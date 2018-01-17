Randy Fichtner | Center

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the Steelers are expected to hire QBs coach Randy Fichtner as their offensive coordinator.

According to Dulac, Fichtner's promotion is "pending final approval of his contract." This comes hours after it was announced the Steelers would not be retaining Todd Haley, who was at the end of his contract. Fichtner is known to have a strong relationship with Ben Roethlisberger and even served as a buffer between Ben and Haley when the two weren't getting along this past season. The Steelers also considered Mike Munchak for their OC position, but instead he'll remain in his current role as the team's OL coach. Fichtner has served on Mike Tomlin's staff since 2007.