matt Nagy will call the plays for Chicago, but Helfrich should help with game planning and work closely with Mitchell Trubisky. With DC Vic Fangio expected to stick around, the Bears have the makings of a quality coaching staff. Jan 11 - 9:41 AM
