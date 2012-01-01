Matt Eberflus | Center

Player Page

Matt Eberflus

Team: Dallas Cowboys
NFL.com's Tom Pelissero reports Cowboys LBs coach Matt Eberflus is expected to serve as Josh McDaniels' defensive coordinator in Indianapolis if McDaniels accepts the job.
McDaniels' hiring is not official but is trending that direction. Considered something of a secret weapon in Dallas, Eberflus is also the Cowboys' passing-game coordinator. He's an on-the-rise assistant who would be a huge get for McDaniels' staff as he tries to avoid the mistakes that plagued him his first head-coaching go-round in Denver. Per CBS' Jason La Canfora, ex-Raiders QBs coach Jake Peetz is the favorite to serve as McDaniels' offensive coordinator. Jan 15 - 3:00 PM
Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter
